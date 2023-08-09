Preview: The Leadville Trail 100 MTB race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s been a bit quiet on the off-road endurance racing front recently, but that all changes this weekend with the return of the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB race.

The high altitude romp in Colorado gets lots of hype and rightfully so: at 105 miles with just shy of 12,000 feet of climbing, Leadville is one of the most challenging bike races in the United States. With goals ranging from a sub-9 hour ‘big’ belt buckle or simply finishing within 12-hour course cutoff, anyone who lines up at Leadville is taking on something big.

This year, there are 1,600 racers signed up for Saturday’s race. Some 70 are part of the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda, a seven-race off-road series with a $250,000 prize purse for the top 10 men and women.

Haley Smith and Keegan Swenson secure the 2022 Life Time Grand Prix titles. (Photo: Life Time)

Held in mid August since 1994, the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race has grown in stature year after year. Finish times grow consistently faster, and the race has become a must-do for pros on the endurance off-road circuit. For the first 13 years of the race, the men’s winning time drifted between seven and eight hours. Then, sub-7 became the norm, and Levi Leipheimer’s 2011 time of 6:16:37 became a new benchmark — could anyone go sub-6?

In 2015, Alban Lakata did, setting the current course record of 5:58:35. This year, two-time defending champ Keegan Swenson hopes to best that time, which would mean shaving two and a half minutes off his 2022 winning time of 6:01.

The women’s course record was also set in 2015 by pro mountain biker Annika Langvad with a time of 6:59:24.

A big belt buckle and an even bigger smile for 2022 Leadville champ Hannah Otto (Photo: Life Time)

This year, there are no major changes to report on from a course or logistics standpoint, although Life Time did institute a few changes last year that will carry over. One, there is a shuttle service for support crews to the Pipeline and Twin Lakes Dam from near the race start. The race organizers encourage crews to utilize this free and efficient service.

Also, belt buckles will be awarded at the finish line rather than the next day.

Oh, and no aero bars allowed!

The course + how to watch

While the Leadville Trail 100 MTB course has evolved over the years, the overarching theme is the same: climbing, and a lot of it. Over 105 miles, riders climb nearly 12,000 feet. The course is an out-and back, so what goes up must also come down.

The 2023 course will be identical to the 2021-2022 course. The race begins on paved roads in downtown Leadville. The course quickly starts to wrap around Turquoise Lake to the west. A combination of dirt and paved roads deliver riders to Powerline, the first significant technical descent that comes around mile 20. The first support crew location is Pipeline at mile 28.5.

Twin Lakes, at mile 41, is the second crew location, as well as the lowest point in the race at 9,200 feet. From Twin Lakes, riders climb some 3,000 feet to the Columbine Mine at 12,516 feet. That’s the turn-aournd point to begin the 50+ mile return to Leadville. Then, riders again pass through the support area at Twin Lakes. The final support crew area is Pipeline at mile 75.

Around mile 82, riders will ascend the Powerline climb. The three mile ascent averages eight percent and climbs nearly 1,500 feet. It is often a decisive point in the race.

Riders have 12 hours to complete the course, with various cut-off times along the route.

According to race director Tamira Jenlink, riders should anticipate more uniformed officers and course marshals on course for increased safety. This year, the section of the course on County Road 10, which can see high speeds inbound after Twin Lakes, will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The Leadville Trail 100 kicks off at 6 a.m. MST on Saturday, August 12. Fans can follow along on Instagram, using the @ltraceseries for the women’s race and @lifetimegrandprix for the men’s.

Life Time also plans to release a 20-minute recap video of how the race day unfolded on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel on Saturday evening following the race. This will include live footage shot from a helicopter, combined with on the ground footage from Cold Collaborative, the team that shot and produced the the Call of a Life Time docuseries.