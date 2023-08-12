Become a Member

VeloNews Mountain
Photo: Wil Matthews/Life Time
Mountain

Sofia Gomez Villafañe triumphs at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race

Ruth Winder and Alexis Skarda round out the podium.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe won the Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Saturday, finishing the high altitude race in 7:09:48. The Specialized rider led the women’s race from the gun and was able to drop Alexis Skarda, who finished third, on the climb up to the Columbine mine at 12,500 feet of elevation.

Ruth Winder rode in third all day and passed Skarda on the Powerline climb with about 20 miles until the finish.

Skarda outsprinted last year’s winner, Hannah Otto, at the line.

Full report to follow.

Women’s top 10

  1. Sofia Gomez Villafañe, 7:09:48
  2. Ruth Winder, 7:11:12
  3. Alexis Skarda, 7:19:03
  4. Hannah Otto, 7:19:10
  5. Haley Smith, 7:21:26
  6. Crystal Anthony, 7:30:00
  7. Sarah Sturm, 7:30:12
  8. Jenna Rinehart, 7:34:34
  9. Ellen Campbell, 7:37:01
  10. Kate McLaughlin, 7:42:11
Full results here

