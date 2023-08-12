Mathieu van der Poel crashes out of mountain bike world championships: ‘I’m angry with myself’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mathieu van der Poel crashed out of the mountain bike world championships in a stunner early in Saturday’s elite men’s race.

Just days off winning the elite men’s world title on the road, the Dutch star slipped out on a rather innocuous corner in the start loop on a loose section of the course.

Van der Poel writhed on the ground, and appeared to be gripping his right knee.

“I’m not feeling very well at the moment,” Van der Poel told NOS. “I fall on the same side as where I fell during the road race.

“My front wheel slipped on a relatively easy part of the track. It’s my own fault. I can’t say much about it either, other than that I’m angry with myself.”

Van der Poel, racing mountain bike for the first time this season, later remounted his bike but did not continue in the race. He was seen with a bloodied right knee, with cuts to his face and elbow as he returned to a team camper.

The bunch sped on, and Van der Poel was out of the race that started with some controversy after the UCI allowed road riders Van der Poel and Tom Pidcock to move up on the pre-race start grid.

Van der Poel started strong, and fought his way into the top-15 in the start loop ahead of the first official eight laps on the technical worlds course.

The early exit spelled doom for Van der Poel’s hopes of becoming first male to win cyclocross, road, and mountain bike world titles in one season.

The misfire also throws doubts into Van der Poel’s ambitions of racing mountain bike in the Olympic Games next summer in Paris.

Van der Poel needed a strong performance Saturday to assure himself qualification for Paris.

“Nothing changes in my plans. The goal remains Paris,” he told NOS. “It’s just a shame for now that I end such a nice period on the bike so stupidly.”

It’s not the first time Van der Poel suffered a high-profile crash in mountain biking. He crashed out heavily during the Olympic Games in Tokyo.