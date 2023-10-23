Watch: Race Highlights from Big Sugar Gravel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In three years, Big Sugar Gravel has become a marquee stop on the domestic gravel circuit. The Bentonville, Arkansas gravel race debuted in 2021 with two course offerings, a lively expo, and plenty of adjacent activities in the ‘mountain bike capital of the world.’

In 2022, Life Time added the race to the Life Time Grand Prix series, which significantly deepened the field with more professional athletes. This year, the pros started separately from the amateurs, and the elite women had their own race.

After a failed attempt to offer live coverage of all Life Time Grand Prix events in 2022, Life Time has been experimenting with different ways to offer coverage of its marquee events. In addition to live updates on Instagram and Twitter, Life Time debuted a 30-minute highlight video after the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. It did the same after Big Sugar Gravel and plans are in the works to offer more comprehensive coverage of the series in 2024.

