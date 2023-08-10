Jennifer Valente defends omnium world title to close out track racing

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Jennifer Valente continues rolling at the UCI Cycling World Championships.

On the final night of track cycling, Valente defended her world title in the women’s omnium.

“To back up last year is really special in a different kind of way. I was just elated last year and so excited. I had reached a career goal mindset, and I think that this race was really for me,” Valente said. “I was focused on myself and my own racing, and just kind of took it one step in the process and was able to defend that,” said Valente about her back-to-back wins.”

The omnium, which is also an Olympic medal event, features four races all contested within four hours. Competitors race across the scratch race, tempo race, elimination race, and points race.

The medals were contested in a new format that Valente said impacted the outcome.

“I think it certainly changed the way everyone raced, maybe without a six- or seven-hour break in the middle, everyone is on the same boat, they’re hurting the same way I’m hurting at the end of the points race,” she said. “But it’s something we certainly train for. We do multiple efforts in a session.”

Scratch race opened the event, and Valente waited as riders chased down attacks, and with three laps to go, she burst to the front of the field and won the field sprint.

During the tempo race, Valente attacked and started collecting points. Within 10 laps, Valente completed taking a lap on the field. She cemented her win in the event between the points she earned and the lap she took.

In the third event, the elimination race, Valente avoided crashes and took the win in the event, setting her up with a solid lead of 20 points going into the final event.

“I was taking each race one step at a time and definitely the first three events riding my own race,” Valente said. “Focusing on riding the best race possible and not worrying about what anyone else was doing and putting it all together at the end.”

This is Valente’s 17th elite world championship medal and her third individual world championship gold medal, to go along with the omnium in 2022 and the scratch race earlier in this championship.

“Nobody really sets out to do something like that in your career, it just happens, and this has just been part of my career. It was an exciting moment when someone said it to me,” she said.

Women’s omnium results

1 – Jennifer Valente (USA)

2 – Amalie Diderikson (AUT)

3 – Lotte Kopecky (BEL)