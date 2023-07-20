First ride review: Orbea Orca 2024

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Racing bikes have become a complex topic. Specific intended-use machines are commonplace; we as an industry and sport have arrived at a point where bike design can allow us to have everything from an all-out aero machine through to what is now very common, a race bike that straddles the lightweight/aero category. But what Orbea are aiming to do wi th the new Orca is inject a bit of purity back into an area of the market that has been not so much forgotten but not focused on by too many brands lately, and that purity is at the lightweight end of the market.

Making it look good!

Where’s the dropped stays?

What’s that? No dropped stay? Yep, the new Orca arguably stands out in a sea of race bikes where silhouettes have become near cookie-cutter in design. Heck, it almost looks classic. But what is it hiding, if anything? Is this a modern race bike, or does it hark back too much to bikes of old that were superseded by what is on the market today, and for a very good reason?

As I’ve already mentioned, the new Orca is a weight, or lack of it, focused platform. It’s light, especially if you lump for the top-end OMX frameset. But the range is about more than just whispy weight and climbing prowess. Instant acceleration, agile, vibration damping and excellent power transfer were all words thrown into the mix when the staff at Orbea described what they felt they had produced.

So what have they produced, and why have they sidestepped the current trend of aero/lightweight race bikes? Why does the new Orca forget the aero part of the current race bikes equation and focus on the lightweight aspect, obviously without neglecting ride quality?

Quite simply, trade-offs.

Not a dropped stay in sight.

Trade offs

When trying to make something that takes design cues from multiple intended uses, you’ll never be able to get the best of everything; something understandably has to give. And it’s why Orbea have opted to shun the trend of balancing aero gains and lightweight.

Orbea’s Road product manager Joseba Arizaga explained that aero bikes such as Orbea’s Orca Aero carry roughly a 300g penalty over the outgoing Orca OMX. A noticeable amount of weight, but still not enough to have the professionals, who have a choice of either the Orca Aero or Orca OMX choosing or being recommended the standard Orca all that often. Aero advantages often trump weight advantages. For weight advantages to come more into play, the road needs to tilt upwards and for prolonged periods. And that’s where the new Orca enters the fray.

The graphics are clean and tidy.

For instance, the few numbers that Orbea did divulge to back this claim up were that the new Orca is around 3W faster than an aero bike, for an average rider (not a pro), on a 5% slope and approximately 6W faster on a 10% slope.

So what is the weight of the new Orca? Well, as always with Orbea, they’ve released two Orca models, the OMX and OMR, both platforms that they hope will deliver the best performance and value at every price point. The weight of the OMX is 750g in size 53cm, painted with a fork of 360 g. For the OMR, the frame comes in at 1030g painted, with a fork of 410g. With weights fluctuating depending on the paint scheme, we’re told.

Intergrated cables are tidy. And look pretty easy to service as the stem is of the clam style.

When chasing the grams, ride quality can quite easily be lost; luckily, it’s something that Orbea has also focused on. Orbea’s geometry is virtually unchanged from the previous Orca, and isn’t far out; it’s tested and trusted. Stack and reach on both the OMX and OMR are identical, with just the carbon layup being the difference between the two frame sets models. The OMX uses T1000, and T800 is used for the OMR.

Orbea set out with targets to hit on rigidity for the new bike, refusing to budge on these numbers no matter how light they felt they could have gone. No one wants to ride a wet noddle uphill. We’re told the key feature to the bike’s performance is the Powerspine. Here the lower spine of the frame, the headtube, the downtube and chainstays handle the majority of torsional and lateral loads transmitting power to the rear wheel and steering accuracy. While the rest of the bike is free to have its weight shaved from. And like many brands now, Orbea has finally tuned each size so that they deliver the same sensations and performance across the board.

As with every bike today, you need tire clearance for the ever-growing girth of rubber! And the Orca isn’t any different, being able to accommodate 32mm tires officially. With all bikes being optimised for 30mm tires.

Each frame size also comes with a dedicated seat post length, a nice little touch that I’m sure only the geekiest would have bemoaned if not included on a bike such as this. Either way, it’s certainly a welcome addition. And thankfully, unlike the gen six Orca and many other bikes, it’s not proprietary, instead a standard 27.2mm.

The bottom bracket is BB386. With 1.5-inch headset bearings top and bottom, not that you’d know looking at the svelt headtube.

And for those still out there hankering for rim brakes, well, you’re going to be sorely disappointed. It’s disc only. No surprise there.

Finishing touches:

A touch of aero. Yes, I know I’ve already mentioned that Orbea focused squarely on weight and ride quality, shunning aero gains. But there are a few micro aero touches, Orbea state that they’ve added aero gains where they can as long as they didn’t compromise the initial goal. It’s nothing groundbreaking but expected features on a bike such as this. The seat clamp is a minimalistic affair; cable routing is all internal and neatly done using Orbea’s in-house OC components, something we first saw on the previous generation Orca. And finally, the shape of the fork is slightly optimised to reduce drag. Theres no truncated tubes dropped stays or sloping top tubes.

This is the OMR we rode on the second day. It’s a sure footed, well-planted ride.

Range and Prices

Orbea will offer the bike in 13 models, starting with a Sram Red or Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 equipped OMX M11eLTD PWR for €10.999 / $11.599 / £11.599 down to the entry OMR M30i equipped with Shimano 105 di2 for $3.599 / €3.399 / £3.599. There was also buzz about a mechanical 105 vesrion, stay tuned for news on that. All these are intended to be the lightest in class/price point. Each of those models will be available in seven sizes (47,49,51,53,55,57,60).

The OMX comes in two stock colours, a fetching matt Orange Cloud/Stone and a Tanzanite/Carbon black. The OMR comes in three stock colours. But if those don’t float your boat, there’s always Orbeas MyO program that allows you to while away days of your life choosing what paint scheme you’d like for no extra charge. The MyO program also enables you to chop and change components, too; this obviously changes the price.

Each of the new Orca’s also comes with Orbea’s new in-house wheels, Oquo. Something I tested recently at their launch and was pleasantly impressed at. The range is pretty extensive and offers something for everyone.

Thankfully Orbea haven’t seen fit to mess with what was a winning geometry.

OMX M11eLTD PWR: Sram Red or Shimano Dura-Ace, CArbon OC RP11 bar, Oquo RP35 LTD carbon wheels and power meter: €10.999 / $11.599 / £11.599.

OMX M21eLTD PWR: Sram Force AXS, Carbon OC RP11 bar, Oquo RP35 LTD wheels: €7.999 / $7.999 / £8.799.

OMX M20i LTD: Shimano Ultegra Di2, Carbon OC RP11 bar, Oquo RP45 LTD carbon wheels: €6.999 / $6.999 / £7.699.

OMX M31e LTD: Sram Rival AXS, Carbon OC RP11 bar, Oquo RP45 LTD carbon wheels: €5.999 / $5.999 / £6.499.

OMX M30i LTD PWR Shimano 105 R7100, Carbon OC RP11 bar, Oquo RP45 LTD carbon wheels: €5.799 / $5.999 / £6.299.

OMR M21eTeam PWR: SRAM Force AXS, OC RP21 Alu SL bar, Oquo RP35 Team Carbon wheels: €6.599 / $6.899 / £6.999.

OMR M20iTeam: Shimano Ultegra R8100 Di2, OC RP21 Alu SL bar, Oquo RP35 Team Carbon wheels: €5.799 / $5.999 / £6.299.

OMR M31eTeam PWR: SRAM Rival AXS, OC RP21 Alu SL bar, Oquo RP35 PRO alloy wheels: €4.399 / $4.699 / £4.799.

OMR M235i: Shimano 105 Di2, OC RP31 Alu bar, Oquo RP35 Team Carbon wheels: €4.399 / $4.599 / £4.799.

OMR M30i: Shimano 105 Di2, OC RP31 Alu bar, Alloy Tubeless wheels: €3.399 / $3.599 / £3.599.

A bike built for climbing. Not so sure about the rider!

Review:

I’ve just rewatched the video I put together back in 2020 when Orbea last launched a new Orca, and man, oh man, apart from looking fitter, I’m amazed at how far ideas on what a road bike can and can’t do have come. As I always like to remind you, this is a first-ride review. And before I go any further, I’m going to cut straight to the chase as I’m sure you’ve got better things to do today; it’s summer after all and getting out on the bike and age of short attention spans, you’ve better stuff to do. If you’ve watched the video review, you’ll already know I love this bike, especially the OMX version. That lightweight, whippy stead ticks many boxes for what I look for in a bike, Including looking bloody lovely.

The ride quality of the two platforms, the OMX and the OMR are different from one another, not vastly different, but different enough to offer something that the other doesn’t. Or, more precisely, cater to slightly different riders. But please, whatever you do, don’t read that as one better or worse than the other; that would be a foolish takeaway.

I’ll start with the OMR; I’m not going to call it the lower-end model, as even though it doesn’t share the same carbon layup as the OMX, it does share the same mould, and let’s be honest, we’re at a stage now were even a bike that starts at €2600 is still technically advanced. And it should do; that sort of money is a lot for many.

The Oquo wheels, though only used on two days didn’t have me questioning why Orbea are entering the wheel game. They were as good as any high-end set already on the market.

The OMR carries a few hundred grams over the OMX, which results in a different ride quality, but not quite how or where you’d expect. Sure, on the up hills, it’s not got that outrageously sprightly feel that the OMX has (something I’ll come to shortly), but it’s certainly no slouch, far from it. Its geometry and stiffness make it responsive and snappy, a bike I’d happily tackle multiple climbs on day in day out. But that extra weight shows itself more on the downhills, and in a way that surprised me. It feels planted, not weighty or bulky, but as if it’s comfortably and confidently sat on the road, going where and when you want it. Compared to the OMX, an excitable puppy of a bike, the OMR is a much calmer sibling, predictable, and I’ll use that word again, confident bike. It’s a bike that, compared to the OMX, allows you to turn your brain off, or at least not keep you on your toes when dashing down a mountainside.

One thing apart from the moulds that the OMR and OMX share is the geometry. I’ve long liked the Orbea geometry; they never try to do anything wild or out of the box but keep it dialed, predictable and honed on its intended purpose. For the Orca, it’s a true race-ready predictable but not too twitchy set-up.

Plenty of room for up to 32mm tires.

On to the OMX, and yes, I was on the top tier model, which retails at €10,999. Silly money, yes, but I’ve thrown a leg over several top-end bikes this year that sit in and above this price bracket and haven’t offered what the Orca OMX does. Or what I expect a bike at this price to deliver.

The OMX is, quite simply, sublime. It’s been a while since I’ve jumped on a bike and grinned at what it offers. The whole package is on point, with the weight, stiffness, and comfort; it harks back and looks forward at the same time. It’s not trying to be anything or add any extra features that would be frivolous or detract from its design goal. You expect it to glide up hills, and it does; you expect it to chew downhills aggressively, and it does. It has that all-day comfort and the snappiness you expect in a race bike.

Sure, some bikes out there are faster on the flat due to the added aero flourishes, or at least feel as though there they are, and sure some feel light uphill and aggressive downhill, but the OMX somehow feels like it offers the essence of what I want from a road race bike. That being a well-rounded machine that can do it all exceptionally well and without compromise.

It’s light enough for me not to be out of breath while chatting up hill.



I liked the previous OMX a lot; it’s a bike that handled exceptionally well; it went around corners on rails and was happy enough to deviate from that line if needed, as does this bike. And it was bang on trend; it had those now ever-popular dropped stays and the aero truncated tubing, enough clearance for 32mm tires, and was versatile enough to dabble on light gravel. But it also lacked the pure climbing prowess of the generation five rim Orca. Something that I loved.

The folk is svelte yet has a hint of aero quality to it.

The new Orca almost feels like a love child of the two. The climbing prowess I loved and missed from the gen five is there, and the handling and versatility of the gen six is there for the most part. It’s a proper development of the Orca but, simultaneously, one that loops back to what it used to do so well. And to boot, it looks bloody lovely. Chapau Orbea, you have a winner on your hands.