10 women to watch at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race

If you’ve listened to any of the episodes of Payson McElveen’s podcast where he and I dissect the races and racers of the Life Time Grand Prix series, then you know how difficult it’s gotten to make these ‘rider to watch’ lists. The fields are stacked, the depth is … profound — basically the entire 70-rider roster of the LTGP is a ‘riders to watch list.’

And yet I still cannot help it.

The Leadville Trail 100 is a particularly fun race to try and predict because of how many variables come into play. It’s long (105 miles), it’s steep (nearly 12,000 feet of climbing), it’s practically hypoxic (the whole thing takes place between 9,200 and 12,500 feet of elevation), and then there are all the typical vagaries of bike racing: mechanicals, GI distress, crashes, etc.

This year, as the fourth race in the LTGP, the stakes feel even higher at Leadville as riders approach the mid-point of the series, which many saw go off the rails in June during Unbound’s epic mud event. TBH, I think the women’s Leadville race on Saturday will be the most unpredictable and exciting, and I’m guessing we see some names in the top 10 that might not be as familiar as others.

This year, follow the women’s race at the @ltraceseries account on Instagram.

LFG!

Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Alexis Skarda at the end of the Fuego XL (Photo: Will Tracy)

Sofia Gomez Villafañe — Gomez Villafañe is the obvious favorite going into the race despite having DNF’ed at Leadville last year. The Specialized rider has been on a tear in 2023, scooping up wins at BWR Arizona, Sea Otter, and the Crusher in the Tushar and finishing second at Unbound. She’s currently first in the Grand Prix standings, with eight points on Sarah Sturm and Haley Smith who are tied for second place. So committed is she to avenging her 2022 Leadville experience that the 29-year-old recently competed in the three-day Leadville Stage Race which she won commandingly, finishing a mind-blowing fourth place overall. Sarah Sturm — Sturm is having an outstanding 2023 season, evidenced by her second place position in the Grand Prix. She was sixth at Sea Otter and third at Unbound — so, a good result at Leadville, a race very much on par with the difficulty of those two races, feels likely. Not to mention the fact that Sturm has a great track record at Leadville: in 2021 she was third, and last year she narrowly missed the podium after having an unfortunate run-in with a cow on course. Haley Smith — Smith is both the reigning champ of the Grand Prix and one of its grittiest competitors. In all three of the series’ races this year, Smith has posted impressive results. She was fourth at Sea Otter, battled illness to finish seventh at Unbound, and fought back from eighth to fourth at Crusher in the Tushar. Smith has a good track record at Leadville (fourth last year), so she’ll no doubt be a top contender. Paige Onweller — After having done very little mountain biking in her life, Onweller surprised everyone with an eighth place finish at Leadville last year. That was when Onweller was still living in Michigan and working as a PA. Now, Onweller is a fulltime off-road racer, and she’s been in Colorado for the last month, flirting with altitude (and more mountain biking). It’s been helping — after an unfortunate DNF at Unbound, Onweller climbed (literally) to a very impressive fifth at Crusher. She is very ready for Leadville. Alexis Skarda — Despite a DNF at Unbound, the Santa Cruz HTSQD rider has a lot to celebrate this season: from early season season wins on the mountain bike at the Cactus Cup, Moab Rocks, and GJ Rides and Vibes to a huge second place at Sea Otter, Skarda started the season strong. Although she dropped out of Unbound due to back pain, Skarda came back to finish eighth at Crusher. She just celebrated an impressive win in the XC race at Downieville last month; this, combined with fifth last year at Leadville bodes well for the marathon MTB specialist. Anna Yamauchi — Yamauchi had a tough start to the season due to injuries, but the promising young rider is on the up and up — plus, she’s a ripping downhill mountain biker. After finishing second to the legendary Katerina Nash at the Downieville downhill (and placing third in the XC), Yamauchi’s been hanging out in the high country of Colorado to get her altitude legs under her. She’ll be extra motivated by the fact that she desperately needs GP points — after a DNF at Sea Otter and a DNS at Crusher, Yamauchi is in second-to-last place. Crystal Anthony — Anthony is one of the strongest and most experienced riders in the GP, and the 42-year-old is due a result that reflects this. She’s been putting in mega miles and vert in Colorado and Utah for the past few weeks, so she will be well-acclimatized for Leadville’s lack of oxygen and endless climbs. She’s also had some strong results at races in Bentonville where she lives, winning both the Rule of Three and the Highland Classic gravel race. Anthony is currently tied for 11th in the Grand Prix even though she had a DNF at Unbound. Ellen Campbell — Using last year’s result as a predictor always feels like a risky exercise, but Campbell’s 2022 seventh place feels significant. The Durango rider has come a long way in her first two years as a pro, and if her badass ride through the mud at Unbound was any indicator, she’s riding her way to the front of the peloton. Campbell sits in a comfortable fifth in the GP standings, and if she can manage to stay calm on Saturday, that could mean a fifth — or higher — result overall Caroline Tory — Tory is one of the newcomers to the GP this year, and it was actually her 2022 Leadville result that made me take note. She didn’t race in the pro field, but if she had she would have been 13th. Tory currently sits in seventh in the GP after solid results at all three races. She’s also been racking up wins at the local Aspen Cycling Club races this summer. Leadville should suit her well. Jenna Rinehart — I still can’t get over Rinehart’s amazing race at Sea Otter back in April. That’s where I learned that the 38-year-old used to compete on the XC circuit with riders like Lea Davison and Chloe Woodruff when she was a junior. Now she owns a bike shop in Minnesota, but clearly hasn’t lost the competitive edge. At Unbound, Rinehart was the first woman through the muddy section although a mechanical eventually got the best of her. Rinehart’s only disadvantage coming into Leadville is that she doesn’t live at altitude, but she’s been in Colorado for the past few weeks to address that. Hopefully it helps — I think Leadville could prove to be a really good race for her.

OK, so it’s really 13 riders to watch. I had to tack a few non-Grand Prix contenders onto the list, too 😁.

Kate McLaughlin — Watch out for this understated bad*ss from Boulder. McLaughlin finished 13th at Leadville last year, and she’s got a handful of great results from this season in her back pocket. She recently won the Tahoe Trail 100, a Leadville qualifier and excellent training race. Before that, she had some great local results in Colorado, including the Bailey Hundo XC race and Ned Gravel.

Jessie Young — Young is an incredible mountain athlete from Aspen. She’s set multiple course records at the Power of Four and Grand Traverse ski mountaineering races and has represented the US at skimo worlds. In July, she won the Silver Rush 50, a Leadville qualifier. When Young shows up to race, she rarely loses.

Michaela Thompson — In June, Thompson won Big Horn Gravel in Gypsum, Colorado, which despite its name, bears more resemblance to Leadville than a typical gravel race. That’s why I think Thompson, a young up and comer from Durango, could do very well this weekend. She’s got the engine for the miles, the skills for the descents, and the benefit of living and training high.