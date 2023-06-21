WTB Silverado saddle review: New Fusion Form for the Volt saddle update too

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Has it really been 16 years since the WTB Silverado saddle hit the market? The Silverado has been one of the most popular saddles in the WTB lineup and an OEM spec favorite too. Maybe not on road bikes, but on mountain and gravel bikes, it has been one for the masses. Not to mention there are models that are under $50. For years it was my go-to saddle, even on my road bike. So my first question for WTB was, why change a good thing?

It turns out the Volt saddle is also getting an update after 11 years. The WTB saddle team must have gotten a few new interns because they have been pumping out the goods. In April, they also launched the Gravelier and the Devo. That means four new saddles, which is a lot of saddle time and testing for the WTB crew.

Four new saddles from Wilderness Trail Bikes.

Narrow Saddle

The Volt and Silverado are defined as narrow saddles by WTB, which is likely why they are both on my short list of saddles that always seem to fit and work well. WTB does offer a medium width of both (the new Volt is currently only offered in medium), but historically the Silverado has been low profile and narrow. So with only a short window of time to test the new WTB Silverado saddle, I can confidently say that the fit remains. If you have been a Silverado rider, it seems to fit and feel the same, just a bit shorter and flatter.

At 265mm, the new Silverado is 15mm shorter. (Photo: Troy Templin)

WTB tells us that advancements in materials have allowed them to distribute pressure across the same contact area more evenly. What this means to the rider is a reduced hot spot. While I don’t have hundreds of miles on this new saddle, I did test it with bellow average bibs and remained comfortable the entire time. Comfortable enough to install on my bike only days before heading to Utah for the Enve Grodeo and nearly 100 miles of gravel. Is this a gamble? Yes, but the fit was so similar that no matter what Neil Shirley and the rest of the Enve team throw at me, I should have a comfy seat.

A comfy saddle is key when riding gravel with a dropper post since the post has absolutely no flex characteristics. (Photo: Troy Templin)

The WTB Silverado Saddle First Ride

Over the years, one of the aspects of the Silverado that I think set it apart from many modern saddles was its flex. The saddle is very supportive but always has a level of flex that helps when the terrain is rough. The new WTB Silverado saddle seems to be the same. Maybe a bit less flex, but there is still much more than most saddles. This new Silverado seems to mold to my specific position even fresh out of the box, no break-in needed. The shallow centerline indent that runs almost the length of the saddle is just enough to relieve pressure but not so much that I feel like I might fall in.

WTB says it is flatter, but all I know is that it seems to feel very similar to the original WTB Silverado. (Photo: Troy Templin)

As wild as it seems, I don’t have an old Silverado on hand to give this new one a proper 1:1 comparison (more on this later), but for me, it was hard to tell that the saddle was flatter. The shorter 265mm length is evident since the original was 280mm. Even with the shorter length, I still had plenty of real estate to move around on when things got technical or super steep.

The shell of the new Silverado is said to have more nylon, offering a bit more durability. (Photo: Troy Templin)

Overall the narrow nose transitions to the full width in a way that just seems to work well for a moderate to aggressive riding position. This might not be the best fit for someone that sits very upright. The smooth synthetic material is seamless and wraps around the edges for a friction-free surface. Also gone are the reinforced fabric material patches on the rear edges in exchange for a taller shell. This means that laying your bike down doesn’t result in as much soft material damage.

The reason I don’t have a Silverado

As I said, I don’t have an “old” Silverado to compare with because I transitioned to the Volt and SL8 a few years ago. The short story is I found that while the flex in the old Silverado saddle was super comfortable, it didn’t seem to pair well with my riding style. On more than a few saddles the old Silverado broke the shell in the center. Maybe it’s too many post-ride beverages, but it seemed to be an issue for me. Normally this was due to some abnormal riding instance, but it happened a few times. After a few calls into warranty, WTB suggested the Volt and SL8, and both have served me well.

Will this new Silverado break? Only time will tell, but nothing lasts forever. Within only the first few miles, I was thinking to myself, why did I stop riding this saddle? It seems to fit so well, even if they don’t last forever. I normally hit the ground a few times each year and tear the material on all my saddles anyway. I know I have an old Silverado somewhere, but I likely lent it to someone for them to try, and it never came home.

WTB is adding this integrated tool mount on most of the new Fusion Form saddles. It can be used for securing tools and on-bike storage. While I think it is clever, I never use these types of systems because, like everything else I touch, they break easier, or I get a few miles down the road until I notice it’s gone. (Photo: Troy Templin)

Would I recommend the new WTB Silverado saddle?

I’m going to be honest, WTB saddles lean more toward the gravel/mountain bike crowd. The Silverado doesn’t fit the road aesthetic, but who cares if you can get miles of comfort? You won’t see them on the bikes at the Tour de France in a few days, which is also okay. I won’t be riding my bike there, nor will most of us ever race at that level. What is universal is that we all want to be comfortable on our bikes, and for me and my narrow sit bones, the Silverado is good, really good.

While I have had some old Silverado issues, WTB said that many of those issues had already been addressed, and the new saddle takes it a bit further with the Fusion Form shell. It essentially gives more control and fine-tuning to the amount of fiber infused into the nylon. The new Fusion Form Shell means each new saddle will have a flex profile that balances comfort, support, and durability to match the intended use of the specific saddle.

The test sample I got with carbon rails hit the scale at 191 grams. (Photo: Troy Templin)

Sizes and Availability

The new Silverado is available in a narrow (133mm) or medium (142mm) width, while the new Volt is available in a medium (142mm) width. Both new models utilize the updated Fusion Form technology. All WTB saddles are priced according to their rail material to keep things simple. Available saddle rail material options vary depending on the saddle, but MSRP remains the same for each rail material. $47.95 for steel, $95.95 for chromoly, $119.95 for stainless, $142.95 for titanium, and $249.95 for carbon. WTB tells me that they’re available now!

At $250 the carbon rails are the most expensive, and your saddle must accommodate the 7X9 oval rail shape. (Photo: Troy Templin)

From WTB

What about the Volt?

If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It.

Over a million riders have depended on the comfort of the Volt, and therefore our goal was to refresh the look of the Volt while still retaining its soul. We utilized pressure mapping technology to ensure the comfort and shape of the Volt stayed the same while giving it a modern look. After all, there’s a reason why the Volt is already among the most trusted saddles in the history of cycling. So here it is, the same Volt you know and love…now with a new look made possible by Fusion Form.