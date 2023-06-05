Unbound Gravel 2023 in photos: Thunderstorms and thick mud

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Unbound Gravel is known for creating a hard day on the bike for all involved, and doing so in a beautiful location. 2023 was no different.

Scattered thunderstorms and thick mud defined the day, creating a tougher than usual selection early on in the elite races. Keegan Swenson and Carolin Schiff would go on to win the marquee 200-mile races.

VELO‘s team was on the ground in Kansas chasing the action Saturday at Unbound, and the biggest day in gravel cycling once again delivered endless beautiful photos.

(Photo: Will Tracy)

The roads around Emporia don’t see much in the way of maintenance. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Lachlan Morton finished third. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Ian Boswell cleans his face after finishing sixth at Unbound Gravel. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Kristen Legan won the 350-mile Unbound XL. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Sofia Gomez Villafañe, second from right, and Ruth Winder, third from right, joined a group of men after the early mud section wreaked havoc on the race. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Keegan Swenson and Russell Finsterwald texted their support crews what they needed in advance of the aid stations. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Russell Finsterwald finished sixth. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The aid stations are a team effort. (Photo: Will Tracy)

John Kariuki of Team Amani was having a strong race but had to drop back from the leaders after experiencing gut problems. He finished 22nd. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Matt Beers at the first aid station. (Photo: Will Tracy)

(Photo: Will Tracy) Pete Stetina finished seventh. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Carolin Schiff won by 15 minutes. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Extra wheels, food, water, and tools laid out at an aid station. (Photo: Will Tracy)

The elite women started two minutes behind the elite men, and eight minutes ahead of the nearly 4,000-deep amateur field. (Photo: Will Tracy) Thunderstorms picked up in the afternoon. (Photo: Will Tracy) (Photo: Will Tracy)

