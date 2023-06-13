The Get Outside Tour: Upcoming Events

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Get everyone outside. It’s our mission here, and it’s why we’ve hit the road with the Get Outside Tour. We’ve been having a blast rolling from town to town celebrating the great outdoors at massive cycling events like the Sea Otter Classic and truly unique hiker gatherings like Appalachian Trail Days. We’ve already met thousands of adventure-seeking outdoor enthusiasts, and we can’t wait to see you when we roll through your town.

Come out and join us as we share stories from the road and the trail during our informative clinics, inspiring speaker series events, and raise-your-glass celebrations of all things outdoors. Get in on the stoke as we head to the biggest festivals, lead guided excursions, host skills clinics, give away tons of gear, and support nonprofits that bring more people into nature.

Upcoming Events for the Get Outside Tour

Here are a few events we’ve got lined up soon, and there are dozens more on our calendar.

June 17-18 | Outdoor Adventure X

Snowbasin Resort – Huntsville, UT

Camp, check out new gear and try demos, and get in on clinics, guided hikes, and gear giveaways at this mountain festival.

July 7-9 | Outerbike

Killington, VT

Try out demo bikes and join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly group ride and intro to mountain biking clinic. Top off your day with us at the Outerbike Happy Hour Celebration and Fundraiser benefiting Public Land Solutions.

July 14-15 | Seek the Peak

Mount Washington, NH

Come hike, bike, paddle, climb, fish, and run to support the Mount Washington Weather Observatory!

Want to Win a Vanload of Gear?

Plush Avocado Green Mattress dog beds. Trail-tested Gregory backpacks. Cozy Rumpl blankets. We’re giving away all these goods and so much more on the Get Outside Tour, and we want to share the stoke! Enter our sweepstakes for your chance to win a sweet gear package worth $5,000 from our sponsors:

Avocado Green Mattress | Cutty Sark | DripDrop | FieldStation | goodr | Gregory | KT Tape | LifeStraw | Nationwide | Rumpl | Vandoit | The Woolmark Company