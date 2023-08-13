Become a Member

VeloNews Mountain
Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Mountain

Fourth-place Victor Koretzky angry at UCI MTB rule-change: ‘It’s disgusting’

French rider says last-minute changes in start positions played a decisive role in Saturday's elite men's worlds race.

Finishing fourth in any world championship is the loneliest place to be.

Victor Koretzky let his displeasure be known as he crossed the line Saturday just outside the medals with a few pointed gestures meant directly for the UCI and its controversial rule change.

Just a night before the XCO mountain bike world championship race, the UCI altered rules that allowed riders like eventual winner Tom Pidcock, Mathieu van der Poel, and Peter Sagan to move up in the start-line grid.

Start position can often prove decisive in the narrow, single-track racing in cross-country mountain bike, and the French rider didn’t hold back.

“It’s not fair play at all,” Koretzky told L’Equipe. “It’s disgusting, there are no other words.”

Also read:

The UCI rule, announced on the eve of Saturday’s race, allowed the high-profile roadies to start from the fifth row, in the 33rd, 34th and 35th start position, rather than what would have been back in the seventh row.

Koretzky, a former junior mountain bike world champion, was enraged because those riders ended up bouncing ahead of him and his 47th start position.

The French rider didn’t hide his displeasure, and provided a few pointed hand gestures at the finish line, with an arm thrust and a thumbs-down movement.

“It’s as if I went on the road and they let me go five kilometers ahead of the rest of the peloton,” he told L’Equipe.

The changes in start position certainly helped Pidcock, who roared to the gold medal. Van der Poel crashed out on the start loop, and Sagan was never a factor.

Koretzky was forced to fight through traffic and eventually crossed the line 43 seconds behind Pidcock.

“At the start-loop, he is five or six positions in front of me, it is the two lines that separate us, and it is the 15 seconds that are missing almost the entire race to be with him,” Koretzky said. “It’s not normal, not legit. The UCI really has questions to ask. We all fight all year long to train, progress and then we don’t all start on an equal footing.

“Why him and not the others? I’m disappointed,” he said. “I showed that I was almost as strong as him, the effort I have to make at the start of the race is the one I can’t make at the end of the race. It has reached a disgusting level. I think everyone sees the problem.”

Victor Koretzky
Victor Koretzky in action Saturday. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

