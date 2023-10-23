Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

Watch: Race Highlights from Big Sugar Gravel

Expect more live coverage and highlights of the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix series.

Published
Photo: Brad Kaminski/Velo

In three years, Big Sugar Gravel has become a marquee stop on the domestic gravel circuit. The Bentonville, Arkansas gravel race debuted in 2021 with two course offerings, a lively expo, and plenty of adjacent activities in the ‘mountain bike capital of the world.’

In 2022, Life Time added the race to the Life Time Grand Prix series, which significantly deepened the field with more professional athletes. This year, the pros started separately from the amateurs, and the elite women had their own race.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson Top the Final Standings at the Life Time Grand Prix

Torbjorn Andre Røed wins Big Sugar Gravel

Kasia Niewiadoma wins Big Sugar Gravel

After a failed attempt to offer live coverage of all Life Time Grand Prix events in 2022, Life Time has been experimenting with different ways to offer coverage of its marquee events. In addition to live updates on Instagram and Twitter, Life Time debuted a 30-minute highlight video after the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. It did the same after Big Sugar Gravel and plans are in the works to offer more comprehensive coverage of the series in 2024.

Enjoy the race!

