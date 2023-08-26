Wout van Aert also crushes gravel races now

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wout van Aert dipped a tentative toe into gravel racing Saturday, and turns out it went pretty well.

Jumbo-Visma’s all-terrain star crushed the Houffalize gravel race this weekend to successfully qualify for the UCI gravel worlds in October.

“We wanted to ride here to test my equipment, so I’m now looking forward to riding the world championships and ending the season,” Van Aert told Wielerflits after the Ardennes race Saturday. “When I start at worlds, it’s to do the best I can and that’s to try and get that title.”

Also read: Van Aert stung by road worlds near-miss

Saturday’s worlds qualification event marked Van Aert’s gravel racing debut.

It was a day where he intended to take a taste of dirt-road dynamics and brush the cobwebs from his legs after the recent road worlds.

Van Aert sure didn’t need long to find form on his Cervelo Áspero gravel-wagon.

He attacked early in the 110km race and soloed home some nine minutes ahead of CX training buddy Daan Soete and retired road pro Paul Voss.

“I expect a different field of participants at worlds, so we’ll see what’s possible,” Van Aert said. “Today I certainly enjoyed myself and sometimes that is also important.”

🇧🇪 #houffagravel Give this man a bike and he’ll do something special. Images of Wout in front on his own. ⤵️😎 pic.twitter.com/3hLyXCz1ol — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) August 26, 2023

Van Aert has long been a fan of gravel riding.

He went on a four-day off-road bikepacking trip this spring from his home in Herentals to France’s Champagne region, and regularly uploads long gravel rides to Strava.

“I didn’t know what to expect. In the beginning I wanted to follow first and that worked out well,” Van Aert said Saturday of his racing debut. “I felt the bike was OK and I could ride downhill well. At one point I opted for my own pace on a climb and that’s how I ended up in front.”

Gravel worlds this October will see Van Aert face off with specialist graveleurs as well as his fellow WorldTour pros.

The inaugural event last fall saw an all-roadie podium after a race dominated by those that ply their trade on the tarmac. Meanwhile, many leading specialists stayed home.

October’s Veneto race will mark the final stop of a blockbuster calendar for Van Aert.

He was racing cyclocross from December through February this winter and barely caught a breath before he turned toward the road’s northern classics.

One-day racing through the spring took him to the Tour de Suisse, the Tour de France, and finally, the road worlds earlier this month. His road program will conclude with the Tour of Britain and European champs next month.

Van Aert was stung this season by near-misses at cyclocross worlds, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and road worlds.

A calendar-ending set of rainbow bands in the discipline he least expected on October 8 would see him smiling until cyclocross season.