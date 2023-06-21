Cannondale SuperSix Evo review: A near-perfect road race bike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It is truly difficult to find a bad road bike, particularly when you consider just how polished high-end road bikes have become. There is no shortage of choices in the lightweight race road bike scene, and even there are even more choices should you want to dip your toes into the world of aero road bikes.

The new Cannondale SuperSix Evo complicates that just a bit.

Or rather, it complicates it and simplifies it. The new SuperSix Evo is said to be more aerodynamic than before, making it faster at a given power output. At the same time, the package is simplified, with fewer proprietary items and greater versatility in how to set the bike up for the rider.

The result is a race road bike with hardly any compromises and an emphasis on smooth, smart handling. After a few months of living with the bike, here are my impressions from building the bike, riding it, swapping components around, and finding out how it compares to the previous-generation bike.

The SuperSix Evo formula gets more aero

We covered much of the tech and updates between the third-generation SuperSix Evo and this latest one when the bike was first launched; check it out if you’re curious. The gist of it was this: take an already well-loved platform in the SuperSix Evo and add a whole lot more aero efficiency. And based on the numbers, Cannondale seems to have done it.

Now this isn’t a case of the SuperSix Evo becoming so aero that it makes the SystemSix aero bike a moot proposition; the SystemSix is still more aerodynamic in most conditions. But the difference is considerably smaller, such that the lower weight and smoother ride of the SuperSix Evo might be worth the trade-off.

Much of those aero gains are found at the front end, which makes some worthwhile changes. The previous SuperSix made the well-intentioned decision to route the cables largely internally but in front of the headset bearings, which was a bit bulky on an otherwise slim-tubed bike. Further, its application limited just how much the bars could turn left or right, which never hindered me but felt limiting nonetheless.

This latest system elects to route the cables through the headset bearings using a triangular steerer tube. As a result, Cannondale was able to make a more slender – and thus more aerodynamic – headtube area. Additionally, the two-piece stem might be unique to Cannondale but it allows for routing cables either through the bar and stem or under the bar, stem, and then into the frame.

Follow the rest of the tubes and you’ll find that the rest of the bike is largely as slim as before. The exception is the seat tube and seat post, which both are narrower and deeper in profile to boost aerodynamics. Put the previous SuperSix Evo beside the new one, and this is likely the main difference folks will see right off the bat.

Cannondale’s new wheel lineup is said to complement the SuperSix’s improved aero efficiency. There are two wheels in the lineup: the Hollowgram R-S 50 and the Hollowgram R-SL 50 wheelset, the latter of which comes spec’d on the Hi-Mod 2 for review. Both wheels share the same 50 mm carbon rim, with a 21 mm internal width, 32 mm external width, and tubeless compatibility with hooked rims.

But then there are the smaller details that aid aerodynamics. The fork’s dropout is sealed on the drive side. Both the downtube and seat tube bottle cage mounts offer adjustable mounting points, again to aid aerodynamics. And there are even aero bottle cages with narrow bottles to match; using the combination of the two saves about two watts at 45 km/h (28 mph) according to Cannondale.

All said and done, Cannondale claims the SuperSix Evo is among the fastest road bike frames you can find. And according to their own testing, it is faster than the likes of the Specialized Tarmac SL7 and Trek Emonda SLR.

Cannondale also made a few other changes, even if they aren’t necessarily for aero efficiency. The bike features a threaded bottom bracket for simpler serviceability and a lower likelihood of creaking from that area. Further, there are two ports on the downtube. The one closest to the headset allows riders to place an 11-speed Shimano Di2 junction box there or route mechanical shift cables externally. A second downtube port is found by the bottom bracket. This slot is specifically for a Shimano Di2 battery, making cable routing shorter and less likely to be pinched.

Official tire clearance for the new SuperSix Evo is 30mm with 6mm on each side. In my experience, the bike actually fit a 34mm tire without rubbing.

Geometry is more of the same, and that’s a good thing

Cannondale’s road race geometry is well-established at this point. It’s on the racier side of things, and while the third-generation bike saw slightly taller stack numbers for ever so slightly less-aggressive rider positioning, the bike is still firmly on the speedy side of things.

Loyal fans of the SuperSix EVO likely feel that the bike’s handling and steering geometry are what make the EVO a favorite for a number of cyclists. They’ll be happy to know that there are minimal changes. Just about every size is unchanged, meaning the nimble, responsive, but stable handling of the previous bike should remain.

I ride a size 51cm bike, which in most situations means that trail figures are quite a bit higher in an effort to minimize toe overlap. There was no such need here, as Cannondale specs two different fork rake options between larger and smaller sizes. Doing so allows riders of every size to have a similarly quick 58 to 60 mm trail figure, numbers that place it firmly in the quick handling side of road bikes.

Other things to note include a 74mm bottom bracket drop in my size 51cm bike, 410mm chainstays, and front center measurements that place the rider’s weight more in the center of the bike.

SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod 2: Ride report

Cannondale sent over a SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod 2 in size 51cm. This includes the lighter Hi-Mod carbon frame (that’s said to weigh 810 grams in a painted 56cm frame), Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain, Hollowgram R-SL 50 wheels with 25mm Continental GP 5000 tires, and Vision Trimax Carbon Aero bars. Total weight for my sample was 16.96 pounds (7.7 kg) with power meter pedals and Cannondale’s aero water bottles and cages.

Take those accessories away and the bike weighs in at 16.1 lbs (7.31 kg).

You may come to me to ask just how distinctive the SuperSix Evo is compared to the competition. But the fact of the matter is that all of these top-end race road bikes are truly excellent riding companions. All are plenty stiff with decent handling, and it becomes a question of how much one wants to spend to get those last bits of discernable performance improvements.

That said, I think there are a few qualities the SuperSix has that stand out from the competition.

The SuperSix Evo loves to carry momentum. Obviously, every pedal stroke builds on one another, but the bike just seems to glide forward as you pedal. Not only does it want to go faster, but it wants to keep at that fast pace. Once you find a speed you’re comfortable maintaining, the SuperSix Evo just keeps it going with seemingly minimal input on your end.

Cornering felt second nature on the bike; just turn in and go. Mid-corner adjustments were second-nature to me riding the bike, with hardly an adjustment process needed to feel comfortable pushing the bike’s pace. Further, it never once felt twitchy or unstable on fast, extended descents. If you’ve ridden a race road bike before, you’ll feel perfectly at home.

Ride impressions like this have generally been limited only to the best aero road bikes in my experience, but a growing crop of lightweight road bikes have started to have this feel too. It is still an uncommon trait for a road bike to have, but one that the SuperSix seems to have adopted.

Honestly, I’ve felt this way about every SuperSix Evo I’ve ridden, but the bike seems to carry momentum ever so slightly better than before. While the platform has always been a solid race bike, the new one feels just a bit more effortless.

The only nitpick I have here is a slight increase in ride stiffness, particularly out back. In my size 51cm frame I felt the new SuperSix to be ever so slightly more harsh out back than the third-generation SuperSix Evo. Could this be attributed to the deeper, more aero seatpost? A stiffer frame? A particularly thin chamois I was wearing that day, or even too-high tire pressure? Hard to say, but swapping for a 28mm Vittoria Corsa Pro tire or Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR tire smoothed out those small bits of harshness and then some.

Of course, it is worth talking about the rest of the bike.

Fully-internal cable routing can be expensive and time-consuming to adjust, but having both the handlebar and stem work with both fully-internal and semi-internal cable routing from the factory is a worthwhile compromise. The Vision carbon handlebars have a nice shape to them, though lever placement with internal cable routing was limited enough that the handlebar tape left a little hump just behind the brake lever. At least for me, this was a non-issue outside of my visual preferences. The Cannondale C1 Conceal stem is well-designed and looks clean overall. No complaints here.

Cannondale also includes a thoughtful computer mount that attaches to the stem’s faceplate. The mount is adjustable for angle, offers both Garmin and Wahoo mount pucks, and a GoPro accessory mount underneath keeps your handlebars clean.

The Prologo Dimension TiRox NDR saddle isn’t the most popular short-nose saddle around, but it too works perfectly well. Firm but not unyielding, short but just long enough to perch yourself on the nose in a pinch. No complaints here either.

Most SuperSix EVO models come with some level of carbon wheels from Hollowgram, Cannondale’s in-house brand. My build is spec’d with the best wheels they make, dubbed the Hollowgram R-SL 50. These 50mm depth carbon rims paired with DT Swiss 240 EXP internals is a hard formula to mess up. The wheels weighed in at 1532 grams with tape and valves, making them light enough. In practice, they rode well too, both in getting up to speed and in crosswinds. In my eyes, a wheelset upgrade of a similar depth will be one of personal preference rather than a substantial performance benefit.

While the wheels come set up from the factory with 25mm tube-only (!!!) Continental Grand Prix 5000 tires, the wheels set up tubeless with ease. The 25mm tires are there for an optimal aero profile around the 50mm rim, but swapping to tubeless 28mm tires and appropriately lower tire pressures added a surprising amount of ride smoothness.

Even the specially-designed aero water bottles and cages worked well. The cages work for both Cannondale’s aero bottles and standard round bottles without complaint. They do feel a touch more flimsy than some other bottle cages, but I never lost a bottle even when I rode the bike on gravel.

The bottles – with a narrow profile to match the downtube shaping of the SuperSix’s frame – slid in and out without fuss. They’re a fun marginal gain, an example of how Cannondale looked at nearly everything in an effort to optimize the new SuperSix Evo. Of course, you can use whatever bottle cages you want, and in a range of different positions as well.

And then there’s the Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain. It works about as well as one would expect. Shifts are smoother than SRAM AXS both at the front and rear derailleurs, but the front derailleur shifting is the best in the business. Shifter ergonomics are classic Shimano, and the braking is immediate but controllable. And like previous Ultegra 11-speed groups, the drivetrain is very quiet, be it through each shift or while just pedaling along.

Conclusion

The latest Cannondale SuperSix Evo isn’t a huge leap forward from the previous generation bike in sheer performance. Rather, the advances come in quality of life changes that make the bike easier to live with and work on. While the previous bike was good in its own right, there were some compromises you made to get there. Not so here.

If you can live with what I felt was an ever-so-slightly-harsher ride – one that is largely negated with a swap to 28mm tires – you’ll find one of the very best fast road bikes you can buy today. Great handling, aero bike feel, and the bonus of decently low weight make this one of the first options I’ll recommend to someone looking for a new race road bike.

Price: $8300 / $10,545 CAD / £8,250 / €8,999

cannondale.com