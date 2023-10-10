What did the Euro roadies think of gravel worlds? ‘No race I’ve done on the road is as hard as today’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Before the UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy last weekend, neither of the two newly crowned gravel world champions had ever done a gravel race.

While some might find that cringeworthy, here’s another way of looking at it: gravel, the once-nichey discipline with roots in the midwestern United States, is catching the eye of some of the best cyclists in the world.

And, as they told us after Saturday and Sunday’s action-packed races, they’re actually pretty excited about it.

Here are some of the European WorldTour pros/gravel newbies takeaways from the race:

We’ve always loved riding on dirt roads — even if it’s just for training

“It was my first gravel race ever, yes, but since I was very little I did many kilometers on roads like this because I grew up in a mountain area with many, many gravel roads,” said men’s elite winner Matej Mahorič. “I enjoyed to go there with mountain bikes, road bikes, everything. I was always comfortable on roads like this and I really enjoyed racing today.”

“I started graveling in 2019 for the first time, and in 2020 during the Covid year I did a lot on the gravel bike,” said Demi Vollering, women’s third place. “I did bikepacking on the gravel bike and since then I really love to do training on my gravel bike or just go on adventure rides. Actually in the winter, I do a lot of hours on the gravel bike.”

“It is amazing going on these gravel roads,” said silver medalist Florian Vermeersch. “You see landscapes and parts of the region that you probably wouldn’t see before. Last year at the Veneto Classic we also did Ca del’Poggio but didn’t get to experience the gravel roads around. It is really beautiful here.”

Gravel: he roads less traveled (Photo: Twila Muzzi)

Just cause we’re roadies doesn’t mean we don’t have skills

“I don’t think it’s [being a WorldTour rider] necessarily an advantage, but in the end I think we showed that, maybe we’re not doing much gravel but in the end we’re still really strong riders,” said SD Worx’s Niamh Fisher-Black.

“And I think people forget, they too easily say, ‘oh road riders they don’t have the skills.’ The thing is, what we’re doing on the road, you have to have a lot of skill for that, too. I think we also showed what we have here which is cool. I don’t think we necessarily had an advantage, but for sure the fitness and what we’re used to in racing, that works to the advantage.”

Gravel racing is nothing like racing on the road — it’s much harder

“I think it’s really hard to compare with any other race,” Vollering said. “I thought about it today on the bike, we had a lot of time to think about it. I realized that I think no race that I’ve done on the road is as hard as today. I think it’s also the gravel. It’s actually much longer because you need to go slow in the corners and you need to keep focused all day. In a road race, you also need to stay focused during the whole race, but it’s different, you can sit in the bunch and save a bit more where gravel is really fair — you can’t just sstay in the bunch and it’s just always really hard.

“This was almost five hours of just pure pain,” added Fisher-Black. “From the beginning I thought, ‘oh shit if its’ gonna continue like this it’s gonna be a long day. It’s got everything in it. You’re going so deep and you’re so on the limit and you still have to be thinking straight the whole time, you have to be following the right lines.’

“I think that everyone was just trying to stay in the front,” said Kasia Niewiadoma, who won the race. “The race is quite technical so you don’t want to stay too far behind and be involved in a crash. So that also added a dynamic to the race because everyone is fighting for the position. On the climbs, everyone is testing themselves, like seeing who’s the strongest. And the final was really hard and i think it was more like a time trial for everyone.

Niewiadoma, dusted like a real gravel racer. (Photo: Betsy Welch)

Gravel is coming, and we’ll be coming back

“I think it is a discipline that will gain big time now in the future,” Mohoric said. “There were so many people on the road and in the finish line. I think it was on the TV, it is quite a technical race to see. Also there were quite big names today on the start list, so I am proud of this jersey. I think I will realize in a couple of years how important it is.”

“It’s like Matej said. I think in the next few years we will realize how important this medal will be,” Vermeersch added. “The discipline is growing and growing. But for sure I think the level is high. You see today how many big names are already on the start. After seeing the live coverage of today, many riders will have FOMO, as we call it, and will be there next year.”

“It’s definitely nice to have it at the end of the season because it allows roadies to participate or maybe ‘cross riders to see their shape before season starts,” Niewiadoma said. “So basically anyone has access to this race.”

“I hope that it keeps its identity, like with the mass start today and everybody to qualify,” Vermeersch said. “Everybody can participate because that makes it a really friendly atmosphere. I really enjoyed that.”