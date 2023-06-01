Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel
Gravel

Unbound Gravel 2023: Elite start lists

New in 2023, riders in the elite category will have their own start in the 200-mile race.

It's almost here — Unbound Gravel 2023.

It’s almost here — Unbound Gravel 2023.

Bigger than ever before, the ‘Super Bowl’ of gravel will see thousands of cyclists and their support crews descend on Emporia, Kansas this weekend. While much about the event will remain the same — a bustling expo, plenty to do off the bike, and a guaranteed memorable ride — there are also some big changes this year.

Read also:

Notably, event organizer Life Time will debut a separate start for elite racers in the 200 mile category. Elite men will roll out at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, and elite women will follow two minutes later. The rest of the 200 mile racers will begin at 6:00 a.m.

Kristi Mohn congratulates Emily Newsom on her third place finish in 2022 (Photo: Life Time)

140 men, 70 women, and one non-binary rider will compete in this year’s elite category. However, according to Life Time’s director of brand and content for events Michelle Duffy, qualifying for the category required more than just signing up.

Riders could self-select to be in the elite category, but Life Time vetted each applicant.

“We vetted it based on results,” Duffy said. “If we didn’t find credentials obviously, we reached out to everyone with the opportunity to submit a race resume, additional comments, or their Athlinks profile.”

Duffy said that, for the most part, riders were “overwhelmingly accurate” in their applications. Life Time only had to remove a “handful of people” from the elite category, and “we did this primarily for safety reasons,” Duffy said.

Of the elite riders, 70 — 35 men and 35 women — are part of the Life Time Grand Prix series. Unbound is the second race in the series.

Here are the elite start lists.

Ivar Slik leads the sprint into Emporia in 2022 (Photo: Life Time)

Unbound Gravel Elite Start Lists

* denotes Life Time Grand Prix athlete
Elite Men’s List Elite Women’s List Elite Non-Binary List
Julien Absalon Tess Amer Rach McBride
Matt Acker Crystal Anthony*
Zack Allison Whitney Allison
Carter Anderson Justin Barrow
Jan Bakelants Ella Bloor*
Stefano Barbieri Chelsea Bolton*
Mike Barton Gillian Bennett
Jalen Bazile Svenja Betz
Adrian Beer Marisa Boaz
Matt Beers* Ali Bronsdon
Ryan Bennett Ellen Campbell*
Francisco Bettini Catherine Colyn*
Harrison Biehl Heather Compton
Matthew Bird Cecily Decker
Adam Blazevic Lauren De Crescenzo*
Metheven Bond Sarah Diekmeyer
Brent Bookwalter Tori Dippold
John Borstelmann* Rebecca Fahringer*
Ian Boswell Maude Farrell*
Travis Bramley Hannah Glatter
Barrett Brandon Sofia Gomez Villafane*
Charlie Bratt Nadia Gontova
Rob Britton* Emma Grant*
Joshua Bromley Kelly Hoffman
Eric Brunner* Isabella Hyser*
Zach Calton* Heather Jackson*
Tom Chester Katie Kantzes
Mattia de Marchi Isabel King*
Thomas Dekker Nora Klingfus
Justin Dillon Sarah Lange
Connor Dunne Jaime Larmer
Griffin Easter* Danielle Larson
Isaac Enderline Caroline Mani*
Adam Farabaugh Holly Mathews*
Russell Finsterwald* Sarah Max*
Reid Foster Deanna Mayles*
Michael Garrison Amira Mellor
Lorenz Gohlke Minori Minagawa
Nick Gould Julie Momber*
Matthew Govero Jessica Mullins*
Colby Greiner Angela Naeth*
Howard Grotts* Tessa Neefjes
Nathan Haas Emily Newsom*
John Haddock Raylyn Nuss*
Lance Haidet* Madeleine Nutt
Colton Hall Paige Onweller*
Lars Hallstrom Hannah Otto*
Coulton Hartrich Ivy Pedersen
Piotr Havik Caroline Poole
Ezekiel Hersh Emma Porter
Reed Horton Jenna Rinehart*
Alex Howes* Amity Rockwell
Jacob Huber Melisa Rollins
Matthew E Jablonski Sami Sauri
Garrett Jenema Carolin Schiff
Dylan Johnson* Hannah Shell*
Brenden Johnston* Danni Shrosbree*
Logan Jones-Wilkins Alexis Skarda*
Charles Kagimu Haley Smith*
Kyle Kalish Kyleigh Spearing
Connor Kamm Nicole Steinmetz
John Kariuki Sarah Sturm*
Jeff Kerkove Starla Teddergreen*
Ryohei Komori Alison Tetrick
Alban Lakata Caroline Tory*
Bradyn Lange* Jade Treffeisen
Bruno Langlois Leah Van der Linden*
Bjorn Larson Ruth Winder*
Andrew L’Esperance* Caroline Wreszin
Konny Looser* Anna Yamauchi*
Joe Laverick
Nick Leeper
Nick Locandro
Ian Lopez de San Roman*
Travis McCabe
Payson McElveen*
Nolan McPeek-Bechtold
Matt Moosa
AJ Moran
Justin Morris
Lachlan Morton*
Mark Myles
Tasman Nankervis*
Simen Nordahl Svendsen
Jasper Ockeloen
Jack Odron*
Jonas Orset
Tobin Ortenblad*
Jake Oswald
Logan Owen*
Ethan Overson
Freddy Ovett
Carlos Pacheco
Ralph Pahlmeyer
Cole Paton*
Jonathan Patterson
Jacob Paulson
Robert Pearce
Elliott Phillips
Eric Purcell
Derek Daniel Reformat
Kiel Reijnen
Rane Roatta
Adam Roberge*
Nicholas Roche
Torbjørn Andre Reed
Matti Rowe
Jordan Schleck
Ryan Sellner
Jiri Senkyrik
Ivar Slik
Marc Spratt
Nathan Spratt*
Ryan Standish*
Pete Stetina*
Keegan Swenson*
Michael Tabasko
Skyler Taylor
Derek Teel
Laurens Ten Dam
Scott Teitzel
Kyle Trudeau*
Thomas Turner
Petr Vakoc
David Van Orsdel
Alexey Vermeulen*
Paul Voss
Jorden Wakeley
Larry Warbasse
Chase Wark
Kerry Werner*
Brennan Wertz*
Bergen West
Nate Whitman
Matthew Wiebe
Alex Wild
Innokenty Zavyalov*
Thijs Zonneveld

 

 

