UCI ‘Regrets’ Lack of Live TV Coverage of Gravel Worlds Women’s Race, Imposes Mandatory Requirement for 2024

The UCI issued a statement Saturday commenting on the lack of live TV coverage of the UCI Gravel World Championships women’s race.

Fans and riders were dismayed this week to learn that there would be no live coverage of the UCI’s headline women’s event. There was to be no coverage provided by local officials for Saturday’s race, while only ninety minutes would be broadcast of Sunday’s men’s race.

The UCI stated it “regrets” the lack of cover and committed to a mandatory TV production requirement for both men’s and women’s races in 2024.

“L’Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has been informed by the local organizing committee of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto (Italy) that today’s women elite race will not be broadcasted live due to no TV production,” read the statement Saturday.

“The UCI regrets this decision and invites all fans to follow the race live on social media. Fans will also be able to follow the race via the riders’ lap times by clicking here. A summary of the race will be posted online as soon as possible, and numerous highlights of the competition will be broadcasted during the men elite race on Sunday.

“As of the next edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships, UCI will make it mandatory for event organizers to provide TV production for both the men elite and the women elite races.”

Sources told Velo that the race organizer asked the UCI to cover the expenses for the women’s live coverage but the governing body refused.

Velo contacted the UCI’s road world championship and mass events manager for comment and is awaiting response.