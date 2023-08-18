Power Analysis: Sofia Gomez Villafañe digs deep to win the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

With three miles to go in the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, Sofia Gomez Villafañe looked over her shoulder and saw Ruth Winder 12 seconds behind her. Gomez Villafañe had been leading for nearly half the race. But at that moment, her heart sank.

“Am I really about to lose Leadville in the last three miles?” she asked herself.

10 minutes later, Gomez Villafañe had extended her lead to nearly a minute and a half, and she would go on to cross the line in a time of seven hours, nine minutes, and 48 seconds to win the race, which is the fourth in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Read also: Sofia Gomez Villafañe triumphs at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race

Gomez Villafañe’s performance was incredible for more reasons than one. Not only did she perform to the best of her physical ability, but she also dug deep in the hardest and most trying moment of the race. Digging deep in that moment can separate the good riders from the great. And Gomez Villafañe exemplifies what it means to be great.

The Argentinian-American is leading this year’s Life Time Grand Prix, winning all but one of the first four races. Her goal at Leadville this year was to best her last year’s result (she DNF’ed).

Gomez Villafañe rolls through the Twin Lakes feed zone alone after dropping Skarda on the Columbine climb. (Photo: Life Time)

Before we jump into Gomez Villafañe’s power, we need to add some context.

With an average elevation of over 10,000 feet, the Leadville 100 MTB race is one of the toughest mountain bike races in the world because of its altitude and feet climbed. The men and women race the same 105-mile course that includes around 12,000 feet of climbing. And the highest point of the race is the summit of the Columbine climb (7.8 miles at 8.2%) at 12,424 feet.

According to multiple studies, cycling power output is said to decrease, on average, by about 1% per 1000 feet of elevation gain. The effect is roughly linear until 5,000-6,000 feet, where the power drop-off becomes even more substantial.

A seasoned pro at altitude, Gomez Villafañe knows how to best handle Leadville’s high altitude. When she raced the Leadville Stage Race just two weeks prior, Gomez Villafañe measured her lactate after an opener effort of six minutes at 213w. She then consulted with her coach, to estimate her FTP at Leadville’s altitude, which worked out to roughly 225w (4.1 w/kg).

In Heber City, Utah, her usual training grounds, Gomez Villafañe’s FTP is 240-245w, which means Leadville would see a 7% drop in power.

With that in mind, Gomez Villafañe didn’t closely watch her power during the Leadville 100. Instead, she “raced Leadville just about by pure feel.” After the race, she said, “I normally only look at 3s power and time (so I know when it’s time to snack!). When I am pushing on a climb and think ‘Okay this is a bit uncomfortable’ I will glance at that 3s power and see how hard I am going but I won’t race with a pacing strategy in mind or try to look at my average power or NP power for the race.”

When she still had wheels to follow. (Photo: Life Time)

While she didn’t have a pacing strategy in mind, Gomez Villafañe did have a starting strategy. She knew the start would be fast after hearing from Keegan Swenson that he was going after the course record, and that meant being in the first few wheels at the start of the race. She even joined Swenson, Tobin Ortenblad, Russell Finsterwald, and Howard Grotts in warming up on rollers. That is a big commitment before a 7-hour MTB race, especially one that starts at 6:00 in the morning.

After hearing her race report, it is clear that Gomez Villafañe has mastered the details and nuances of gravel racing. She knows what to expect at specific altitudes, how fast a race may start, and what kind of tires to run. But she also possesses one of the rarest qualities in cycling: the ability to make smart tactical decisions in the heat of the moment.

It’s relatively easy to come up with a race strategy, but it’s another to execute that strategy when your heart rate is 170 bpm at 12,000 feet, and you’re six hours into a 100-mile race.

Gomez Villafañe was careful to ride the first two climbs, “at a moderate pace.” She said she wanted to “make sure I did not go too hard yet not too easy to not have fast wheels to ride with to Twin Lakes.”

Gomez Villafañe – First 18.6 miles

Time: 1:33:35

Average Power: 197w (3.6w/kg)

Normalized Power: 213w (3.9w/kg)

QOM #1: 14:12 at 232w (4.3w/kg)

QOM #2: 26:56 at 213w (3.9w/kg)

After three hours in the saddle, Gomez Villafañe began the climb up Columbine, setting the pace ahead of Alexis Skarda. She kept adding small accelerations to the pace until she dropped Skarda, who was nearly a minute behind Gomez Villafañe by the top of Columbine. A ripping descent netted her even more time, and with 50 miles to go, she was two minutes ahead of Skarda in second place. Ruth Winder was almost five minutes down on Gomez Villafañe, but she wasn’t out of the race yet.

Gomez Villafañe – Columbine

Time: 1:01:52

Average Power: 207w (3.8w/kg)

With 25 miles to go, Gomez Villafañe had a healthy lead of four minutes over Skarda, who was about to lose her second place to Winder. She made it up Powerline in just under 38 minutes. But with 16 miles to go, Winder was only 90 seconds behind Gomez Villafañe and closing fast.

Gomez Villafañe was really hurting at this point in the race, not having any wheels to follow. “I rode 49 of the 50 miles from the turn around point to the finish line solo, the most gut wrenching three and a half hours of my life,” she said.

Alone. (Photo: Life Time)

Gomez Villafañe – Powerline

Time: 37:53

Average Power: 183w (3.4w/kg)

Steepest section of Powerline: 9:07 at 201w

The finale of the Leadville 100 can only be described in Gomez Villafañe’s words.

“Ten miles from the finish I noticed that a photographer on a dirtbike was staying still at certain spots and I could see the helicopter going back a short distance before returning to me which likely meant someone was close behind. Three miles from the finish I looked back and saw [Ruth Winder] about 12 seconds behind. My heart sank … was I really about to lose Leadville in the last three miles? I had two choices; ease up, draft off Ruth and leave it to a sprint or truly test my fitness and see what I could push in the last ten minutes of a 7 plus hour day at 10,000 feet. I chose the latter and turned myself inside out to cross that finish line in 7:09:48.”

Gomez Villafañe – Final 3 Miles

Time: 9:54

Average Power: 218w (4w/kg)

This year’s Life Time Grand Prix has been a BOGO domination race: Gomez Villafañe has swept all four rounds — in Grand Prix points — so far, and Keegan Swenson has won every race. Course records have fallen at multiple races, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that trend continue at this weekend’s SBT GRVL. The competition is only getting faster, and Gomez Villafañe is at the forefront. Literally.

Gomez Villafañe – Leadville Trail 100 MTB race

Time: 7:09:48

Average Power: 172w (3.2w/kg)

Normalized Power: 192w (3.5w/kg)

Energy Burned: 4,450 kJs

Elevation Gain: 11,959 ft

***

Power Analysis data courtesy of Strava

Strava sauce extension

Riders: Sofia Gomez Villafañe