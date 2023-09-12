Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
BuySell
Buy & Sell Gear
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

One Subscription for All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News

Jumbo-Visma rider Nathan van Hooydonck in ‘life-threatening condition’ after car accident

Belgian rouleur resuscitated at scene after being involved in crash while driving Tuesday morning.

Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Nathan van Hooydonck is reported to be in a ‘life-threatening condition’ after he was involved in a car accident.

Reports out of Gazet van Antwerpen state Van Hooydonck was waiting at an intersection in the Belgian town of Kalmthout at around 8.30 on Tuesday morning. His pregnant wife was in the passenger seat next to him.

The Jumbo-Visma rider is said to have fallen ill and accidentally pushed the accelerator pedal, causing the car to lurch into the intersection and provoke a crash that left five vehicles damaged.

“The driver was resuscitated on the spot and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition,” said local police officer Patrick De Smedt. “His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured, but was also taken to hospital.”

Van Hooydonck, 27, is one of Jumbo-Visma’s core classics riders and rouleur domestiques. The Belgian was part of Jumbo-Visma’s two Tour de France victories and placed second this year at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Three people in the other cars, including a young child, suffered minor injuries. The intersection is currently completely blocked and several cars have been towed.

Team Jumbo-Visma has not yet issued a statement.

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon