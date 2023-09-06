USA Cycling Gravel National Championship elite start lists
The US's top gravel talent is converging in the heartland for the inaugural gravel national championship on Saturday, September 9.
The inaugural USA Cycling Gravel National Championship is right around the corner, and the start lists are mostly finalized.
On September 9, most of the US’ top talent will line up to race the 131-mile nationals course in Gehring, Nebraska. The course is 91 percent gravel and rolls almost continuously for the entire distance. A few punchy climbs and one serious descent might see the field split; however, this might well be a race that ends in a bunch sprint.
In an unprecedented move, USAC is putting up a $60,000 prize purse to be split among the top five elite men and women. Furthermore, the top three from each race will qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy on October 6-7 and receive various levels of support to get there.
Here are the start lists. Note that in-person registration is available Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8.
The elite races kick off with the men’s start at 6:30 a.m. MDT, followed by women at 6:45. There will not be a livestream of the event, but USA Cycling will be providing updates via their social media channels @USACycling.
USAC Gravel National Championship women’s elite start list
|
Championship – Elite/Open Women
|
FIRST
|
LAST
|
CITY
|
ST
|
TEAM
|
DATE
ENTERED
|Morgan
|Aguirre
|Seattle
|WA
|7/10
|Whitney
|Allison
|Fort Collins
|CO
|7/01
|Crystal
|Anthony
|Bentonville
|AR
|8/27
|Gillian
|Bennett
|Meredith
|NH
|6/28
|Chelsea
|Bolton
|Park City
|UT
|
Ventum / Eliel / KAV / ENVE
|7/02
|Lauren
|De Crescenzo
|Atlanta
|GA
|7/24
|Cecily
|Decker
|Bozeman
|MT
|
Scuderia Pinarello
|6/28
|Tori
|Dippold
|Fort Collins
|CO
|8/31
|rebecca
|fahringer
|Bend
|OR
|8/28
|Sarah
|Flamm
|Occidental
|CA
|
Planet Earth
|8/13
|Christina
|Gokey-Smith
|denton
|TX
|7/31
|Anna
|Hicks
|San Luis Obispo
|CA
|9/04
|Aria
|Mundy
|Boulder
|CO
|8/01
|Emily
|Newsom
|Fort Worth
|TX
|
Roxo Racing
|7/21
|Paige
|Onweller
|Belleville
|MI
|
Trek/WTB/ABUS/HED/SRAM
|7/02
|Jenna
|Rinehart
|Mankato
|MN
|8/21
|Melisa
|Rollins
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|9/01
|alexis
|skarda
|Grand Junction
|CO
|8/22
|Kyleigh
|Spearing
|Frankfort
|IL
|6/29
|Lauren
|Stephens
|Dallas
|TX
|7/29
|Grace
|Williams
|Bloomington
|IN
|6/30
|Caroline
|Wreszin
|Longmont
|CO
|9/01
USAC Gravel National Championship men’s elite start list
|
Championship – Elite/Open Men
|
FIRST
|
LAST
|
CITY
|
ST
|
TEAM
|
DATE
ENTERED
|Zachary
|Allison
|Fort Collins
|CO
|7/01
|Sam
|Anderson
|Tulsa
|OK
|7/31
|Leonardo
|Azocar
|Homestead
|FL
|8/09
|John
|Becker
|Bloomington
|IN
|9/04
|Nathan
|Bigelow
|Prescott
|AZ
|
Go4Graham
|7/31
|John
|Borstelmann
|San Luis Obispo
|CA
|7/31
|Barrett
|Brandon
|Coalville
|UT
|7/05
|Isaac
|Bryant
|West Des Moines
|IA
|8/28
|Zachary
|Calton
|Ogden
|UT
|8/28
|Eric
|Colindres
|San Anselmo
|CA
|6/29
|Andrew
|Dillman
|FAIRDALE
|KY
|9/03
|Griffin
|Easter
|Park City
|UT
|
OpiCure Foundation Gravel Team
|7/28
|Cobe
|Freeburn
|Durango
|CO
|
Bear National Team
|8/23
|John
|Frey
|Lincoln
|NE
|
Goodlife racing
|8/30
|Joe
|Goettl
|Sandy
|UT
|
Scheels Utah
|8/03
|Gavin
|Goode
|Bloomington
|IN
|
First Internet Bank Cycling
|9/04
|Noah
|Granigan
|Superior
|CO
|8/22
|Zach
|Gregg
|Boulder
|CO
|7/27
|Finn
|Gullickson
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|8/30
|David
|Haase
|Fond du Lac
|WI
|
Attitude Sports
|9/03
|Lance
|Haidet
|San Luis Obispo
|CA
|9/01
|Luke
|Hall
|Boulder
|CO
|
Cannonball
|7/14
|Carson
|Hampton
|Boise
|ID
|8/23
|William
|Hardin
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|7/29
|Coulton
|Hartrich
|Circasia
|COL
|
No Sponsors
|8/27
|Joey
|Hassett
|Denver
|CO
|8/23
|Alex
|Hoehn
|West Des Moines
|IA
|8/28
|Peter
|Hogan
|Carbondale
|CO
|8/30
|Griffin
|Hoppin
|Mill Valley
|CA
|
USA Cycling’s Athlete Development Pathway
|8/18
|Johnathan
|Hsu
|SEATTLE
|WA
|7/07
|Matt
|Jablonski
|Boulder
|CO
|8/31
|Yusuf
|Johnson
|Chicago
|IL
|
UChicago Velo Club
|6/29
|Ted
|King
|Richmond
|VT
|8/25
|Nathaniel
|Langlie
|Rochester Hills
|MI
|
Main Street Bikes
|7/12
|Bjorn
|Larson
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|8/28
|Joshua
|Lundgren
|Omaha
|NE
|
Goodlife Racing
|8/30
|Andy
|Lydic
|Boulder
|CO
|
BMC #itcouldbeme
|6/29
|Payson
|McElveen
|Durango
|CO
|8/29
|Chris
|Mehlman
|Manchester
|MA
|6/28
|Spencer
|Miller
|Indianapolis
|IN
|
First Internet Bank Cycling
|9/02
|Daxton
|Mock
|Lake Mills
|WI
|
Bear National Team
|7/13
|Madison
|Molitor
|Moses Lake
|WA
|6/28
|Isaiah
|Newkirk
|Niwot
|CO
|
Project Echelon
|7/27
|Peter
|Olejniczak
|Edina
|MN
|8/02
|Tobin
|Ortenblad
|Santa Cruz
|CA
|8/29
|Andrew
|Osterhoudt
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|7/07
|Ethan
|Overson
|Superior
|CO
|
Scuderia Pinarello
|7/20
|Hayden
|Pucker
|Rosendale
|WI
|
Turbo
|8/14
|Max
|Ritzow
|Eugene
|OR
|8/07
|Rane
|Roatta
|Miami
|FL
|7/04
|Trey
|Shepard
|Nineveh
|IN
|
First Internet Bank Cycling
|9/04
|Nathan
|Spratt
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|7/28
|Marc
|Spratt
|Millcreek
|UT
|
Voler/Ventum
|7/28
|Mat
|Stephens
|Dallas
|TX
|
Lauf
|7/30
|Peter
|Stetina
|Santa Rosa
|CA
|8/21
|Keegan
|Swenson
|heber city
|UT
|8/29
|Skyler
|Taylor
|San Anselmo
|CA
|7/06
|Maas
|van de Graaf
|Timnath
|CO
|
FCCT
|7/30
|Alexey
|Vermeulen
|Pinckney
|MI
|7/28
|Stephen
|Vogel
|Carrboro
|NC
|7/24
|Brennan
|Wertz
|Mill Valley
|CA
|7/27
|Lee
|Yarbro
|Nashville
|TN
|6/28