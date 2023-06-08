How to train and prepare for your next gravel race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Once upon a time, gravel racing was an ultra-endurance sport. Riders would roll out at 200 watts and see who could last the longest. But nowadays, gravel racing is as dynamic as any other cycling discipline.

Some gravel races are filled with technical singletrack, others are raced through the open roads and crosswinds of Kansas, and others are 200-mile journeys that equally test your willpower and endurance.

In this article, we’ll tell you how to prepare for your first gravel race. Whether you have four hours per week to train or 20, we’ll help you roll up to the start line with confidence.

Study the course

Before we dive into specific workouts and weekly training volume, we need to talk about course recon. A few months before the event, research the course as much as possible. The first step in being prepared is knowing what you’re up against.

Here are a few key aspects to tackle around course recon:

Distance Look at previous years’ results to estimate your finishing time. This will help you plan out your nutrition and hydration

Elevation Know the number of climbs, where they are on the course, and how long you expect them to be

Technical sections Knowing the terrain will help you decide which equipment to use, such as wider tires for a muddy and technical course



Create a training plan

Once you’ve studied the course, you’ll have a good idea of the types of efforts you’ll need to make during the race.

On longer and flatter courses, for example, you should be prepared for sustained sections of pedaling at a medium to medium-hard pace. Whereas, on hillier courses, you should expect shorter, sharper efforts on the climbs.

This knowledge will show you the types of high-intensity interval sessions that you should be completing twice per week in the lead-up to the race. There are a million different ways that you can write a training plan, but most beginner cyclists end up using a similar plan. The average person has 3-8 hours per week to train, with slightly more time on the weekend.

Your training plan should be tailored to your specific schedule and lifestyle, but all beginner cyclists should follow a few crucial rules.

Don’t ride hard more than twice per week

Don’t increase your weekly training volume by more than 15 percent on consecutive weeks

Ride 5-7 days per week to maximize fitness gains

Example training plan

Here’s an example of the best beginner training plan for cyclists:

Monday : rest

Tuesday : high-intensity intervals

Wednesday : endurance ride

Thursday : recovery ride

Friday : rest

Saturday : high-intensity intervals

Sunday: endurance ride

When it comes to your weekly volume, focus on small and sustainable increases over time. For beginner cyclists, start with a few rides per week for a total of four hours. When preparing for a gravel race, focus on the quality and duration of your key sessions (Tuesday and Saturday above) rather than rushing to increase your weekly volume.

Focus on race-specific sessions

Your race-specific sessions are your high-intensity intervals that you will be doing twice per week. These sessions should be specifically tailored to your goal event.

For example, If you are preparing for a long and flat gravel race, focus on long Tempo or Sweet Spot intervals, such as 3×10 minutes Sweet Spot (~88 percent FTP).

If you’re preparing for a hilly gravel race with multiple 5-minute climbs, focus on VO2 max or Threshold intervals. The best VO2 max session for a beginner cyclist is 4×3 minutes VO2 max (~110 percent FTP).

These key sessions make the biggest difference on race day, and it’s important to complete them week after week. If your life schedule gets thrown out of whack, it’s always better to scrap an endurance or recovery ride from your training plan than one of your key interval sessions.

Lastly, you should practice your race-day nutrition in training. Here’s where to start: aim to consume 60-100 grams of carbohydrates per hour on race day. You can adjust your calorie and carbohydrate intake based on your body weight, weather conditions, and whatever your stomach can handle.

During your key interval sessions and long endurance rides, consume the same amount and type of carbohydrates that you’ll use on race day. It doesn’t matter if it’s a sports drink mix, energy bar, or banana. Most riders feel better when consuming liquid calories on the bike, but you can try out all of your options in training to see what works best for you.

Just remember Cycling Rule #45: Don’t try anything brand new on race day.

When you’re preparing for your first gravel race, focus on consistency above all. If you bail on an interval session or you skip your Saturday long ride, it’s no big deal. Rest and reset, and focus on your next session. Missing one ride won’t make or break your training. But if you stress about each and every session, you can push yourself towards burnout and overtraining.

Above all, remember to have fun! Gravel racing is one of the most unique, thrilling, and challenging things that you could ever do on a bike. When the training is done and your fitness is in the bank, you can relax on the start line knowing that you are fully prepared for your first gravel race.