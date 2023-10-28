Become a Member

VeloNews Mountain

Pinkbike October Digest: Bike Checks, Gear Reviews, Red Bull Rampage, and Much More

What's going on in the mountain bike world? The Pinkbike Digest showcases the top dirt articles from our mountain bike sister-site.

Bike Check: Two Orbea XC Race Bikes
By: Dario DiGiulio

Seeing as he’s just won two national titles, both in the XCO and XCC, it seems fitting that Pierre De Froidmont would get a special frame to commemorate the achievement. Through their custom paint option, Orbea has done just that, giving Pierre this yellow whip to race on for the remainder of the season.

Read More

 

Review: Reeb Steezl – US Made & Super Capable
By: Dario DiGiulio

Reeb Cycles has been making an eclectic lineup of bikes for some time now, but they’ve remained fairly low-profile until the past couple years. They garnered quite a bit of attention with their SST trail bike, proving yet again that steel is a perfectly viable material for high performance mountain bikes. That bike was the vanguard of a new era for the brand, one centered around simple, well-designed, boutique bikes made in the United States. Following in the steps of the SST, and influenced by some wild side projects, the Steezl came to be.

Read More

 

Guerrilla Gravity Appears to Have Closed Up Shop
By: Dario DiGiulio

Questions about Guerrilla Gravity’s future started circulating back in July, when Yoann Barelli shared an Instagram post reminiscing fondly about his time representing the Colorado brand for the last 2.5 years. The split seemed odd considering the mid-year timing plus the clearly affectionate relationship that stayed in place.

Read More

 

First Ride: Zipp’s New 1Zero HiTop Carbon Wheels
By: Mike Kazimer

Four years after rolling into the mountain bike world with their 3Zero Moto carbon wheels, Zipp is back with a new set of wheels aimed at the cross-country crowd. The 1Zero HiTop wheels have a unique rim profile that was designed with compliance in mind, in order to create a quick and comfortable wheelset for XC racing or general lighter-duty trail riding.

Read More

Yoann Barelli Signs With Devinci
By: Alicia Leggett 

Yoann Barelli and Devinci announced today that the French Sea to Sky rider will be partnering with the Canadian brand going forward.

Read More

 

Trek Releases 5 New Clipless Pedals
By: Mike Kazimer

Trek may not be the first company that comes to mind when considering clipless pedals, but they’ve recently expanded their lineup, increasing the number of options from one to five. The pedals are SPD-compatible, and they run the gamut from a 336 gram XC-oriented model with a composite body to a trail-style pedal with a mid-size aluminum platform around the clip-in mechanism.

Read More

Video: A Season Finale to Remember | Story of the Race with Ben Cathro
By: Pinkbike Originals

 

Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
By: Brian Park

Gee Atherton has been air-lifted from the 2023 Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the first attempt of his massive mid-mountain drop. Gee is conscious and we hope that the unconfirmed reports of him being able to move his toes on the stretcher are a positive sign.

Read More

 

Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off ‘The Battleship’ – Red Bull Rampage 2023
By: Mike Kazimer

It goes. Szymon Godziek’s vision of jumping onto the crumbling rock feature dubbed ‘The Battleship’ has been realized – Szymon and Brendan Fairclough both successfully rode the feature (both riders and their dig crews have been working together to make the move rideable). In Fairclough’s words, it’s the “most disgusting bit of biking I have EVER done.” The exposure on both sides is immense, and there’s no margin for error. Pinpoint precision is required to avoid a fall into oblivion, a tumble that would have serious consequences.

Read More

 

9 Thoughts on Red Bull Rampage 2023
By: Brian Park

Read More

 

2023 Enduro Bike Field Test
By: Pinkbike

Out of all the Field Tests we’ve done over the years, this crop of bikes has to be one of the most interesting. We were able to bring in eight enduro machines that fly in the face of the notion that all modern mountain bikes look and ride the same.

Read More

 

Final Randoms – Bespoked Show 2023
By: TEBP

The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Bespoked 2023, Alex went hunting for the most interesting bikes he could find.

Read More

 

Intense Reintroduces the M1 to Their Catalog
By: Matt Beer

After shifts in ownership and business models, it appears that Intense is playing the long game and building up to what could be a resurgence of aluminum bikes. The latest announcement is the soft-release of their prototype downhill bike project. The production bike uses the prolific M1 model name, which rolls off the tongue better than the M279 HP6, and is slated for release in the spring of 2024.

Read More

 

Field Test: Nukeproof Giga 297 – Is Parkduro a Thing?
By: Mike Kazimer

We reviewed the 29” wheeled version of the Giga shortly after it launched back in 2021, but in the years since a mixed-wheel version of the Giga was added to Nukeproof’s lineup. Given its ‘parkduro’ billing (that’s Nukeproof’s term, not ours), we decided to add it to the mix and see how it fared against an eclectic crop of long travel machines.

Read More

 

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors’ Cockpit Setups
By: Seb Stott

Pinkbike’s tech editors get to sample many of the latest and greatest bikes every year. Obviously, that has its perks, but there are challenges too. Sometimes a bike can leave you scratching your head as to why you’re not gelling with it. Often, making tweaks to the suspension, tires and cockpit can get to the route of the problem and unleash a bike’s full potential. So getting the cockpit set just so from the first ride is an important step. Once you’ve gone through the process a few dozen times, you get a pretty good idea of what you like in a handlebar and stem.

Read More

 

The Pinkbike Podcast: Nina Hoffman on World Cups, Starting Late and Making the Syndicate Her Home
By: Henry Quinney

In the last five years, Nina has gone from newcomer to world cup winner. We wanted to find out about her mindset, her perception of downhill compared to her initial career in athletics and what’s it like joining one of the downhill’s biggest, most established, and most successful teams.

Read More

Follow the link for other editions of the Pinkbike Digest.

