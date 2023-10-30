2024 USAC National Championships Schedule Dates and Details

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On Monday morning, USA Cycling announced the dates and venues for the 2024 USA Cycling National Championships.

The national championship season will kick off with the eSports races on Zwift in early January and culminate with ‘cross nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in December.

Gravel nationals will return for a second edition in Gering, Nebraska on September 8. Marathon MTB nationals moves from the fall to late spring with a date of June 15.



According to USAC, riders will see some modifications to the 2024 event schedule, specifically with road events.

The Pro Road National Championships will now host the junior 17-18 and U23 events, in addition to the elite categories. The remaining junior events and the entirety of the masters events (ages 11-16 and 35+) will combine in Augusta, Georgia in late July.

Historically, there has been crossover with category 1 men competing at both Amateur Road and Pro Road Nationals. To address this, the cat 1 men’s road race, criterium, and time trial have been eliminated. Cat 1 racers will still be eligible to compete in Pro Road as part of a domestic elite team or through a petition process for cat 1 riders.

“The 2024 National Championships will be a testament to the passion and dedication of our members, said USAC president and CEO Brendan Quirk. “They offer opportunity for everyone. To some, it’s an act of courage and ambition to merely participate. To others, Nationals are a critical step towards Olympic and World Championship dreams. Nationals are where lifelong memories are made, and we’re excited to showcase our most important events in such phenomenal communities,”

2024 National Championship schedule: