Tour de France on Netflix? Actually, I’ll just be watching dots

There is a lot about bike racing that many people (Americans) do not understand, and there’s a new show on Netflix that aims to bring more people inside the world’s biggest bike race, the Tour de France.

If that all sounds too ‘Hollywood in stretchy pants,’ however, there is a bike race that starts on Friday that is pretty much the opposite of that. It’s called the Tour Divide.

Basically, about 200 riders — who have not paid an entry fee or signed up in any official manner, beyond using a required GPS tracking unit — will leave the YWCA Hotel in Banff, Canada at 8:00 a.m. local time. They will then try to ride — many of them as fast as they can — to the border of the United States and Mexico in Antelope Wells, New Mexico. The route is 2,745 miles and climbs 200,000 feet, crisscrossing the Continental Divide multiple times.

On the journey, the riders — 29 of whom identify as women or non-binary — are not allowed to receive any support other than that which is available to everyone. They can go to hospitals and restaurants, use bike shops and sleep at hotels. Often, they will utilize all four. Most nights, however, they sleep outside with minimalist camping gear, and most days they eat a combination of junk food from gas stations and, if they’re that type, some things they’ve dehydrated at home.

The days can be monotonous, head down and legs spinning cranks for hours on end, or downright savage, as they dodge lightning on high mountain passes or trudge through rotten winter snow. Sometimes, they have to sleep in a US Forest Service pit toilet stall because it’s just too bad outside to camp.

On days like these, their minds, which can only take so much of the lightning and snow and saddle sores and canker sores, become adamant in their requests to please. stop. doing. this.

However, these riders also achieve the highest highs on the Tour Divide, usually in the simplest of ways. The headwind mysteriously dies down. Double rainbows crest rain-soaked hills. Pronghorn antelope and elk and deer run alongside. They shed tears of joy when they get to the gas station five minutes before it closes. Every day, they do more than they knew they were capable of.

If this sounds made for Netflix, you bet it is. But that’s not how we follow the Divide.

A few movies have been made about the race, or about riding the route in a less hurried pace, and they’re all worth checking out for background. ‘Ride the Divide’ (2010) is probably the most famous, followed by ‘I Just Want to Ride,’ (2019), which is about bikepacking’s biggest star Lael Wilcox and the drama that ensued when she tried to race the Divide followed by a film crew (which is actually against the race rules). Definitely watch ‘Quinn Brett and the Tour Divide’ (2022) about the first documented adaptive cyclist to complete the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route last June.

In order to follow this year’s race, however, you need only to open a web browser. It’s called Trackleaders, and it is simple enough that even my mother will be able to use it when I (hopefully) ride the Divide sometime soon.

Trackleaders, a web-based event tracking software, was developed by two Tour Divide completers, Scott Morris and Matthew Lee, more than a decade ago. It’s based on SPOT satellite trackers and provides realtime tracking, making it ideal for ultra distance stuff like bikepacking races, which are otherwise impossible to spectate. Trackleaders has become de rigueur at bikepacking races like the Tour Divide around the world, and anyone who has ever followed someone they know doing one of these races knows how addictive the site can be.

Just don’t expect to see any of the beautiful scenery, high highs or low lows I mentioned above on it.

When you open the Tour Divide page on Trackleaders, you will see a map of the US, a red line, offset to the West, running down its most vertiginous spine. Clustered near the top, in Banff, are the little stamps of all the riders who are leaving in the race’s ‘Grand Départ,’ which is what bikepacking mass starts are called.

The little stamps, which look like comic book thought bubbles, are different colors — blue for the men, lavender for the women, and yellow for people who are doing an ITT (independent time trial) of the route. They are what we refer to as ‘dots.’

When the riders take off on Friday morning, the collective audience of the Tour Divide will begin its rapt exercise of ‘dot watching,’ as these intrepid cyclists are reduced to dots moving, like ants, along the red line.

And that is what we’ll be doing for weeks, hitting refresh to see if the dots are moving, how fast they’re moving, and if they’ve deviated from the line. We will have to use our imaginations to construct the rest of the story. Riders don’t upload photos, or drop pins captioned with cute comments about how good the coffee was or how many loads of laundry were done. If someone’s dot is not moving, there is no way to tell if they are sleeping naked in a ditch or in a robe at a 5-star hotel.

It’s riveting.

There are only a few storylines going into this year’s Tour Divide, and none will likely have predictable endings given the unpredictable nature of the course and of bikepacking races in general.

The dot marked ‘LW’ will probably have more followers than any other — that’s Lael Wilcox, the bikepacking star I mentioned above. This will be her sixth time on the route. She’s raced the Grand Départ twice, done two ITTs, and once toured the route (ie. just ridden for fun). Her August 2015 ITT set the current women’s record on the route at 15 days, 10 hours, 59 minutes.

Recently, Wilcox has come under fire for violating both the ‘no media’ and ‘no excessive visitation’ rules of some bikepacking races by having her wife, photojournalist Rue Kaladyte, on course documenting her races. This year, Kaladyte said goodbye to Wilcox in Banff and won’t be filming the Divide — or any of Wilcox’s other US races.

The other lavender dot to watch is ‘AH,’ or Alexandera Houchin. Houchin is another winning woman in bikepacking, having set numerous records on the Colorado Trail, the Arizona Trail, and the Tour Divide. Houchin was the first woman to finish both the 2018 and 2019 Tour Divide Grand Départs. She has trained more for this year’s race than ever before, she said, and wants this win like nothing else.

Oh, and she rides a singlespeed 🤯.

‘TK’ and ‘AH’ are two blue dots to watch, for the ‘WorldTour pro roadies turned pro gravel guys turned Ted King and Alex Howes are clearly seeking something’ storyline. King and Howes may have bike racing hardwired into their systems, but the software update of bikepack racing? It’s yet to be determined if there will be a glitch. King has dabbled in some shorter bikepacking efforts like the MegaHopper in northern California and the Arkansaw High Country Race, but he’s also told me that he’s not great at altitude.

Howes lives at altitude in Nederland, Colorado, but other than that is very untested.

The current Tour Divide record — 13 days 22 hours 51 mins — was set in 2016 by Mike Hall who died in 2017.

Barring any unforeseen news from the course, you won’t be reading any updates about the Tour Divide here until the first finishers reach the border. Until then, you’ll just have to follow the dots — and use your imagination.