Swenson soloes to win the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, smashes course record

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Keegan Swenson won the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race on Saturday, smashing the course record by 15 minutes.

It was three for three for the Santa Cruz HTQD rider who won the race in 2021 and 2022, as well. Swenson’s victory further solidifies his lead in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Alexey Vermeulen and John Gaston arrived at the finish line some 25 minutes after Swenson, with former pro road cyclist Vermeulen pipping Gaston, a decorated skimo racer, at the line.

Full report to follow

Men’s top 10 results