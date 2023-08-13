Young US stars Gwendalyn Gibson, Savilia Blunk shine in XCO world championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Saturday was a good day for rising U.S. mountain bike stars Gwendalyn Gibson and Savilia Blunk.

The duo shone brightly in the women’s XCO race at the world championships Saturday, both riding into top-10 finishes in a tough contest that was dominated by the French pairing of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Loana Lecomte.

Gibson led the U.S. squad home with an eighth-place finish, having come close to a medal in the short track a few days earlier. The 24-year-old scored a medal in last year’s short track but Saturday was only her second top-10 finish in an elite XCO race and equals her previous best result from Snowshoe last year.

“I’m super excited. That’s my best result of the season and it’s also my career best. To do that at a world championships when everyone is on their top form, I think that’s really special and I’m really happy with that,” Gibson said.

“I think short track gave me a good indication that I’m on good form and my fitness is there and I tried to… I wanted to have high expectations and be up at the front but not put on too much pressure. I wanted to have an open mind and think ‘you can be at the front’ that it’s a possibility to be up there.”

Gibson had a breakthrough season last year, but also had to battle with injury after breaking her kneecap in May and having to sit out for two months. She came back strong, though, and took her first win within a month of her racing return when she took victory in the Snowshoe XCC event.

Her performances saw her get a contract with the Trek Factory Racing XC squad for this year.

“I think it made me drop all of my expectations. I had to take quite a bit of time off and I was doing a lot of PT,” she said of her injury. “I had to miss a World Cup and when I came back I thought whatever I can do at least I am back racing and then I exceeded my expectations way back what I thought was possible. I was in multiple top 3s in the short track and then I got a medal at worlds. It gave me the belief I needed to be at the front in these races. I tried to carry that into this.”

With the Olympics on the horizon next year, the fight for a place on the team for Paris is going to be hotly contested and Gibson’s performances over the last week place her as one of the front runners for a ride.

“It just makes me hopeful. There are four of us who are really tight and we are back and fourth all the time so to have a really good performance at one of the most important races of the year makes me hopeful I can grab one of those sports and that would be a dream come true. It’s something I have been dreaming of since I was 16 so it would be special,” she said.

A slow start

Savilia Blunk leads Kate Courtney through Glentress Forest (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

All three of Team USA’s starters for the women’s XCO race Saturday had a relatively slow start to the six-lap race and they could be seen riding together for a short while on the first lap. Gibson and Blunk quickly got to working through the bunch, with the former making it to 14th spot as she exited the start loop while the latter was in 20th.

By the halfway point, they had both made it to the top-10 positions that they would ultimately finish in, jostling for positions within the small groups they had made it to. For Blunk, starting slow was part of the plan to keep her energy for when she needed it, though she hadn’t intended on ending so far back.

After that, it was about embracing the chaos for Blunk as she tried to move through the ranks.

“I was trying to have a little bit of a slower start to move into the race but it ended up being a bit slower than I wanted,” she explained. “I got bogged down in the start and was between some riders. I tried to dance my way through the chaos but it’s always so chaotic at the start and this was no different. Everyone had so many nerves and so many goals for this race, it’s a really big one for the Olympic qualifying. It was chaotic.”

The result is one of the best she’s had in the Olympic distance event in her career, and coupled with eighth in the short track, it is by far the best she’s week she’s had so far this season. Also 24, Blunk is still growing as a rider and the 2023 season has been a journey of discovery for her.

“This is my first year on this new team, it’s a really big change for me to be on a full European team so I’m racing the full World Cup calendar for the first time. It’s my second year elite. It’s my first year with this kind of structure and program,” Blunk said.

“It’s been a big change for me, it’s been a change of everything. It’s incredible to have the support and resources here in Europe. As an American, riding a full World Cup calendar it’s super important to have your support team in Europe and the resources here. I feel super grateful that the French team has taken me under their wing and I’m learning a ton.”

Disappointment for Courtney

For Kate Courtney it proved to be a battle to make it to the finish line

While the younger stars shone for Team USA, it proved to be a battle of the mind and body for the experienced Kate Courtney. The 27-year-old former XCO world champion had come into the race with big ambitions, but while her teammates were able to work their way through the group she found herself slipping back.

Once that had happened, it was a case of just making it through the race for Courtney as she refused to climb off. At one point, she found herself back in 46th position but she battled on to make it to the line and finished 29th at just over nine minutes behind the winner Ferrand-Prévot.

“It wasn’t a fabulous day for me. You know, these big stages they often bring out something magic and something extra, I’ve certainly had that at world championships before. Often, that can do the opposite and shut you down and I think today was a super disappointing ride,” Courtney said.

“I prepared for a lot more, but I found myself just fighting to stay in it. I think that sometimes can be a victory as well when you are fighting in a position you don’t want to be in it just to stay in and just battle those demons and just getting across the finish line is a victory. Then, you can start to figure out what is missing.”

Courtney had looked in good form heading toward the competition with 13th in the XCO event at Val di Sole, the last World Cup event prior to the worlds, but the stars didn’t align for her in Glentress Forest. The earlier date for the worlds means that there’s still a lot of the World Cup calendar remaining where Courtney hopes to find her groove again.

“To be honest, I’m quite surprised. I prepared quite specifically and very well for this race. I thought I would have a good day out there, but the body disagreed, I guess,” she said.

“It’s really tight in these races and if you have a bad day then you really fall back. That is what, in my opinion, has changed about the women’s field. It’s exciting to see but sometimes you can be on the opposite end of that yoyo. The gaps are small and if you feel good then you can move forward quite a bit but if you don’t feel good then you can move back a bit.”