From Van Der Poel’s Worlds Smash to Jackson’s Roubaix Romp, the Best Moments of 2023

From Alison Jackson‘s Paris-Roubaix romp to Mathieu van der Poel‘s worlds miracle, one-day racing in 2023 was off the charts.

The all-or-nothing dynamics and drama of one-day racing always delivers what the save-your-matches ethos of grand tour racing never can.

From the spring classics to the world championships and everything in between, the 2023 racing season was packed with so many top moments it’s hard to choose.

Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering both proved that today’s versatile riders can win everything and anything.

There’s no holding back in one-day racing, and our editorial team dives in with their most compelling race days of 2023:

Mathieu van der Poel’s worlds romp: Alvin Holbrook

Van der Poel was unstoppable in Glasgow. (Photo: DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In many ways, Mathieu Van der Poel’s entire season this year was a moment worth mentioning.

Not only did he win the Paris-Roubaix, but he was the first male cyclist to win both cyclocross and road world championships in the first year (Marianne Vos being the first cyclist). That’s massive for anyone.

My favorite moment of the season, however, was watching him pull the broken Boa dial off of his shoe post-crash.

All the drama you’d hope for was there: Van der Poel flat out dropped Bettiol and others to quickly build what felt like an insurmountable 30-second gap, only to slip out and crash on the wet asphalt soon thereafter. Despite the tears, blood, and grit dotting his kit, it was the broken Boa dial on his shoe that seemed to bother him most.

In one seamless motion, he grabbed a handful of steel lace and mechanical reel – bits clearly designed to not pull apart – and did just that. The camera zooms in on his right foot as he does it, his whole leg shaking likely from the post-crash adrenaline in his body. At that point, nothing was going to stop Van der Poel, not even a broken shoe.

Watching him throw his bike back and forth as he sprinted up the steep Montrose Street climb in Glasgow was a spectacle. Seeing him flat-out drop Pedersen, Van Aert, Pogačar, and Bettiol to quickly build a 30-second gap felt otherworldly.

But seeing him crash, get up, and pull off part of his shoe to win the race? That was sheer force of will, a worthy cap to gritty, taxing, and exciting Road World Championships.

Alison Jackson’s Roubaix dance: Sadhbh O’Shea

Who’s happy? Alison Jackson celebrates Roubaix. (Photo: TIM DE WAELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There were a lot of great moments in 2023 and watching Demi Vollering score an impressive Ardennes triple was exciting, but nothing can surpass Alison Jackson winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes this spring. One of the best qualities of Paris-Roubaix is the fact that it can throw up so many scenarios. It levels the field between the big favorites and the underdogs and raises the chances of a breakaway win.

Who doesn’t like a breakaway win? And it came with plenty of drama.

The best part of Jackson’s ride to glory was the fact that the breakaway’s success didn’t look certain until close to the velodrome. The group of favorites was never far behind and there were a few moments where it looked like the break was doomed.

It was fitting that Jackson was the rider that succeeded out of the group as she was the one who pushed it on, rallying riders when they looked like they were fading and putting down the power on the front of the group when needed.

And then there was the dance. I challenge you to find a better post-victory celebration than Jackson’s dance inside the Roubaix velodrome. It was the cherry on the cake of what had already been a brilliant day of racing.

An off-road three-for-one: Betsy Welch

Carolin Schiff soloed to the win at Unbound Gravel (Photo: Will Tracy)

I’m terrible at “favorite” anything lists, so I’m going with three options.

It was a treat to be in Girona, Spain when two Americans – Amity Rockwell and Sarah Sturm – came in first and second in the Traka 360 gravel race.

By the time they rolled in some 15 hours after starting the race, it was dark and raining steadily – easy conditions for most people to use as excuses not to stick around the finish line. But there were a few dozen people there, some who knew the women and some who didn’t. To see them finish the longest race that either had ever done, in a country not their own, to the genuine excitement of friends and strangers, was something to behold.

This event — and that distance in particular — is only going to become more prestigious, so for Amity and Sturmy to have been there and raced so well in the beginning is truly something special.

Favorite number two is Unbound, in particular Carolin Schiff’s win.

The race was so dramatic so early on with the mud section that any predictions or storylines blew up within the first few hours. It didn’t really matter in Schiff’s case because the German wasn’t only a dark horse but moreso a complete unknown to most American gravel fans. Schiff battled intense back pain, a brief detour to pick up the ice packs she inadvertently dropped, and of course, the elements, for a dazzling solo win.

In the days and weeks after the race, she graciously indulged journalists who – like me – hadn’t known much about her before. I’m excited to see where she goes in the sport.

My final fave was the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, notably watching Keegan Swenson destroy the eight-year course record.

I was hanging out at the Twin Lakes feed zone, so got to watch him pass by twice, once outbound towards the mid point of the race and then headed “home.” When he came through the first time he was with a few other racers. The second time, he was alone. And he would remain that way until he finished, some 25 minutes ahead of second place.

There was never any doubt that Swenson would win the race, but to see him do it so commandingly was yet more validation that he is currently America’s best.

Tadej all the way in Flanders: Jim Cotton

Pogačar rode everyone off his wheel at Flanders. (Photo: JAN DE MEULENEIR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Men’s Tour of Flanders takes it for me, easy.

It had everything – the pre-race hype, the huge headline riders, and all the guts and grimaces you’d expect from the northern classics.

The Tour of Flanders always arrives with the hype only otherwise afforded to the Tour de France. It’s Belgium’s biggest bike bonanza, and the first instalment of the madness of the cobblestone monuments along with the following Paris-Roubaix.

And this year, the hype of another royal rumble between Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert, and Mathieu van der Poel made it all the better. The “big three” threw haymakers all through the E3 Classic in what was another top memory from 2023, and they did it again at De Ronde.

And the race wasn’t just a three-horse race.

Pogačar had to earn his first cobbled monument the hard way after it looked like the break may rule Belgium’s biggest day. The way Pogačar blitzed past final breakaway attacker Mads Pedersen ahead of his TT home to Oudenaarde was both heartbreaking and breathtaking. To see a Tour de France champion barrelling over the bergs like Pogačar did was a true “history in front of your eyes” moment.

Sure, a solo victory can be uninspiring, but what played out behind Pogačar in the race for the podium between Van der Poel, Van Aert, and Pedersen was equally awesome. It was a true slow-motion sufferfest that showed just how hard classics racing can be.

The final decisive point in my pick? I was there covering Tour of Flanders for the first time in what was my first reporting trip to Belgium. It’s safe to say I came back to England sweating beer and frite-oil – and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

Demi Vollering rising at Strade Bianche: Andrew Hood

Meet the new boss. Demi Vollering was unstoppable at Strade Bianche. (Photo: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

You knew something was going to be different in 2023 right from the gun.

Strade Bianche marked the dawning of the Demi Vollering era.

Annemiek van Vleuten’s run as the dominant force in women’s cycling ended on the gravel roads of Tuscany. Sure, she’d still win La Vuelta Femenina, but 2023 saw the end of era, and the beginning of a new one.

Vollering bossed the gravel in such a way that it set the tone for the rest of the spring and carried all the way into the Tour de France Femmes.

Van Vleuten’s turbo jets were nowhere to be seen at Strade Bianche, and she would never truly match Vollering for the rest of the season. The Vuelta was marred by controversy, and by the Tour de France Femmes, there was no doubt about the rewiring of the peloton hierarchy.

Vollering and SD Worx are the new queens of the peloton, and it all started at Strade Bianche.