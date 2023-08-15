Keegan Swenson’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB record-smashing power numbers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

If you want to look up Keegan Swenson’s 2023 results, just search for “Keegan Swenson dominates [insert race name here] and sets new course record.”

For the fourth time this year, Swenson dominated a round of the Life Time Grand Prix with a ridiculous performance, and his show at last week’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB race might be the most impressive yet.

Before we get into the power numbers, we need to add some context. The Leadville 100 is one of the toughest mountain bike races in the world. It covers 105 miles and climbs nearly 12,000 feet, but the defining feature of the course is its crazy elevation.

Beginning at 10,152 feet in Leadville, Colorado, the Leadville 100 climbs up to 12,424 ft at the summit of Columbine, a 7.8-mile climb with an average gradient of 8.2% and a maximum gradient of 16.2%.

According to multiple studies, cycling power output is said to decrease, on average, by about 1% per 1,000 feet of elevation gain. The effect seems linear until around 5,000-6,000 feet, where the power drop-off becomes even more substantial.

Of course, these numbers vary based on genetic factors, training history, acclimation status, and more. But with all things considered, no one is doing their best-ever power numbers at high-altitude – let alone at 10,000 to 12,000 feet. In truth, the data suggests that, at best, Swenson’s power output should be 80-85% of his sea-level potential at Leadville. Keep that in mind once we dive into the numbers.

Swenson’s performance at the Leadville 100 is one for the history books, and he knew it before the race even started. He was so confident heading into Leadville that he wasn’t even thinking about the win; he was thinking about the course record.

“The last couple years, we were on pace a few times and then we’d lose pace, so this was a little extra motivation … I was like I’ll just see what’s in the tank and see what I can do and if I can go under 5:50. If you’re gonna go for it, you might do it as best you can, that makes it [the record] harder for someone else to get,” Swenson told Velo after his astounding win on Saturday.

The course record was 5:58:35, by the way, and was set in 2015 by Alban Lakata, an Austrian who was working with members of his Topeak-Ergon team that year. Swenson didn’t just want to beat Lakata’s record, he wanted to destroy it.

Under cloudy skies and cool temperatures, the elite men and women began the Leadville 100 at 6:30 in the morning. It didn’t take long for a lead group of 13 riders to form around Twin Lakes Dam 40 miles into the race. With the course record in mind, Swenson was already contributing to the pace after a very generous leadout by his Santa Cruz HTSQD teammate, Tobin Ortinblad.

Time: 2:01:43

Average Power: 244w (3.7w/kg)

Normalized Power: 278w (4.2w/kg)

Elevation: between 10,000 and 11,150 ft

The lead group continued to work until just before the Columbine climb, which marked the midpoint of the race. Leadville is a unique out-and-back course that turns back atop Columbine, where riders will then descend past their competitors that are riding through their own tire tracks.

When Swenson upped the pace, only Alexey Vermeulen could hold his wheel. And that didn’t last for long. One-third of the way through the Leadville 100, Swenson was already solo and chasing the course record.

On the longer, straighter sections of the course, Swenson could’ve saved upwards of 60w sitting in the draft of another rider. But if he wanted the course record, he would have to push into the wind alone because no one could follow him.

It’s difficult to put into words how insane Swenson’s high-altitude performances are. Swenson took the Strava KOM on the Columbine climb, of course, with a time of 43:15. That is four minutes and five seconds faster than the second-fastest rider.

With an average power of 346w from 9,480 to 12,424 ft, Swenson was riding at 5.3-5.4w/kg, a pace that would drop 99% of amateurs at sea level. But at super high altitudes, no one could even come close.

Swenson – Columbine KOM

Time: 43:15

Average Power: 346w (5.3w/kg)

Elevation: between 9,480 and 12,424 ft

We don’t often see long descents in gravel races, but this was an ideal opportunity for Swenson to recover before the second half of the Leadville 100. However, the dirt corners and technical terrain made the Columbine descent much more stressful than a non-technical road descent.

Swenson – Columbine descent

Time: 12:49

Average Power: 136w (2.1w/kg)

Normalized Power: 193w

Average Speed: 30 mph

With 46 miles to go, there was only one thing on Swenson’s mind: the course record. By the time Vermeulen attacked the chase group on the Powerline climb (3.5 miles at 7.6%) with 27 miles to go, Swenson was over 15 minutes ahead.

Swenson – Columbine descent to Powerline summit

Time: 1:26:33

Average Power: 309w (4.7w/kg)

Normalized Power: 320w

Powerline: NP 340w for 20:25

Swenson’s lead grew to 21 minutes by Carter Summit (5.4km at 4.7%), while Vermeulen rode just 14 seconds ahead of his chaser, Howard Grotts.

Swenson – Powerline to Carter Summit

Time: 25:19

Average Power: 271w (4.1w/kg)

Normalized Power: 313w

Carter Summit: 343w (5.2w/kg) for 14:14

After 5 hours, 43 minutes, and 31 seconds, Swenson rode back into Leadville with the new course record … by 15 minutes. The rest of the podium came into town 24 minutes after Swenson, with Vermeulen in second and John Gaston in third. After more than six hours of racing, only 79 seconds separated second, third, and fourth, while the rest of the top 10 finished within ten and a half minutes of Vermeulen.

Keegan Swenson is truly in a league of his own. He doesn’t even worry about the win sometimes – what he really wants is the course record. Whether in this year or last year’s edition of the Grand Prix, Swenson has won all of the gravel and cross-country events. When the race goes above 10,000 feet, he puts on perhaps his most impressive show.

25 minutes … he beat the best riders in the Life Time Grand Prix by 25 minutes.

Swenson – Leadville 100 Course Record

Time: 5:43:36

Average Power: 274w (4.2w/kg)

Normalized Power: 304w (4.6w/kg)

Energy Burned: 5,654 kJs

Elevation Gain: 11,959 ft

Power Analysis data courtesy of Strava

Strava sauce extension

Riders: Keegan Swenson