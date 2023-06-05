Unbound Gravel 2023 in photos: Thunderstorms and thick mud

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members!
Unbound Gravel is known for creating a hard day on the bike for all involved, and doing so in a beautiful location. 2023 was no different.
Scattered thunderstorms and thick mud defined the day, creating a tougher than usual selection early on in the elite races.
Keegan Swenson and Carolin Schiff would go on to win the marquee 200-mile races.
VELO‘s team was on the ground in Kansas chasing the action Saturday at Unbound, and the biggest day in gravel cycling once again delivered endless beautiful photos.
After a particularly muddy section around mile 11, a select group of men broke away and kept it up for the rest of the 205-mile race. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The lead group of men was a who’s who of the gravel scene, including eventual winner Keegan Swenson, Pete Stetina, Laurens Ten Dam, Lachlan Morton, and Ian Boswell. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Laurens ten Dam was all smiles after finishing the race in fourth. So were the fans. (Photo: Will Tracy)
It’s cowboy country in rural Kansas. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Carolin Schiff broke away early to finish 15 minutes up on 2022 champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Dylan Buffington pushes Francesco Bettini back into the race at the first aid station. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Lachlan Morton used his hands to claw away the thick mud from his bike during the race, and the fingernails certainly show it. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Pete Stetina, right, congratulates winner Keegan Swenson. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Keegan Swenson receives a bottle at the final aid station. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The roads around Emporia don’t see much in the way of maintenance. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Lachlan Morton finished third. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Ian Boswell cleans his face after finishing sixth at Unbound Gravel. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Unbound Gravel is far from a flat course. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Kristen Legan won the 350-mile Unbound XL. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Sofia Gomez Villafañe, second from right, and Ruth Winder, third from right, joined a group of men after the early mud section wreaked havoc on the race. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Carolin Schiff after winning Unbound. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Keegan Swenson and Russell Finsterwald texted their support crews what they needed in advance of the aid stations. (Photo: Will Tracy)
A rider clears away dirt while repairing a flat. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Russell Finsterwald finished sixth. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The aid stations are a team effort. (Photo: Will Tracy)
John Kariuki of Team Amani was having a strong race but had to drop back from the leaders after experiencing gut problems. He finished 22nd. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Matt Beers at the first aid station. (Photo: Will Tracy)
(Photo: Will Tracy) Pete Stetina finished seventh. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Carolin Schiff won by 15 minutes. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Extra wheels, food, water, and tools laid out at an aid station. (Photo: Will Tracy)
The elite women started two minutes behind the elite men, and eight minutes ahead of the nearly 4,000-deep amateur field. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Unbound Gravel race director Ben Sachs inspects race numbers before the race start. (Photo: Will Tracy)
Thunderstorms picked up in the afternoon. (Photo: Will Tracy)
(Photo: Will Tracy)
