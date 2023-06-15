SRAM goes all 12-speed with new Apex AXS and Apex mechanical

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SRAM has yet again responded quickly to the evolving road and gravel market with the launch of 12-speed Apex. The Apex drivetrain has historically been the entry price point for performance road and gravel for the Chicago, Illinois based company. Taking things further, Apex also gets the wireless electronic AXS upgrade with eTap shift logic. This means that all four SRAM offerings, Red, Force, Rival, and now Apex offerings offer wireless shifting, hydraulic brakes, 12-speeds, and cross-compatibility with other AXS components.

SRAM Apex AXS Xplr with new 11-44t cassette.

SRAM Apex mechanical

At the same time, SRAM is introducing a new 12-speed Apex mechanical drivetrain that is 1x specific and utilizes the Double-Tap shift mechanism. This new offering will mean the end of all SRAM HRD 1×11 offerings. This new 12-speed offering has an all-new shifter/brake shape. It is similar to the updated Force, Rival, and Apex AXS offerings, but the mechanical Apex version is a bit longer. The big news here is that mechanical Apex will be 1x only.

SRAM Apex mechanical Eagle with 11-50t cassette.

1×12 focus

At the launch, SRAM is positioning all of the new Apex offerings as 1x. On the mechanical side, this means the left control has no shift lever, and SRAM is not going to offer a dropper post-compatible lever either. Apex AXS, like all AXS components, can be paired with different levels and styles. This means an end user can add a front derailleur to the system or the AXS dropper. However, SRAM will not offer an Apex-level front derailleur option.

When I asked SRAM why 1x was the main focus, they said simplicity. Essentially the popularity of 11-speed HRD was the driving factor but with more range. SRAM pointed out that from their research, a 1x drivetrain is much easier for consumers of all levels to utilize. Essentially, many entry-level riders do not use the front derailleur enough if a bike has one, and this leads to a limited range of gear offerings. By eliminating the front mech and expanding the rear range, it offers the same total range in a much more user-friendly experience.

New SRAM Apex Xplr 11-44t cassette.

The new Apex will be offered with an Xplr or Eagle rear derailleur option. The only real “new” component here is an 11-44t cassette that fits on the HG freehub. SRAM already makes the 11-50t cassette in the NX Eagle line. While these two cassettes offer a much lower price point, they also don’t take full advantage of the full range SRAM is known for with the 10t cog. The good news is that the derailleurs themselves can, so if someone wants to upgrade to a cassette with a 10t cog, they can. However, they will also need to convert their wheel to an XDR freehub.

The Apex crank will only be offered in a wide option for compatibility with road and MTB width frame bottom bracket standards. It has aluminum crankarms and DUB spindle. The crank has five direct-mount X-SYNC chainring options, 38t, 40t, 42t, 44t, and 46t. Just like Rival, the single-sided power meter can be added.

The new SRAM Apex mechanical 12-speed hood length and shape.

How different is it?

One of my first questions for SRAM was, what is the difference between Rival AXS and Apex AXS? At first inspection, they seem almost identical. As it turns out, they pretty much are. SRAM pointed out that while the materials and almost everything between the two systems is almost the exact same, the differences were more in finish and production. Essentially SRAM has been able to cut the production cost slightly by choosing processes that require less human assistance. While these differences are small like the finish on the alloy brake lever, SRAM said it was enough to offer an almost 15% price reduction from Rival across the line.

Getting some quality miles in with quality the SRAM team. This also means lots of questions and insight.

In reality, all of the SRAM AXS offerings are very similar with materials used to assemble the components being the major upgrade. Electronically, the AXS portion of each component is the same. This means that reliability is not in question when it comes to wireless shifting, no matter what level you choose. Weight and durability are the major differences.

Opportunities

This is not specific to the new Apex, but the SRAM AXS ecosystem is very confusing to understand compatibility. While Apex will reduce the complexity because it is 1x focused, the AXS offering can be used in a 2x system. The high-level explanation is that the Xplr offerings are designed for the 10-44t or the new 11-44t cassettes. The rear derailleur will also work with a 10-36t cassette as long as the system is 1x. Eagle derailleurs are compatible with 11-50t, 10-50t, and 10-52t cassettes. So if you have a bike that has an Eagle rear derailleur and cassette, you can NOT use an Xplr cassette. To do so would also require a new rear derailleur.

To make things a bit more confusing, SRAM XPLR and AXS road offerings use a flat top chain, while Eagle is incompatible with this style. In short, if you want to mix and match components, double and triple-check compatibility. I have even gotten a few test bikes that were built with components that are not compatible. Sure, the bike functioned because AXS communication is universal, but the function of the drivetrain was not up to par. Overall and once again, if you have any AXS bike and want to change gear range, check the compatibility of the rear derailleur and chain.

The new SRAM Apex mechanical only has a right-side shift lever that uses the Double-Tap mechanism.

For me, at the Apex launch, the biggest opportunity was with the mechanical offering. SRAM is using this new 12-speed system to replace all of the 11-speed 1x drivetrains, but this new offering is missing dropper post compatibility. The left side has no lever. In the past SRAM offered both, one with a lever to actuate a dropper as well as one that was just the brake. I think this is a big miss since dropper post-compatible gravel bikes have been on the rise. If we are being honest, the AXS dropper is sweet, but at over $600, it is not an option for most.

APEX First Ride

While I would love to tell you I have ridden hundreds of miles on the new Apex, it just isn’t true. I have had exactly one ride on each system. The good news is that Apex AXS functions and feels identical to Rival and, dare I even say, Force. The shape of the hood is the same, the brake lever and shift buttons even feel the same. The differences in day-to-day riding experience are just not there. Even when it comes to weight, there is a very slight difference that most riders will never notice. For this reason, Apex AXS is great. Lower price and the same performance. In reality, Apex AXS is going to be on bikes that also make other compromises in the pursuit of price. Not a bad thing, and it brings the reliability and consistency of electric shifting to a new consumer. This will hopefully mean a better riding experience and increase retention in the sport.

Rival mechanical is a bit different, the new hood shape means I want more time on it to see how it feels on longer rides. My first impressions were good, and if I am being honest, I like it more than the updated AXS hood shape. The new mechanical shape is slightly longer, and I feel like the I can wrap my hand around the hood more with the extra length. The brake levers are wide and easy to reach from the drops. While Double-Tap seems complicated at first, it doesn’t take long to get the hang of it. Overall, the fact that SRAM is offering a 12-speed drivetrain while the competition at this level is still only 10-speed adds incredible value.

When exploring the back roads with SRAM, we had a bit of local traffic.

On its own, 12-speed doesn’t make it better, but the increased range offerings that are available when on a 12-speed system help. The other huge advantage is that it matches the rest of the SRAM line. Meaning in a pinch, you can walk into almost any bike shop and have a much higher probability of finding a replacement component that is compatible. For me, that is a major win and makes it easier for both consumer and the shop.

While on each ride, the one thing that was consistent was the fact that on the tall side, I wanted more gear. Both bikes I rode had the 11t cog and left me wanting more on the downhills. With that said, I know that these cassettes are focusing on the opposite end of the spectrum, price, and climbing range. Was it enough range to enjoy the ride, absolutely, but I can see a slew of riders that are limited by budget no ability will be left needing to spend more to upgrade.

Overall, the performance on both rides was really good. I was impressed with the braking performance from both, with it very easy to modulate and control pressure. Looking back on both rides, I can honestly say that I was more comfortable on the new Apex mechanical hood. The way it fit my hand is just much better. While I don’t dislike the Apex AXS hood, the transition of shifter/brake to the bar with the brake line fitting is a massive opportunity for SRAM, in my opinion. This is the same on the updated SRAM Force and Rival AXS systems too.

Price and weight

Price seems to be the main focus of the new Apex, and SRAM is bringing great value. I think we will see Apex mechanical on bikes starting in the $1400 to $3000 range, and Apex AXS from $1800 to $3500. There are a lot of options that can alter the price, but SRAM tells us that Apex mechanical systems will retail for $947 for Xplr and $929 for Eagle. Apex AXS will be $1195 for Xplr and $1295 for Eagle.

SRAM Apex component weight, AXS and mechanical.



SRAM Apex AXS Eagle prices. SRAM Apex AXS Xplr prices. SRAM Apex mechanical Xplr & Eagle prices.

More to come

With so little time on both new systems, look for more coverage and long-term tests for both. SRAM tells us that Apex AXS will be on new bikes in the next few weeks, with mechanical about 2-3 months later. Overall it seems like SRAM is waiting for no one as they continue to push out new products for more than just the top-level riders. SRAM Red is actually the only system that hasn’t gotten an update. It probably won’t be long before it, too, gets either a facelift or maybe much more.