5 of the Most Interesting Bicycles Made By Car Companies Today

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bikes – particularly e-bikes – are the thing of the moment. They’re so popular that we see bike manufacturers like Moots, Santa Cruz, and others put out bikes with electric assist. And now we’re starting to see more and more car manufacturers get into not just e-bikes, but bicycles in general.

We’ve seen a number of car manufacturers – Peugeot, Bianchi, GMC, and others – swap two-wheeled pedal power for four wheels and a motor, though those all happened in the 20th century. Below is a list of all the recent car companies who have dipped their toes into the bike world, some more impressive than others.

Aston Martin

(Photo: Aston Martin)

Boutique car manufacturer (and noted go-to choice for James Bond) Aston Martin has paired up with British titanium bike builder J.Laverack for a sleek road bike they say has zero clamping bolts called the Aston Martin J. Laverack .1R.

(Photo: Aston Martin)

As a result, the bike looks completely seamless. You’d expect high-end road bikes at this point to have integrated bars and stems, and this one has it too. But the 3D-printed titanium lugs and carbon fiber tubing allows for things such as custom cranksets and the “world’s first integrated brake calipers” are real standouts.

Read more: Aston Martin & J. Laverack Collaborate to Create Futuristic Road Bike

Lotus

(Photo: Lotus Cars)

Lotus recently released the wild Lotus Type 136, an e-road bike that they say brings Lotus’ engineering excellence to the bike world.

(Photo: Lotus Cars)

This isn’t the first bike that Lotus Cars has had their hands in. Their involvement goes as far back as the 1992 Olympics with the Lotus Type 108. This bike is a bit different, with an HPS drive motor that allows the bike to weigh in at just .8 kg (21.6 pounds). As good as it is, its design is going to cost you. The price? cool £20,000/€25,000 for their First Edition bikes.

Read more: The Lotus Type 136 E-Road Bike Brings Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Design Inspiration

Mini

(Image: Mini/Angell Mobility)

Mini, the company best known for making things with four wheels rather than two, has launched a new range of styled e-bikes. They’re done in partnership with French e-bike company Angell Mobility and are done with only 1959 bikes produced, the year that Mini produced their first car.

(Image: Mini/Angell Mobility)

The Mini e-bike 1 has a range of features such as lights front and rear, turn signals integrated into the handlebars, and a 2.4-inch display built into the handlebars. It doesn’t bear any resemblance to the Mini Countryman crossover, but this crossover to bikes looks sleek nonetheless.

Read more: Forget Driving a Mini, Now You Can Pedal Their Latest E-Bikes

Lamborghini

This one – a 3T Exploro Racemax Huracán Sterrato – is more a special edition than anything, but this collaboration bike felt special enough for the inclusion.

This Lamborghini bike commemorates the Huracán Sterrato. While the Huracán is a fairly standard choice (for a supercar, at least), the Sterrato edition beefs up the car for off-road duty. Sounds a lot like the recent crop of racey gravel bikes, such as the aer0-optimized 3T Exploro Racemax.

Read more: Meet the Lamborghini gravel bike made by 3T – Sea Otter Classic 2023

Alfa Romeo

(Image: Alfa Romeo/Compagnia Ducale)

Alfa Romeo is a storied Italian brand, albeit one that some think has undergone some mismanagement over the years. Despite Alfa Romeo having re-entered the North American market over the last few years, you’re unlikely to see these Alfa Romeo bikes around here.

There are a number of models, but the two that drew our eyes was the top one with what looks like an Aerospoke five-spoke rear wheel, dubbed the Alfa Romeo 4C. It doesn’t quite have the same cachet as the other bikes on this list, but the one below – dubbed the Alfa Romeo Stradale Touring – probably isn’t what the average Alfa enthusiast is looking for.