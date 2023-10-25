Brutal Alpe d’Huez Stage to Decide 2024 Tour De France Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mythical climb Alpe d’Huez will be the site of the final showdown at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2024.

The full details of next year’s Tour de France Femmes route were unveiled by race director Marion Rousse in a ceremony in Paris on Wednesday morning. After this year brought the women’s peloton to the Tourmalet, where Demi Vollering set herself on course to claim her first overall victory, race organizer ASO opted for another climb synonymous with the history of the race.

It will be the second consecutive summit finish of the final weekend with the riders set to duke it out into Le Grand-Bornand the day before the Alpe d’Huez finale.

Alpe d’Huez has seen some of the most iconic contests at the men’s Tour de France and next year’s Tour de France Femmes will hopefully add another. With almost 4,000 meters of climbing in store over 150km, the stage will feature more climbing than any other stage in the race’s short history.

“It will be a day in the high mountains, pushing the envelope like almost never before,” Rousse said.

Before the riders can even consider the Alpe, they must tackle seven other stages, starting with three in the Netherlands, a mini-Liège-Bastogne-Liège through Belgium, and a lot of climbing and rolling terrain through France.

The penultimate stage sees the women’s peloton return to Le Grand-Bornand where Annemiek van Vleuten pipped Anna van der Breggen in a dramatic finale to the 2018 La Course.

It is a route that combines some of the aspects of the opening two editions of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with a time trial, three opportunities for the sprinters, two hilly stages, and a big mountains doubleheader to conclude the race.

Next year’s race will take place on the later date of August 12 to 18 to slot into the weeklong gap between the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games. It will be cut down to seven days to accommodate this, though there will still be eight stages.

Tour de France Femmes 2024: From the Netherlands to the Dutch mountain

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes route

Speaking at the presentation, Rousse described the race as traveling from the Netherlands to the Dutch mountain.

ASO revealed earlier this year that the Tour de France Femmes would head abroad for the first time with a grand départ in the Netherlands with three stages across two days. It is fitting, given that the Netherlands also hosted the first-ever foreign grand depart for the men’s race.

The exact details of those stages were not made public until now. Unsurprisingly, the opening two road stages will be flat as pancakes and prime opportunities for the sprinters in the pack to take the yellow jersey. Stage 1 will take the riders from Rotterdam to The Hague across 124km, while the shortened 67km stage 2 brings the riders from Dordrecht and back to Rotterdam.

Stage 2 will be in the morning, making way for a time trial in the afternoon that covers some of the same ground as the men’s peloton did in 2010 for that year’s prologue. At 6.3km, the differences will be relatively small compared to this year, but it will still be an opportunity to gain time early in the race.

The race will tap up one more country as it transitions out of the Netherlands and into France with a 122 ride from Limberg to Belgium. The stage from Valkenburg to Liège will be something of a mini-Liège-Bastogne-Liège, taking in some of the monument’s best-known climbs including the Côte de la Redoute and the Côte de la Roche aux Faucons.

It will be a tough day out that could throw out some surprises.

The riders will eventually make it into Paris on day four and stage five with a hilly ride from Bastogne to Amnéville. With five classified climbs, the riders will cover more than 2,000 meters of altitude gain and it will again be another chance for the punchy riders to get a win.

Stage 6 will be a small intermediary between the hills and the mountains with five classified climbs, including one at over 1,000 meters, on the 160km between Remiremont to Morteau.

The decisive stage 8

The penultimate stage from Campagnole to Le Grand-Bornand is the longest of the race at 167km. While it is shorter than the previous longest days at the race, it packs in plenty more climbing.

En route to Le Grand-Bornand, the peloton will tackle the 12km Col de la Croix de la Serra, the Côte de Boius d’Arnold, the Côte de Cercier, and Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt before the 7km climb to the finish.

Closing out the race will be arguably the toughest ever in the first three editions of the Tour de France Femmes with the summit finish on the Alpe d’Huez. Starting out from Le Grand-Bornand, the riders will start climbing immediately up the unclassified Col du Marais.

At 15km into the day, the Col de Taimé will be the first of the three classified climbs. The 9.5km climb averages four percent and crests before the 30km mark in the stage.

After a quick descent, the riders will track through the valley on a rising road before hitting the foot of the Col du Glandon. The almost 20km ascent averages 7.2 percent but hits peaks of over 10 percent, with the toughest sections reserved for the top.

The Alpe d’Huez follows quickly after and it will test the riders to the limits after a challenging day out. Some of the biggest names in cycling have won atop this climb and the victor on the Alpe will likely be the final wearer of the yellow jersey at the third Tour de France Femmes.