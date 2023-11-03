Become a Member

VeloNews News

Watch This Flying Deer Nearly Deerail a Group Ride

These cyclists at the George Hincapie Gran Fondo had an extra memorable day on the bike after encountering a flying deer.

Published
Photo: Edwin Gonzalez Montoya/ Youtube

Cue the Rudolph jokes while I add flying deer to the ever-growing list of road hazards facing cyclists. 

Riders at the Gran Fondo Hincapie on October 21 in Greenville, South Carolina were treated to an extra memorable day on the bike after a buck jumped over their group to cross the road. 

“It happened just after we had left the hotel,” George Hincapie, the former pro cyclist whose event the deer nearly derailed, told Canadian Cycling Magazine. “I was just a few riders in front of the deer. It was pretty crazy!”

The athletic deer nearly cleared the group, just grazing Edwin Gonzalez Montoya who captured the near miss on his GoPro.

Also read: Dutch Cycling Championship Breaks Wind… Record

The cyclists were luckier than this man who was taken down by an antelope in this video, which made the rounds on the internet about a decade ago. 

Or this mountain biker getting taken down by an elk.

Or this cyclist who had especially bad luck encountering a buck on a descent and going OTB.

There is a startling amount of footage of deer and cyclist run-ins.

Remember, fear the deer.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

