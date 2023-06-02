Specialized’s latest bikes for Unbound Gravel 2023 are inspired by their Technical Support Team

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Specialized has made a bit of a habit of bringing custom-painted gravel bikes to Unbound Gravel. First, it was the Rockcombo and its painfully 80’s teal and cream paint. Then in 2022, their athletes raced on vibrant pink Diverge bikes based on the Team Stumpjumper.

This year, their bikes pay homage to the 1988 Specialized Technical Support program with custom-painted Diverge STR and Crux bikes.

According to Specialized’s own 1988 press release, the Technical Support team was a “highly recognized road and off-road Support Team that’s been at major cycling events the world over, providing neutral assistance to all racers – no matter if they’re at the front or back of the pack.”

Technical support is always a benefit at races, but the brown-red-orange-yellow striping of those support teams immediately reminds me of Specialized.

As mentioned, there are two different frames Specialized athletes are using at Unbound Gravel 2023: the Diverge STR with suspension and the lightweight Crux. Below is Allison Tetrick’s Diverge STR, Matt Beers’s Diverge STR, and Sofia Gomez Villafañe’s Crux.

Alison Tetrick’s Specialized Diverge STR

Matt Beers’s Specialized Diverge STR

Besides Matt’s bike being considerably larger, Matt has also elected to use a larger SRAM aero 1x chainring, here using a 48T option paired with a SRAM RED crank. Elsewhere are SRAM Red shifters with an XX1 Eagle AXS derailleur and 10-52t cassette. (Image: Alex Roszko/@roszko)

Like Alison, Matt looks to be using 42 mm Specialized Pathfinder Pro tires with Roval Terra CLX II wheels. (Image: Alex Roszko/@roszko)

Sofia Gomez Villafañe’s S-Works Crux