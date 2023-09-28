Hannah Otto Wins Snowshoe World Cup XCM in Front of Hometown Crowds

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Draped in an American flag and covered in mud, Hannah Otto beamed her signature smile across the finish line after winning the Snowshoe marathon MTB World Cup on Wednesday.

Otto, 28, won the 100km (62 miles) race in West Virginia in five hours, 46 minutes and 31 seconds, five minutes ahead of Canadian Haley Smith in second. Katazina Sosna of Lithuania was third.

Lejla Njemčević of Bosnia was fourth on the day and won the overall XCM World Cup title. Former US marathon national champ Erin Huck was fifth.

The women’s podium at the Snowshoe XCM World Cup

This year, Snowshoe was the final stop on the UCI Cross-Country Marathon World Cup series and the penultimate World Cup stop of the year. Next year the West Virginia ski resort will host the 2024 UCI Marathon MTB World Championships.

Wednesday’s course took riders through some of the most remote terrain in the state, featuring a selection of WV’s most storied singletrack, as well as several brand-new sections of trail. Approximately 45 miles of the course were rooty, rocky singletrack. Riders climbed 2,275 meters (7,464 feet) over 100 kilometers (62 miles). The weather was unforgiving, with muddy course conditions, cool temperatures, and low visibility throughout the day.

“The Snowshoe Marathon World Cup featured one of the most grueling courses I’ve done to date,” Otto said. “The conditions made the course all the more epic, though. While it didn’t rain on race day, we were stuck in a cloud so the condensation was so thick that I had water dripping off my helmet on the start line. The course had every type of mud there is on it – slippery, thick, peanut butter, etc. At one point my wheels were about five inches deep in mud.”

Otto, who is in the middle of a six-week block of racing in the midst of nearly 10 months of racing this year, was thrilled with her win on home soil.

“It’s a been a long year, but I love racing so much, maybe too much,” she said. “Sometimes I tend to over-race myself and have to pay the price for that. It’s a constant balancing act. I think the most important thing for me in a season of this duration is holding onto the belief. I know I have these types of results in me, it’s just a matter of getting all of the pieces right on the right day. I hope to carry this momentum for the rest of the season — specifically Little and Big Sugar!”

Otto is part of the rapidly-growing off-road endurance discipline in the US. This year, she raced a packed calendar, mixing domestic XCO racing with the seven-race Life Time Grand Prix. Next weekend, she’ll race XCO at Mount Sainte Anne.

But, she’s doing something right. Otto’s results have been impressive all season: one week before the Snowshoe race, she finished third at USA Cycling Marathon MTB Nationals. One week before that, she was fifth at Chequamegon, the fifth race in the Life Time Grand Prix Series. She was fourth at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race in mid-August.

Otto is currently in sixth place on the Grand Prix leaderboard.

Her season wraps up in Bentonville, Arkansas to race the 60-mile Little Sugar mountain bike race, followed by the final race in the Life Time Grand Prix, Big Sugar Gravel.

Snowshoe XCM women’s elite top five