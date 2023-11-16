Kaitlin Armstrong Found Guilty of Murdering Moriah Wilson

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A Texas jury has found Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, guilty for the murder of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson.

The judgement was handed down Thursday afternoon at 2:50 P.M. Central Time. The 12-member jury deliberated for approximately two hours before Judge Brenda Kennedy delivered the verdict to a packed courtroom in Austin, Texas.

Armstrong, a former yoga instructor, stood before Judge Kennedy and appeared expressionless as the decision was read. Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison during sentencing.

Wilson’s parents, Eric and Karen, and brother, Matthew were also present in the courtroom, and they stood in the audience alongside Caitlin Cash. Cash, a friend of Wilson’s, owned the apartment where police say Armstrong shot and killed Wilson on the night of May 11, 2022. Wilson had been staying at the residence prior to the Gravel Locos race in Texas.

When the verdict was read, the Wilsons and Cash held hands. They remained silent until Judge Kennedy called a ten-minute recess, and then broke into tears and began embracing.

The verdict ends the nine-day trial, which saw prosecutors call 38 witnesses to the stand, among them Armstrong’s ex-boyfriend, Colin Strickland, two of Armstrong’s friends, Detective Richard Spitler, the lead homicide detective in the case, and several experts in forensics and ballistics. Prosecutors argued that Armstrong shot and killed Wilson after learning that she had briefly dated Strickland in late 2021. Police also testified they had found Armstrong’s DNA on the handlebars and bicycle seat of Wilson’s bicycle after she was killed. Prosecutors also showed video surveillance footage showing a black SUV similar to a jeep owned by Armstrong driving by the house just before Wilson was shot and killed.

Armstrong’s defense attempted to poke holes in the prosecution’s story, arguing that Armstrong’s DNA may have gotten on the bicycle from a motorcycle helmet. She and her attorneys have the right to appeal the decision.

Closing arguments began Thursday morning and lasted until 12:15 P.M. Central Time.

The decision comes 615 days after Wilson was shot and killed in East Austin. At the time Wilson was 25 years old and a rising star on the U.S. cycling gravel cycling scene. A former ski racer, Wilson had won major U.S. races like the Belgian Waffle Ride and Sea Otter Classic. In the days after Wilson’s murder, police narrowed the investigation onto Armstrong. Before they could arrest her, Armstrong then fled the country and spent 43 days on the run. Officers eventually apprehended her in Costa Rica.

This is a developing story. Check back with OutsideOnline for more information.