New XCO world champion Tom Pidcock calls late UCI grid rule change ‘unfair’

GLENTRESS FOREST, United Kingdom — New XCO world champion Tom Pidcock described the UCI’s late rule changes to the grid system for the world championships as “bullshit.”

Pidcock had earned himself 61st place on the grid after coming out of his road season to race at Nové Mesto, where he won both the XCC and XCO races. However, he was bumped up to 33rd, putting him on the fifth row for the start of the race.

Mathieu van der Poel and Peter Sagan, who have not raced any mountain bike events at all this year, also got promotions to the fifth row after the rule change Friday. The decision to do it one day before the race caused plenty of discontent and several top riders from the men’s and women’s field published an open letter criticizing the UCI for the move.

Despite gaining from it, Pidcock backed his fellow competitors in their frustration and could be seen in deep discussion with Nino Schurter — who finished third — following the finish. He said that any amendments to the rules should have been done well in advance.

“It’s bullshit,” Pidcock said. “It wasn’t for me, was it? They just added me so that someone wasn’t in front of me. It’s pretty outrageous. A rule change like that needs to be put in place on January 1. I sacrificed three weeks of my preparation for the Tour to try and get some points for the mountain bike race and then this week they changed the rule. You can’t do that, it’s not fair.”

Ultimately, Van der Poel didn’t gain much advantage from the changes as he crashed out just a short while into the first lap when he slipped out on a corner. Meanwhile, Pidcock clearly wasn’t put off by the controversy as he put in a confident ride around Glentress Forest.

He quickly picked his way through the field before joining up with Schurter and Alan Heatherly (South Africa) at the front. The trio became a duo when Heatherly cracked under the pace before Pidcock put in a series of accelerations on the uphill sections to distance Schurter with just over two laps to go.

Pidcock had gapped Schurter for good but he still had to deal with a late charge from the XCC champion Sam Gaze, who caught up with the Swiss man and had the Brit in his sights. Mechanical problems made the situation even more stressful for Pidcock but he managed to keep Gaze behind him to win by just 19 seconds.

“It feels good. It’s a big relief, it’s been a long week building up to this and in front of the home crowd it’s pretty special,” Pidcock said. “My gears were not working so well, they were jumping up every climb and I couldn’t get into a rhythm. Gaze was coming and I thought it could go in the bin at any minute.

“I could see [Gaze], but it was frustrating because I couldn’t go how I wanted to. I had to pick my gear and stay in it. I was being careful. I looked at my bike now and it’s not loose, so I don’t know what happened, if I hit it or something.”

It has been a very busy period for Pidcock with his Tour de France GC bid providing the build-up to the world championships. Having wrapped up his first elite mountain bike world title, Pidcock is now looking forward to some rest but he’s planning to show off his rainbow stripes later this month at the next World Cup event in Andorra and will ride the remainder of the World Cup calendar.

“It’s difficult coming from the Tour and keeping focused on an event like this where it’s completely different. Mentally it’s pretty hard but I love riding my mountain bike and it’s enjoyable,” he said. “At the moment, I’m going on holiday so I probably won’t be very good but I’m planning to do Andorra, the test event, and then the two World Cups in North America.”