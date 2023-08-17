Human Powered Health women’s team to continue as men’s team faces uncertain future

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ALTA, Norway (Velo) — The mechanics at Human Powered Health are adjusting bikes, and the riders are lining up Thursday for the opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway, but the long-running U.S. team is facing a very uncertain future.

Riders on the men’s team were notified on August 7 that they are free to search out new contracts in light of the men’s team’s uncertain sponsorship future.

Officials confirmed to Velo on Thursday that the women’s is assured to continue into 2024, and that management is doing what they can to help staffers and riders on the men’s ProTeam squad to find new deals going forward.

Human Powered Health’s women’s WorldTour team will reveal new signings and sponsorship details in the coming days, officials said Thursday.

The future of the men’s team, however, remains uncertain.

First reported on GCN and Wielerflits, team officials notified riders this month that title sponsor Human Powered Health would not continue to underwrite the long-running men’s team for 2024.

Human Powered Health men’s riders and staff were told to search out new deals

Stanisław Aniołkowski of Human Powered Health waits for the start of a stage at the Tour de Pologne. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Officials haven’t given up hope on the future of the men’s team, but at this point, nothing is confirmed going into 2024.

Facing the sponsorship uncertainty, team management notified riders and staffers on August 7 that they were clear of any contractual obligations and could search out new contracts, officials told Velo.

The team’s uncertain financial future confirms how teams can often be dependent on one or two key backers.

The U.S.-based team is one of the longest-running teams in American road cycling history, and if the men’s team folds, it will be a major setback for the U.S. road racing scene.

Founded in Minnesota, the team was initially formed in 2007, with Charles Aaron and Jonas Carney as key members of the ownership and management team.

In 2011, Optum Health, as part of UnitedHealthcare, joined stalwart team backers Kelly Benefit Strategies to give the squad an even stronger financial footing.

Long a staple on the U.S. domestic circuit, the team’s ambitions soon spread to Europe. By 2018, the team made the jump the UCI’s Pro-Continental level in the racing tier just below the WorldTour.

Last year, the team was among several squads that were pursuing Mark Cavendish, who eventually joined Astana-Qazaqstan.

It set up base in Spain’s Girona, and across the years, scores of top riders would graduate from its ranks to join the WorldTour. Among riders with team DNA include Sepp Kuss, Ben King, Michael Woods, Danny Pate, Svein Tuft, and dozens of others.

The team was still harboring WorldTour dreams when the sponsorship situation changed. By early August, management decided to inform riders and staff of the uncertain future.

Some riders are already making moves. Chad Haga, who joined the team in 2022, announced this week he would be leaving to pursue a career in gravel racing.

The men’s team will finish out its full 2023 racing calendar that currently includes the PostNord Tour of Denmark and the Arctic Race of Norway this week, and a full European calendar into October.

The team is also scheduled to race the Maryland Cycling Classic in early September in what could be the men’s team’s final U.S. road race.