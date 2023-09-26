Alexis Skarda and Cole Paton Win USA Cycling Marathon MTB National Championship

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On Saturday, September 23, Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz HTSQD) and Cole Paton (Giant) became the 2023 US marathon mountain bike national champions.

The two, who are full-time pros in the discipline, traveled to Alabama to race a tight, technical course at Chewacla State Park, where the first NORBA race east of the Mississippi River was held in 1988.

Close racing characterized both the women’s and men’s elite races, with Paton finishing 17 seconds ahead of second place Cayden Parker (Bear National Team), and Carson Beckett (Dirt Camp Racing) crossing the line eight seconds later.

In the women’s race, Skarda outsprinted Deanna Mayles (SRAM/Velocio) for the win. Hannah Otto (Pivot Cycles/DT Swiss) was third, two minutes off of Skarda’s time.

For many racers, marathon nationals came at a busy time of year. For Paton, Skarda, Mayles, and Otto, the event was sandwiched between two Life Time Grand Prix races; this likely caused some attrition at the USA Cycling event. Yet for the new champions, the race was a goal from the outset of the season — Paton skipped gravel nationals earlier this month in preparation, and Skarda hoped to repeat after winning the event in 2021.

Auburn University’s mascot was also an issue on course. (Photo: Anthony Hall)

Unfortunately, the honor of winning the stars and stripes was complicated by multiple issues with the course.

Originally, the plan was for elite men and women to complete 2.5 laps of a 19.8 mile circuit for a total of 46.4 miles and 3,365 feet of climbing. The race was to begin with a seven-mile start lap before riders transitioned to the 19.8 mile circuit. However, according to USAC, a gate intended to keep riders on the start loop “was closed, inadvertently starting the elite riders on the full course.”

According to Paton, riders were unaware they had started on the 19.8 mile circuit and not the seven-mile start loop. Then, he said, they were unaware of when the race would end.

“No one knew when we were going to finish because the course had been shortened,” he said. “So it was really anticlimactic, when I finished I just kept racing, and everyone else did too.”

It wasn’t until spectators informed them that the race was over that the elite men knew to turn back.

Skarda said that after the start lap snafu, she was also unsure if the women would be racing two or three full laps of the 19.8 mile circuit.

“Spectators and officials started warning us we were on our last lap at about 10 miles to go,” she said. “Once we learned they decided to cut it short, I could finally make some important race decisions to go for the win.”

Missing the start loop caused an additional issue for all racers, however, as the elites on their second lap encountered age group racers starting their first lap. This, combined with tight technical terrain that didn’t afford many passing opportunities, created a chaotic situation for everyone.

“Another huge element of the race became trying to get around traffic the whole time,” Paton said. “It was pretty frustrating for us, and for them [amateur riders], too.”

Despite their disappointment with the events out of their control, both Skarda and Paton appreciated the opportunity to compete for the stars and stripes. Paton said the course “really rewarded mountain bike skills and who could handle their bike well.” Skarda was pleased with her ability to “focus on what I needed to do to be successful in the moment, and not get thrown off by all the distractions.”

“I want this to have prestige in the future,” Paton added. “Marathon is a discipline that’s growing, especially because of the Grand Prix. I’ll be proud to wear the jersey at Sea Otter, Leadville, and Chequamegon next year.”

Full results can be found here.