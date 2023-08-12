Become a Member

VeloNews Mountain
Photo: Wil Matthews/Life Time
Mountain

Swenson soloes to win the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, smashes course record

The Santa Cruz HTSQD finished in 5:43:31, shaving 15 minutes off the course record that was set in 2015.

Keegan Swenson won the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race on Saturday, smashing the course record by 15 minutes.

It was three for three for the Santa Cruz HTQD rider who won the race in 2021 and 2022, as well. Swenson’s victory further solidifies his lead in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Alexey Vermeulen and John Gaston arrived at the finish line some 25 minutes after Swenson, with former pro road cyclist Vermeulen pipping Gaston, a decorated skimo racer, at the line.

Full report to follow

Men’s top 10 results

  1. Keegan Swenson, 5:43:31
  2. Alexey Vermeulen, 6:08:01
  3. John Gaston, 6:08:05
  4. Cole Paton, 6:09:20
  5. Howard Grotts, 6:11:14
  6. Zach Calton, 6:16:17
  7. Russell Finsterwald, 6:16:20
  8. Bradyn Lange, 6:16:20
  9. Petr Vakoč, 6:17:40
  10. Payson McElveen, 6:18:37
    Full results here

