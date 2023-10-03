XC Race Bikes New & Old, New Pumptrack, SRAM E-Bike Motor, and More: Pinkbike Digest

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Grow Cycling Foundation’s Inglewood Pumptrack is Officially Open

By: Troy Templin

This weekend was the official opening of the Inglewood Pumptrack that is located in Edward Vincent Jr. Park. The park is 55 acres and has been a central hub for the community and surrounding cities with playgrounds, picnic areas, a pool, as well as a place to go for sports facilities. Now, they can add one more to the list of athletic facility offerings. The pumptrack area is located between the skatepark and tennis courts. There are actually two tracks, the smaller Woodlands track, and the World Championship track.

First Ride: SRAM’s New Powertrain Motor

By: Mike Kazimer

After two years of testing on the EWS-E and EDR-E circuits, SRAM’s new e-bike motor is making its public debut. It’s called the Powertrain, and it produces 90 Nm of torque with 680 W of peak power. There will be two battery size options – 630 Wh and 720 Wh, along with a 250 Wh range extending external battery.

Cannondale Factory Racing’s Scalpels Get Custom Paint Jobs

By: Cannondale

Cannondale Factory Racing athletes have been dominating the XC circuit – Charlie Aldrige took the U23 XCO World Champs; Alan Hatherly won the premier XC event at Copa Catalan; Simon Andreassen topped the XCO podium in Sambor; and Mona Mitterwallner dominated the scene, claiming Marathon World Champion crown, then taking World Cup wins at Les Gets and in Andorra.

Video: A Coastal Bike Adventure on the ‘S.S. Fun Ship’ ft. Mark Matthews and Micayla Gatto

By: Mark Matthews

For a long time now, my friend Peter and I have envisioned a boat decked out with a roof rack, ready to hit the best riding spots surrounding us here on the Salish Sea. This is how the S.S Fun Ship came about. Forget the ferry frenzy from Vancouver Island; we were dreaming of spontaneity and epic adventures. Mapping out a loop starting from Comox, BC, our course led us to Hornby Island, then Powell River, and a watery skip back to Comox. Fishing, swimming, and riding made every moment a blast. No car required, just floating and riding to where we need to go.

Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage

By: Brian Park

Red Bull Rampage is the largest, most important freeride mountain bike event in the world. Rampage historically hasn’t included a separate women’s category, but Red Bull has been promoting the development of women’s freeride through a non-competition event called Formation that’s held on the same terrain.

Review: Factor Lando XC

By: Henry Quinney

Factor entered the mountain bike sector last spring with the Lando XC and HT bikes. Although they might be new to mountain biking, they’re certainly not new to the industry. They own their own factories in both China and Taiwan and have manufactured for some of the biggest frame brands from mountain biking’s old guard.

Pinkbike Poll: How Do You Set Up Your Saddle?

By: Seb Stott

A while back we ran a poll asking how you set up your cleats. Surprisingly, the most common answer was to run them as far back as they would go. That got me thinking about saddle setup. In this article about saddles, several Pinkbike tech editors were positioning their saddles very far forward and with the nose of the saddle tilted down.

Review: 2023 Orbea Oiz M-Pro – Don’t Call it Downcountry

By: Mike Kazimer

Orbea’s marketing materials for the Oiz make it clear that it wasn’t designed to be a downcountry bike or a trail bike. It’s a purebred, modern XC machine, where outright speed is the overarching goal. Fast is fun and all that, but thankfully Orbea’s designers didn’t overlook the fact that modern World Cup XC race tracks are getting increasingly technical – there’s now 120mm of travel front and rear, and the head angle sits at a moderate 67-degrees, two-degrees slacker than the previous version. The overall weight is still quite low, with a size medium frame and shock claimed to check in at 1740 grams.

Retro Bike Check: Andrew Griffiths’ 1994 Giant ATX John Tomac

By: Nick Bentley

I asked Andrew to send me some information about the bike and to explain why he chose this particular bike to bring back to life. Normally, I would take that and rewrite it, but Andrew’s passion is the biggest story here. So, here’s what he said about what brought him to the point he’s at now with this bike:

