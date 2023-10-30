Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 50% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News

2024 USAC National Championships Schedule Dates and Details

Gravel is back for year two, and there are some changes to the men's road events.

Published
Photo: Craig Huffman Photography

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On Monday morning, USA Cycling announced the dates and venues for the 2024 USA Cycling National Championships.

The national championship season will kick off with the eSports races on Zwift in early January and culminate with ‘cross nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in December.

Gravel nationals will return for a second edition in Gering, Nebraska on September 8. Marathon MTB nationals moves from the fall to late spring with a date of June 15.

According to USAC, riders will see some modifications to the 2024 event schedule, specifically with road events.

The Pro Road National Championships will now host the junior 17-18 and U23 events, in addition to the elite categories. The remaining junior events and the entirety of the masters events (ages 11-16 and 35+) will combine in Augusta, Georgia in late July.

Read also: Road nats moves to West Virginia

Historically, there has been crossover with category 1 men competing at both Amateur Road and Pro Road Nationals. To address this, the cat 1 men’s road race, criterium, and time trial have been eliminated. Cat 1 racers will still be eligible to compete in Pro Road as part of a domestic elite team or through a petition process for cat 1 riders.

“The 2024 National Championships will be a testament to the passion and dedication of our members, said USAC president and CEO Brendan Quirk. “They offer opportunity for everyone. To some, it’s an act of courage and ambition to merely participate. To others, Nationals are a critical step towards Olympic and World Championship dreams. Nationals are where lifelong memories are made, and we’re excited to showcase our most important events in such phenomenal communities,”

2024 National Championship schedule:

Date National Championship Event Location
January 6-7 Esports Cycling Zwift
March 1-3 Collegiate BMX Springfield, Mo.
March 17 Elite BMX Rock Hill, S.C.
May 3-5 Collegiate Road Albuquerque, N.M.
May 14-19 Pro Road Charleston, W.Va.
June 15 Marathon Mountain Bike Auburn, Ala.
July 10-14 Elite & Para-Cycling Track Carson, Calif.
July 17-21 Cross-Country Mountain Bike Macungie, Pa.
July 22-28 Masters and Junior Road Augusta, Ga.
July 31 – August 4 Gravity Mountain Bike Henderson County, N.C.
August 6-11 Masters Track Rock Hill, S.C.
August 15-17 Junior Track Redmond, Wash.
September 8 Gravel Gering, Neb.
September 15 Gran Fondo Frederick, Md.
September 18-22 Collegiate Track Breinigsville, Pa.
October 10-13 Collegiate Mountain Bike Henderson County, N.C.
November 15-16 Madison Track Detroit, Mich.
December 9-15 Cyclocross Louisville, Ky.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon