Jumbo-Visma rider Nathan van Hooydonck in ‘life-threatening condition’ after car accident

Nathan van Hooydonck is reported to be in a ‘life-threatening condition’ after he was involved in a car accident.

Reports out of Gazet van Antwerpen state Van Hooydonck was waiting at an intersection in the Belgian town of Kalmthout at around 8.30 on Tuesday morning. His pregnant wife was in the passenger seat next to him.

The Jumbo-Visma rider is said to have fallen ill and accidentally pushed the accelerator pedal, causing the car to lurch into the intersection and provoke a crash that left five vehicles damaged.

“The driver was resuscitated on the spot and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,” said local police officer Patrick De Smedt. “His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured, but was also taken to hospital.”

Van Hooydonck, 27, is one of Jumbo-Visma’s core classics riders and rouleur domestiques. The Belgian was part of Jumbo-Visma’s two Tour de France victories and placed second this year at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Three people in the other cars, including a young child, suffered minor injuries. The intersection is currently completely blocked and several cars have been towed.

Team Jumbo-Visma has not yet issued a statement.