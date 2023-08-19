How Jonas Vingegaard trained to crush Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

What does it take to blow Tadej Pogačar out of the water at the Tour de France?

Jumbo-Visma’s head of performance Mathieu Heijboer revealed to Velo the key concepts that powered Jonas Vingegaard to the very top of the grand tour hierarchy.

It turns out the foundational principles were pretty simple.

Be consistent, know the opponent, and train to strengths rather than weaknesses.

“One of the key things we worked on with Jonas this year was ‘availability.’ We wanted to make sure he was always healthy and fit,” Heijboer told Velo on a recent call. “We were so focused on it that we even cut some races from the calendar.

“The other real strength we had going into the Tour was understanding how we might be able to drop Pogačar. After last year’s Tour, we had new data sets, including the two stages where Jonas was able to drop Pogačar. That gave us some really valuable insight and informed what we did in the season.”

It won’t have been so straightforward for Jumbo-Visma to apply that winning methodology to Vingegaard’s preparation for the fast-approaching Vuelta a España.

But if Vingegaard is anywhere near as good in Spain as he was last month at the Tour, he could be poised to be the first to pull the Tour-Vuelta double since Chris Froome in 2017.

‘We tried to focus on Jonas’ strengths’

Jumbo-Visma picked through past power files to figure out the ways to drop Pogačar on the Tour’s longest climbs.

Heijboer revealed he and Vingegaard’s direct coach Tim Heemskerk didn’t tweak the rider’s Tour de France training plan to match Pogačar’s punchy accelerations.

Instead, they emphasized the diesel-engine power that helped Vingegaard crack the Slovenian on the Granon in 2022 and blow him away last month on the Col de la Loze.

“We tried to focus on Jonas’ strengths, and those are the long climbs. And those two qualities, they are a little bit opposites,” Heijboer said.

“If you train a lot for explosivity you lose length in your duration, and the other way around. We had to find the right balance, but we knew the duration was key to beat Pogačar.”

Vingegaard faces a whole new challenge in his return to the Vuelta for the first time since his 2020 grand tour debut.

The 26-year-old never doubled two grand tours before, and will stare down a relatively unknown rival in the shape of Remco Evenepoel. The two never faced off over three weeks, and only stage-raced together twice in the past three years.

Like Pogačar, Evenepoel packs a fierce short-duration kick that could serve him well in the gritty medium mountains of the Vuelta. The five top-category climbs of the Vuelta parcours will work more in Vingegaard’s favor.

Either way, Vingegaard won’t have been able to change his whole physiology in the five weeks between the Tour and the Vuelta.

But he perhaps didn’t need to after he did his own thing rather than worry about Pogačar ahead of Le Tour.

“We looked closely at the power files we had from before of Jonas. Pogačar is a great, great opponent, but we saw that in some occasions, Jonas can be a better climber. And that we should try to create those occasions again,” Heijboer said. “And that’s what we wanted to do at the Tour de France.”

Vingegaard doesn’t have the bank of data from racing Evenepeol that he did with Pogačar, but does have the benefit of Primož Roglič’s experience grappling the Quick-Step star at the Vuelta last year.

However, above all, legs rather than data analysis will decide who wears the final red jersey in Madrid next month.

“It is realistic that he [Vingegaard] will reach the same level in the Vuelta, but there is a greater risk factor,” Heijboer told Wieler Revue. “We believe in targeted preparation and that is why we do this very meticulously towards the Tour. For the Vuelta this is a bit more uncertainty, because the preparation time for the race is simply shorter.”

‘The biggest difference from last year is there was a lot more consistency in Jonas’ training’

Vingegaard stepped away from racing for two months after he won overall at the Itzulia Basque Country. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images)

As Heijboer alluded to, Vingegaard faced a whirlwind turnaround between the close of Tour de France on July 23 and next weekend’s Barcelona team time trial.

The Danish dominator chose to spend those five weeks at home with family rather than living and breathing the thin air of the team’s chosen summer altitude retreat on Tignes.

Riding two grand tours back-to-back requires careful management of fatigue and fitness. Too much too soon can bury a rider before they see the next startline.

But Jumbo-Visma’s commitment to the steady churn of training that carried Vingegaard to a maillot jaune defense last month meant he was back in the saddle within a week of the Tour nonetheless.

“In my opinion, the biggest difference from last year is there was a lot more consistency in Jonas’ training,” Heijboer said.

Vingegaard raced only 26 times before the Tour de France. Comparison to Pogačar is futile after the Slovenian’s injury layoff, but third-place Adam Yates saw 34 race days before he rushed into the maillot jaune in Bilbao.

Vingegaard’s threadbare race schedule allowed him to complete the focused training that Jumbo-Visma believed was the bedrock of his huge 7:29 winning margin in Paris.

“Jonas used to have problems with his tendons and was missing training, and in 2021, he suffered badly with COVID and lost a lot of time,” Heijboer said in a WhatsApp call.

“We wanted to rule out all those factors so he could be totally consistent this year, and we managed that very well. We paid a lot of attention to his physical preparedness so that he was always doing his exercises, his recovery, his nutrition, all of it 100 percent right.

“Jonas didn’t race much, but that helped him be consistent almost the whole way through the season with all his trainings and exercises,” Heijboer said. “We truly believe that was essential to the Tour.”

Following Froome?

Vingegaard explode the Tour de France in the stage 16 time trial. (Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / Getty Image)

Vingegaard will enter a whole new echelon if he successfully doubles victory at the Tour de France with the final red jersey at the Vuelta a España.

Roglič came close in 2020. Pogačar hasn’t tried. Few modern GC racers think it’s possible in an era where every kilometer is raced in the red zone.

In fact, Froome is the only rider to have won the French and Spanish tours since the Vuelta was moved to its late-summer calendar slot in 1995.

If Vingegaard pulls “the double” and lands Jumbo-Visma its historic grand tour sweep, Heijboer and the Dane will know what blueprint they’ll be following through 2024 and beyond.