Mammoth Tuff gravel race: My gravel challenge of the year

It’s amazing how fast time flies. It seems like just the other day I was planning a summer full of riding, and now it is officially over. Yes, this was the last weekend of summer, and wow, it didn’t disappoint at all when it comes to cycling. For me, it was Mammoth Tuff that finished off the summer season perfectly. The Eastern Sierra is just far enough that it feels like a different world but close enough that I can go often. It is also where I started the gravel season with the Lost and Found Gravel Festival, and they just happen to be my two favorite events of the year.

Mammoth Tuff flashback

You might recognize the names Amanda Nauman and Dave Sheek from many years of racing gravel events. They are also the founders of the Mammoth Tuff, a dream that started long ago but was set into motion in 2019.

Mammoth Tuff was first scheduled for 2020, but we all know what started that year. Then, in 2021 was once again canceled because of a National Forest closure and EMS resource constraints with Calder Fire to the north. Last year’s 2022 event was the inaugural Mammoth Tuff, and it was extremely challenging but worth the wait.

For those that don’t know, Mammoth Lakes is the southwest rim of Long Valley Caldera, and the area has countless geologic landmarks. It is the largest post-caldera volcanic feature in the Long Valley area. Mammoth Mountain was built by a series of approximately 25 separate eruptive episodes between 100,000 and 51,000 years ago. The eruptions were fed by a magma body located somewhere beneath the mountain and has a source separate from the magma body beneath Long Valley caldera.

Why Tuff? Tuff (tŭf) is a general term for all consolidated pyroclastic volcanic rocks.

The name, Mammoth Tuff, is a nod to the Long Valley Caldera and the volcanic stone that defines ‘gravel’ in the area. Magma still underlies the area, heating underground water and fueling hot springs the event rides past.

Another year of Tuffer

Mammoth Tuff offers three courses: Tuff, Tuffer, and Tuffest. The Tuff short course is around 41 miles with 2,300 feet of climbing. It circles the famous caldera, with 70% of the course being unpaved. This year, the Tuffer medium course is 71 miles and 4,000 feet of climbing. It was slightly modified from last year and is about 65% unpaved roads. The Tuffest long course is 107 miles with 7,569 feet of elevation gain and travels through the volcanic Tableland formed by the Long Valley Caldera. It is 70% unpaved and is one of the hardest gravel events on the calendar.

Sometimes, looking at these stats makes them seem less difficult, but I like to remind everyone that all of the courses pretty much head downhill from town that sits at 7,881ft for the first half, and pack all of the climbing on the tail end. Yes, it is all climbing on the way back to town, and there is no way around it, so don’t burn all your matches on the fun downhills out of town.

Last year, I rode the Tuffer medium course and was planning on giving the Tuffest long course a try this year. Life and a lack of time on the gravel bike had me debating between the Tuff short course and, once again, the Tuffer medium course.

I decided to give the medium course a try since Dave and Amanda told me they had modified the course a bit. In my opinion, it was only a bit easier, but the weather this year was much more friendly. There were tailwinds almost all day, and it made for some very fast times.

The courses did have considerably more sand, and from what I was told, the long course had a lot more than last year. Overall, the sand has never bothered me too much, but it was obvious that it was foreign to many as there were countless visible bike tracks that were anything but straight.

The views are endless just like the sand.

Just my luck

This year, gravel events have not been friendly to me. After a few events with bad luck, Mammoth Tuff was no different, and I suffered a pretty bad sidewall and bead tear at mile 5. Yes, at mile 5, I was on the side of a sandpit with a flat that I wasn’t sure I could repair. Four or five Stan’s DART plugs and four co2 canisters later, I was rolling with my fingers crossed. I was now dead last by a lot, but I wasn’t walking back to town, so I was stoked. I figured that if it didn’t hold, I would make a right and essentially do the Tuff short course.

This is when I realized that the first few plugs were not going to be enough to get me rolling again.

The medium course only has two aid stations, and the first is at the turnaround, so I had a long way to go if my repair didn’t hold up. Lucky for me, most of the course is fairly “easy” gravel. Since it is all on open roads, they are tough because they are relentlessly bumpy and never as flat as they seem. All of the rocks and surface is pretty solid so it’s not too technical. The sand is the real anchor. After a massive winter, the water moved a lot of material around, and there were long stretches of sand.

For me, the sand was a blessing because it wasn’t bumpy. If I kept my speed up, the sand made the normally bumpy road smooth. It also helps that I once again chose the new GT Grade gravel bike. Many gravel bikes that launched recently are “race” oriented and, in many instances, are too similar to road geo. The Grade is compliance and stability-oriented. Both, in my opinion, really help when the surface is unpredictable. For me, this still means it is a race bike, but it’s a gravel race bike.

The new GT Grade is turning out to be the best gravel bike of the year if you ask me.

I spent most of the day in a chasing mindset since I had started out with such bad luck. For me, this always seems to be very rewarding and keeps me motivated to push. Since I spent most of the day solo, I also got to soak in the beauty of the valley. With no wheel to focus on, it was amazing to spend so much time admiring the terrain and just how magnificent the area really is. Too often, I am so focused on staying in contact that I don’t get to really see where I am riding.

I did snag a very amazing draft behind the tandem duo of Cara and Andy. They were hitting the first paved road section at the perfect pace.

This year, the wind was to our back on the way home and was magnificent. I was making pretty good time for being solo, so I kept the momentum rolling and skipped the Hot Creek aid station. Last year, it was my savior, and this year, I just wanted to keep rolling. Plus, I could feel that my front tire had lost some pressure since I last filled it up, and the aid stations didn’t have repair supplies. If I was going to need to stop and fix it again, I was going to be using a hand pump either way.

A new section of double track this year was fast and fun. It’s hard to capture just how fun it is to ride through the trees. Did I mention there was plenty of slow uphill sand too? Yes, you get some paved roads, and they are stunning, too.

As I got closer to town, I gave my wife and kids a call to let them know I was ahead of schedule and was on my way up the final climb. They said they were on the way to the finish but were coming from the lake. That gave me a good excuse to slow my roll a bit for the final climb into town. I still finished about 5 minutes before they got to the finish line, but it was awesome to have my family there.

Either way, I finished just over an hour faster than last year. Last year, I was in the front for most of the day and started to fall apart in the last 15 miles or so. This year, I felt much better all day, but I think I could have done even better with a group. Either way, the experience was amazing, and the gravel is world-class.

Planning for Mammoth

One of my other favorite rides in the area is the Mammoth Gran Fondo. I missed it this year because of a bike launch, but it is normally the weekend before Mammoth Tuff. I know Mammoth is not the easiest place to get to, with only a small regional airport. However, if you are making the drive from SoCal, there is pretty much no mountain driving on the 395. If you want a more scenic drive, fly into Reno, it is worth the drive.

Next year, I want to make a long week of it and hit both MGF and Tuff. That would give me more time to ride and explore a few areas that the locals have suggested, plus a few hikes that have also been on my list to try.

This year, I did the always stunning and easy Devils Postpile National Monument hike. I also added in the extra 4-mile hike to Rainbow Falls and back for a total of about 5.5 miles. It is just a 25-minute drive from the Village.

If you are up for a Friday evening challenge, they offer the Mammoth Buff beer run! It was entertaining, and after spectating for two years, I’m sure it is something I don’t think I have the stomach for.

Mammoth has loads of options when it comes to places to stay. I opted for an RV site, but they also have amazing camping, as well as hotels and condos galore. Check out visitmammoth.com for more info and seasonal updates.

Get the gear

Back in April, Amanda, Dave, along with Brian Cameron from Bellwether gave me a sneak peek at the Tuff Collection. The entire collection is now available and was also on display at the event. There are some pretty impressive pieces. I think I like the All Daze Cargo Bib with Dyneema Tuff Guard abrasion-resistant hip panels that add an extra layer of durability and skin protection in a crash. Mix those with any of the many jerseys for a purposely built combo that is great for performance and play.

Four Wheel Camper, Niner, Bellwether & Profile Design, Railias, Mammoth Lakes Recreation, SRAM/Hammerhead, RiG’D, and Seven Points CBD were all on hand to support and show off product.

For more info on Mammoth Tuff and to get registered for the 2024 fun, head to tuff.ventures.They also offer gravel camps and training for some of the biggest gravel events.