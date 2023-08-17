Become a Member

VeloNews News

German rider suspended by Jumbo-Visma for diuretic

Michel Hessmann is suspended until further notice, team officials said.

Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

German rider Michel Hessmann is suspended by Jumbo-Visma until further notice following an out-of-competition control, team officials said.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed that it provisionally suspended Hessmann following an anti-doping control.

According to the team, the German tested for a diuretic product on the banned list during an out-of-of competition control on June 14.

“Jumbo-Visma is awaiting the investigation,” the team said. “Michel has been suspended by the team until further notice.”

The product was not identified by officials.

The 22-year-old German rode two years on Jumbo-Visma’s development team before joining the WorldTour squad in 2022.

In 2022, he finished third at the Tour de l’Avenir after leading the overall, and raced in the Giro d’Italia in May.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

