American Jennifer Valente enters history books with world championship scratch race victory

Team USA’s Jennifer Valente beat back Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) to claim the second elite track gold medal for team USA at the Glasgow “Super Worlds“.

The 28-year-old’s victory in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Friday ties her with Sarah Hammer as the most decorated American track cyclist in history, each with 15 elite world championship medals.

Valente adds the prize from the 2023 scratch race to a rich trophy cabinet that includes silverware from six different track disciplines in worlds competition, and the gold medal from the Tokyo Olympic omnium.

She now has 18 total world championship medals between her elite and junior careers.

Valente recounted how an attack from the Great Britain team sparked a wild race Friday night.

“The GB rider that attacked a little bit earlier in the race kind of mixed things up. From that point, the flow was somewhat disrupted, which made for a more exciting race,” she said.

“The sprint was pretty chaotic, and it was strung out still with five to go and four to go, but it ultimately did end up coming down to a field sprint in the last couple of laps.”

Blockbuster schedule for Valente: ‘There’s a lot of racing to go’

Valente topped the podium, with Maike van der Duin (Netherlands) and Michaela Drummond (NZ) on the next steps.

The scratch race was only the start for Valente.

Friday’s racing was just the second day of competition for the so-called “Super Worlds” with a program that spans 13 disciplines through August 13.

The San Diego native is also set to star for Team USA in a whirlwind schedule that includes the team pursuit, omnium, madison, elimination race, and points race.

“It’s just the beginning of competition for me. There’s a lot of racing to go, so it’s really exciting, but I’ll be trying to refocus for the rest of the events,” she said.

Valente’s win on the boards Friday comes hot off the heels of Chloé Dygert winning gold at the individual pursuit the day before.

The two will saddle up alongside each other for the team pursuit, where USA ranks alongside co-favorites Italy, Germany, and Great Britain.