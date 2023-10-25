Demi Vollering, Jonas Vingegaard Win Velo d’Or Prizes for 2023’s Best Racers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Tour de France champions Jonas Vingegaard and Demi Vollering won the Vélo d’Or prizes after each dominated much of the 2023 stage racing season.

Vollering won the Tour de France Femmes to come out on top in the second year of a women’s category, while Vingegaard is the first Dane to win the prestigious annual prize that’s decided by a panel of international journalists.

Vingegaard, however, skipped an official ceremony Tuesday evening, and arrived in Paris in time Wednesday for the presentation of the 2024 Tour de France route. It was the first time the awards that date back to 1992 were handed out in an awards presentation.

World champion Mathieu van der Poel was second in voting, and two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar was third in the men’s category.

World champion Lotte Kopecky was runner-up, and Annemiek van Vleuten, who won the inaugural women’s prize last year, was third in voting.

The so-called “Golden Bike” award is road racing’s version to football’s Ballon d’Or, and recognizes the top racers each season as decided by a panel of international journalists.

The Vélo d’Or was created in 1992 by the French cycling magazine Vélo Magazine.

Other prizes including Eddy Merckx Trophy for the world’s best one-day cyclists, with Van der Poel and Kopecky winning, respectively.

Christophe Laporte won the Bernard Hinault Trophy for France’s best road racer, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot won Daniel Morelon Trophy for France’s best Olympic rider across mountain bike, road, track, and BMX.