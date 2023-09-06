Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

USA Cycling Gravel National Championship elite start lists

The US's top gravel talent is converging in the heartland for the inaugural gravel national championship on Saturday, September 9.

Photo: Scott Tribby

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The inaugural USA Cycling Gravel National Championship is right around the corner, and the start lists are mostly finalized.

On September 9, most of the US’ top talent will line up to race the 131-mile nationals course in Gehring, Nebraska. The course is 91 percent gravel and rolls almost continuously for the entire distance. A few punchy climbs and one serious descent might see the field split; however, this might well be a race that ends in a bunch sprint.

Read also: The pro’s pivot: Inside the decision to race gravel nationals

In an unprecedented move, USAC is putting up a $60,000 prize purse to be split among the top five elite men and women. Furthermore, the top three from each race will qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy on October 6-7 and receive various levels of support to get there.

Here are the start lists. Note that in-person registration is available Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8.

The elite races kick off with the men’s start at 6:30 a.m. MDT, followed by women at 6:45. There will not be a livestream of the event, but USA Cycling will be providing updates via their social media channels @USACycling.

USAC Gravel National Championship women’s elite start list

Championship – Elite/Open Women
FIRST
LAST
CITY
ST
TEAM
DATE
ENTERED
Morgan Aguirre Seattle WA
7/10
Whitney Allison Fort Collins CO 7/01
Crystal Anthony Bentonville AR 8/27
Gillian Bennett Meredith NH 6/28
Chelsea Bolton Park City UT
Ventum / Eliel / KAV / ENVE
 7/02
Lauren De Crescenzo Atlanta GA 7/24
Cecily Decker Bozeman MT
Scuderia Pinarello
 6/28
Tori Dippold Fort Collins CO 8/31
rebecca fahringer Bend OR 8/28
Sarah Flamm Occidental CA
Planet Earth
 8/13
Christina Gokey-Smith denton TX 7/31
Anna Hicks San Luis Obispo CA 9/04
Aria Mundy Boulder CO
8/01
Emily Newsom Fort Worth TX
Roxo Racing
 7/21
Paige Onweller Belleville MI
Trek/WTB/ABUS/HED/SRAM
 7/02
Jenna Rinehart Mankato MN 8/21
Melisa Rollins Salt Lake City UT 9/01
alexis skarda Grand Junction CO 8/22
Kyleigh Spearing Frankfort IL
6/29
Lauren Stephens Dallas TX 7/29
Grace Williams Bloomington IN 6/30
Caroline Wreszin Longmont CO 9/01

 

USAC Gravel National Championship men’s elite start list

Championship – Elite/Open Men
FIRST
LAST
CITY
ST
TEAM
DATE
ENTERED
Zachary Allison Fort Collins CO 7/01
Sam Anderson Tulsa OK 7/31
Leonardo Azocar Homestead FL 8/09
John Becker Bloomington IN 9/04
Nathan Bigelow Prescott AZ
Go4Graham
 7/31
John Borstelmann San Luis Obispo CA 7/31
Barrett Brandon Coalville UT 7/05
Isaac Bryant West Des Moines IA 8/28
Zachary Calton Ogden UT
8/28
Eric Colindres San Anselmo CA 6/29
Andrew Dillman FAIRDALE KY 9/03
Griffin Easter Park City UT
OpiCure Foundation Gravel Team
 7/28
Cobe Freeburn Durango CO
Bear National Team
 8/23
John Frey Lincoln NE
Goodlife racing
 8/30
Joe Goettl Sandy UT
Scheels Utah
 8/03
Gavin Goode Bloomington IN
First Internet Bank Cycling
 9/04
Noah Granigan Superior CO 8/22
Zach Gregg Boulder CO 7/27
Finn Gullickson Colorado Springs CO
8/30
David Haase Fond du Lac WI
Attitude Sports
 9/03
Lance Haidet San Luis Obispo CA 9/01
Luke Hall Boulder CO
Cannonball
 7/14
Carson Hampton Boise ID 8/23
William Hardin Winston-Salem NC 7/29
Coulton Hartrich Circasia COL
No Sponsors
 8/27
Joey Hassett Denver CO 8/23
Alex Hoehn West Des Moines IA 8/28
Peter Hogan Carbondale CO
8/30
Griffin Hoppin Mill Valley CA
USA Cycling’s Athlete Development Pathway
 8/18
Johnathan Hsu SEATTLE WA 7/07
Matt Jablonski Boulder CO
8/31
Yusuf Johnson Chicago IL
UChicago Velo Club
 6/29
Ted King Richmond VT 8/25
Nathaniel Langlie Rochester Hills MI
Main Street Bikes
 7/12
Bjorn Larson Salt Lake City UT
8/28
Joshua Lundgren Omaha NE
Goodlife Racing
 8/30
Andy Lydic Boulder CO
BMC #itcouldbeme
 6/29
Payson McElveen Durango CO 8/29
Chris Mehlman Manchester MA 6/28
Spencer Miller Indianapolis IN
First Internet Bank Cycling
 9/02
Daxton Mock Lake Mills WI
Bear National Team
 7/13
Madison Molitor Moses Lake WA
6/28
Isaiah Newkirk Niwot CO
Project Echelon
 7/27
Peter Olejniczak Edina MN 8/02
Tobin Ortenblad Santa Cruz CA 8/29
Andrew Osterhoudt Scottsdale AZ
7/07
Ethan Overson Superior CO
Scuderia Pinarello
 7/20
Hayden Pucker Rosendale WI
Turbo
 8/14
Max Ritzow Eugene OR 8/07
Rane Roatta Miami FL
7/04
Trey Shepard Nineveh IN
First Internet Bank Cycling
 9/04
Nathan Spratt Salt Lake City UT
7/28
Marc Spratt Millcreek UT
Voler/Ventum
 7/28
Mat Stephens Dallas TX
Lauf
 7/30
Peter Stetina Santa Rosa CA 8/21
Keegan Swenson heber city UT 8/29
Skyler Taylor San Anselmo CA 7/06
Maas van de Graaf Timnath CO
FCCT
 7/30
Alexey Vermeulen Pinckney MI 7/28
Stephen Vogel Carrboro NC 7/24
Brennan Wertz Mill Valley CA 7/27
Lee Yarbro Nashville TN
6/28

 

 

