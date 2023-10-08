Wout Van Aert Tears Through Field During ‘Chaotic Day’ at Gravel World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On paper it was a race made for Wout van Aert.

He’s a three-time world cyclocross champion, a prolific winner, and one of the best bike handlers in the peloton. He showed fine form taking second in the recent European road championships and even if he has been frustrated by a number of second and third places in major events, was going all out to end the season on a high.

Unfortunately he had a day to forget on Sunday in Veneto, suffering a number of setbacks in the UCI gravel world championships, but also showing great character in fighting on and finishing strongly.

“It was a chaotic day for me,” the Belgian told Sporza.be after the race, managing a smile despite the outcome.

“In the first 20 kilometers I had a problem with my saddle dropping. After replacing my saddle, I quickly got back on track. I could also handle a small crash when we were in the lead with seven riders. Then I thought the race could start… But I had a flat front tire.”

Van Aert admitted errors contributed to both incidents. “Just like the crash, it was my fault,” he said. “I hit a manhole cover too abruptly. It was annoying, mainly because I couldn’t fix it quickly.”

Delayed by both issues, he lost further time due to a value issue which saw him ride ten kilometers on a soft tire. He finally got a wheel change and was able to knuckle down to the pursuit.

He was 10:13 back at the Pieve di Soligo time check, sitting a distant 53rd, but tore through the field and ended up eighth, 8:21 behind the winner Matej Mohorič. That pursuit saw him cover the remaining part of the race more quickly than the Slovenian, although it was far too late for a medal.

“I knew I was already ten minutes behind. Winning would never be possible again, but I came here to do my best until the end,” he said. “I enjoyed the catch-up race.”

Despite the setbacks and the disappointment, he said his participation in his first gravel worlds was something he enjoyed. He’ll have a holiday now with his family in Italy, recharging after a busy season, but plans to build on his gravel worlds experience for the future.

“Next year I really want to be there,” he said, referring to the next edition. “I want to spend more time on gravel racing.”