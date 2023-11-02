Dutch Cycling Championship Breaks Wind… Record

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

An event whose entire existence depends on strong winds has been cancelled because of… strong winds.

Blustery conditions would normally be welcome news for the Dutch Headwind Cycling Championship, an 11-year-old event where participants, as you might have guessed, race single-speed bicycles into a strong headwind.

Known officially as the Eneco NK Tegenwindfietsen, the race is one of the quirkier, unique events in the world of cycling, and isn’t affiliated with the Royal Dutch Cycling Union that governs road, time trial, and other cycling races and national championships in the Netherlands.

Participants must complete an 8.5-kilometer time trial, which occurs on a North Sea-facing storm barrier, using organizer-provided upright single speed bikes with coaster brakes, the kind you would see around the streets of Amsterdam.

This year, however, Storm Ciarán has proved too much even for hardy Dutch cyclists. Ciarán has been moving steadily across Western Europe, leaving havoc in its wake. Gusts of 193 kph (119mph) were recorded in the Brittany region of France yesterday.

Much like surfing competitions, this headwind race doesn’t have a set date and instead depends on proper conditions, in this case a storm with plenty of wind.

The competition is announced with three days’ notice when a southwesterly storm is forecast with winds of at least force 7 on the Beaufort Wind Scale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says this is 28-33 knots (33-38 mph) and describes it as “Whole trees moving, resistance felt walking against wind.”

Organizers recently announced the ill-fated eighth edition for November 2, anticipating Ciarán to be a milder storm than it has turned into.

After monitoring conditions, organizers announced the race cancelation today.

“We have been closely monitoring the development of storm Ciarán and unfortunately the wind has become so strong as the day has gone by that we cannot start. Safety of everyone is our utmost priority.”

Since its inception in 2013, the event has occurred seven times, anywhere from October to February. It has failed to happen three years, owing either to lack of wind, too much wind, or Covid-19 in 2021 (the 2020 edition occurred in early February). The four-person team portion of the competition was called off in 2020 after conditions became too severe.

Reigning champions Jurjun van der Velde and Lisa Scheenaard will have to wait another year, or perhaps just a few months, to defend their titles — only the winds can say.