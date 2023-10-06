We Aren’t in Kansas Any More: My Recon of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships Course

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Pieve di Soligo, IT (Velo) – Aside from reporting on the race, there was really only one thing I wanted to do at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy — ride the course, of course.

As someone who’s ridden and reported on most of the major — and many of the minor — gravel races in the US, the information I really wanted to deliver to readers back home was how the worlds course compared to the events that we’re used to.

So, you can imagine my chagrin when, after my original flight was rebooked due to a delay, the bike got stuck in transit and didn’t make it to Venice with me on Tuesday.

Conversely, you can imagine my delight when I got this email from “Aviation Services” one day later:

“Dear Mr. Welch, We are pleased to inform you that the search of your lost luggage has been completed.” Yahoo!

The bici arrived!

After a late night bike build fueled by warm Peroni in the garage of my B&B, I set off on Thursday to ride as much of the elite women’s course as possible. This year, the elite women’s race is 140km (87 miles) with 1660m (5,446 feet) of climbing. Although I wasn’t at last year’s inaugural world champs, the consensus from many American riders was that the course was flat and … weird. Like, only technical in a bike pathy type of way and there wasn’t even enough of that (the 2022 course was also 140k but with only 700m of elevation gain).

I am happy to report that this year’s course is not weird at all, and there are lots of features that keep it plenty technical (there are also as a few sketchy bike path sections). While both the women’s and men’s elite courses are about 50 percent pavement, the gravel sections — short as they may be — are interspersed at such regular intervals that it doesn’t feel like that much paved road. In fact, the fact that you’re never on one surface type for long is what really gives the gravel worlds’ course its character — and what will keep everyone on their toes come race day.

Stay left for a World Cup XCO-style singletrack chute!

The course cues might read like this: Don’t get comfortable on those few k’s of pavement because on the left you’re turning onto that doubletrack that only gets used by tractors. Don’t get too comfortable there because you’re soon back to pavement. But slow down! Take a tight turn that dumps you out into a sleepy little village where —don’t hit the black cat! — you’ll go right/left/right before arriving at the shore of a small lake. Then it’s a singletrack bike path around the lake to a steep road climb out. Then, turn right onto a tree-canopied double track along a vineyard (actually, add “along a vineyard” to every cue), then out to a major road, with a quick left onto a 22 percent “corrugated concrete” climb.

Once at the crest, begin the equally steep descent, with zero idea of where it will take you because you just can’t see that far ahead (true of the entire course). With 5km to go, climb a super steep gravel path that is going to be used in a trail running race next week (also true), then ride down a World Cup style techy rock chute to a sharp right turn onto pavement, trying not to hit elderly folks out for an evening stroll on the bike path into town.

The long, undulating all-dirt straightaways of Gravel Worlds (in Nebraska) this is not. It does, however, remind me a bit of a race back home. Any guesses?

“Oh, yeah BWR would eat this up.” Keegan Swenson agrees. “It’s a slightly gnarlier version of San Diego.”

If a descent on a 22 percent grade bike path isn’t sketch, I don’t know what is

The Belgian Waffle Ride. If we’re going to compare, that’s the one. From pavement to singletrack to pavement to doubletrack to pavement to gravel road and on and on — Michael Marckx, your San Diego race is very much akin to the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships.

(And you have to love the irony irony there, since Marckx loves to say that his races aren’t gravel, and people also love to claim that the UCI doesn’t know how to do gravel. We are in agreement on something!)

At this point, however, I think it’s best to put comparison and semantics aside. The race ain’t in the USA (we had the chance). Nevertheless, I really had fun riding the course. I get bored easily on courses that don’t have a lot of variety and play out like road races on dirt. I don’t think that will be the case this weekend.

I rode from my B&B instead of from the start of the course, so I had to rely on Swenson for an assessment of the first 30 miles: “It’s kinda cyclcocrossy, there’s a bike path, a dirt bike path, then it kinda opens up on wider bouldervard-style road where it might lull for a bit.” A 21km gravel road section then gets riders to Pieve di Soligo, where they cross the finish line a few times before heading out on the bowtie-shaped loops.

The second loop of the bow-tie-shaped course was definitely my favorite. From Pieve de Soligo, a nice small city at the base of the Prosecco Hills, the first 15k or so linked together farm track after farm track (it actually reminded me a lot of the Traka in Girona). That bit was mostly flat, and it was very hot. I was kicking myself for not stopping for coffee or a coke in town.

Attenti al cane!

After what felt like a thousand turns (knowing how to take the inside line will be very helpful on race day), the route pitches north into the Prosecco Hills. One of the things I love about Italy is how you can go from seemingly flat terrain to surprisingly steep with a moment’s notice. In fact, as I was stopped and faffing with my phone to take a picture on a nice flat pavement-to-dirt corner, Demi Vollering cruised past me, as casual as could be. Seeing her definitely gave me wings, so I put my phone away and went on the chase. After a little dirt section, we crossed a busy road, then passed through a tiny village and then, bam. One of those damn out-of-nowhere concrete kickers definitely “created separation” between the Tour de France winner and me.

HI Demi! Bye Demi!

There is no shortage of terrain that could create separation in the last 20k of the race. Four cruel little climbs — San Vigilio (300 meters at 16.5%), Le Serre (3.4 km at 7%), Le Tenade (900 meters at 3.9%) and Collagù (3.9 km at 5.1%) — break up some fun grassy singletrack and forest sectors. There are even a few creek crossings.

There isn’t much of this, but what little there is will help the better bike handlers.

The real fun begins when you reach the “5km to go” sign. Then it’s up a steep loose singletrack, then down a steep loose singletrack (saw one guy walking it, saw another guy nursing a bleeding elbow at the base of it), then down a swoopy paved section, then into a cobbled singletrack chute, then a crushed gravel bike path. Spicy!

Steeper than it looks.

Before riding the course, it was easy to worry that the “Euro roadies” would have a distinct advantage during this year’s race. However, I am now certain that everyone, from every discipline, will find themselves challenged at some point this weekend.

And despite the fact that this bears no resemblance to an American gravel course (save for a gnarlier version of BWR San Diego), it’s pretty great that so many Americans will be racing it.