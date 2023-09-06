USA Cycling Gravel National Championship elite start lists

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The inaugural USA Cycling Gravel National Championship is right around the corner, and the start lists are mostly finalized.

On September 9, most of the US’ top talent will line up to race the 131-mile nationals course in Gehring, Nebraska. The course is 91 percent gravel and rolls almost continuously for the entire distance. A few punchy climbs and one serious descent might see the field split; however, this might well be a race that ends in a bunch sprint.

In an unprecedented move, USAC is putting up a $60,000 prize purse to be split among the top five elite men and women. Furthermore, the top three from each race will qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy on October 6-7 and receive various levels of support to get there.

Here are the start lists. Note that in-person registration is available Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8.

The elite races kick off with the men’s start at 6:30 a.m. MDT, followed by women at 6:45. There will not be a livestream of the event, but USA Cycling will be providing updates via their social media channels @USACycling.

USAC Gravel National Championship women’s elite start list

Championship – Elite/Open Women

USAC Gravel National Championship men’s elite start list