Can Lachlan Morton upset the undefeated?

LEADVILLE, Colorado (Velo) – On the eve of the Leadville Trail 100, Lachlan Morton isn’t nervous. Or maybe just a little, enough to know that it means something to him.

“I’ve raced enough to know that if it goes your way it goes your way, and if it doesn’t there’ll be another bike race,” he said.

But in a way, this Leadville 100 is another bike race. That’s what it’s been every year he’s lined up and hasn’t won, which is three times now. On Saturday, he wants that to change. Morton really wants to win the Leadville 100.

This year, the Aussie is lining up against the strongest field in the race’s history, and for things to go his way he has to unseat two-time defending champ Keegan Swenson. Furthermore, Swenson has won every race in the Life Time Grand Prix series this year — and then some — and appears to be unbeatable at the moment.

Yet, Morton doesn’t see Swenson’s dominance as dissuasion. It’s rather the opposite.

“It’s a benchmark,” Morton said. “If he’d never showed up here I’m sure I would have won it already and been done, but it’s kinda nice, it’s given me a good competitive drive to come back and give it a crack. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t care as much as I do.”

Morton says he’s never been as prepared for a race as he is for Leadville. He’s spent the last month living in the city at 10,000 feet, acclimating to being at the altitude and familiarizing himself with the course. He’s also spent hours dialing in the details of his bike, a Cannondale Scalpel hardtail, to which he’s made some major modifications.

He’s also prepared for the racing itself, even though he anticipates it to be controlled by Swenson.

The two have been racing against one another for a few years now, and earlier this year they were teammates during the Cape Epic. Morton says that all of that has given him invaluable insight into how Swenson ticks.

“The thing is, he races pretty straightforward,” Morton says. “If he can, he’ll get the race done as quickly as he can. If he sees weakness he’ll just try and finish people off, doesn’t matter if it’s 10k in or 100. But it’s kinda simple in that regard. If you’ve got the legs, ride with him and you can go with him. And if you don’t, you don’t.”

The style works for Morton. He usually has the legs. At Unbound, he was right there with Swenson until the line, and he finished third, a huge accomplishment. But, he’s been third at Leadville (2019) and even second (2021), and this year he wants to stand on the other step.

Although Morton has spent nearly as much time doing ultra-distance adventures, often for a good cause, as he has racing since he stepped away from the WorldTour, he’s also managed to keep a competitive flame flickering. It just burns brighter for certain races, and Leadville is one of them.

“Leadville is one of the few really competitive goals that I have left in bike racing. It will just be a matter of trying to have that special day, which, as everyone knows in cycling, don’t come around too often. You just hope it comes around on the right day.

“I’m excited more than anything. I just wanna get out there and do it.”