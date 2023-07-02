The 7 coolest things about the Colnago bikes of UAE Emirates and Tour stage 1 winner Adam Yates

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Adam Yates stormed into the yellow jersey on stage 1 of the Tour de France in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday. It brings another Tour stage win on a Colnago to one of the most successful teams in cycling.

This morning, Yates had fresh yellow handlebar tape on his V4Rs to celebrate the maillot jaune, along with what appears to be yellow tape slapped over his Wahoo computer. Otherwise the bike is the same, but there are plenty of interesting details on his team bike, and all of the UAE Team Emirates bikes.

Here are seven of the most interesting things about the UAE Emirates team bikes at the 2023 Tour de France.

1. Yellow for Adam Yates

He isn’t getting the full yellow frame treatment, but Yates woke up to a splash of color on his bike to match his leader’s jersey.

Adam Yates and his entourage after stage 2 of the Tour de France (Photo: Will Tracy)

2. A brand new ENVE Cockpit developed with Tadej Pogacar

ENVE developed a brand new one piece handlebar-stem for Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates. It is an adaptation of the existing SES Aero Road Handlebar with geometry tweaks based on Pogačar’s feedback. ENVE developed the bar in about four months starting at the beginning of the season.

3. Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT tires

As the name implies, the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT was developed to be an extra fast version of the brand’s beloved GP 5000 series of tires. UAE isn’t reserving them for the lone time trial at this year’s Tour, however; the team is racing them on normal road stages despite the reduction in puncture resistance.

4. Carbon-Ti chainrings

UAE has upgraded its cranks with these carbon and titanium chainrings from Carbon-Ti.

5. Red bottom bracket

The UAE bikes have a nice black and silver motif throughout, but this red bottom bracket provides a splash of color to match the red on the seat posts.

6. Stage winners all over the place

Stage winners at the Tour de France get a little medal sticker on their race number indicating the number of career stage wins.

Pogačar already has quite a few to his name.

But he’s far from alone.

And now the team adds one more winner to that list.

7. Numbered Bikes

UAE mechanics have added a sticker to the back of the seat stays indicating whether a bike is a rider’s primary (1) or backup (2,3, etc).