Free bike support from Velo x Feedback Sports, coming to a gravel race near you!

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Among all the brands showing off the latest gravel gear, mixed in between the beer garden and delicious smells wafting from food trucks, Velo was at the Unbound Gravel Expo doing something a little different last weekend.

All this year, we’re heading to top gravel events around the country offering free mechanical support to get your bike in tip top shape, whether you have 25 miles ahead or 350.

We’re calling it Velo Support in partnership with Feedback Sports.

We’ve got you covered on pre-race tuneups. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Also read: How to train and prepare for your next gravel race

Services offered

What can Velo Support do for you? Basically, anything that doesn’t need new parts or major overhauling.

If you unpack your bike the day before your event and sweat starts beading on your neck because you realize something’s not working, fear not; we’re here to help, giving non-pros the pro mechanic support treatment.

Typical issues we fix are brake alignments, derailleur and shifting issues, and tire swaps. But our mechanic Jose Alcala has seen it all. Roll on down to the Velo booth and we’ll get you squared away.

If your bike is already dialed, stop by anyway and say hi! We’d love to chat about all things bikes — plus you’ll walk away with some sweet Velo stickers and a smile on your face.

Oh, and we have free Velo swag! At Unbound, it was paint sticks. Anyone who rode through the notorious stretch of mud at mile 11 this year was certainly glad to have picked one up. Stop by and see what goodies we have next time.

Where to find us