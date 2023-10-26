Report: Top Teams Exploring New Financial Structure

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Top teams are exploring options to create a new financial structure that could reshape elite men’s racing.

That’s according to Reuters, which cited independent sources that up to five elite teams in the men’s WorldTour have been holding ongoing discussions to rework cycling’s underlying structure.

What that might be remains unclear.

Reuters reported that several teams, including Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers, have been speaking with other possible investors to create what it categorized as a “new competitive league.”

Officials from those teams did not comment.

Speaking Tuesday at the Velo d’Or ceremony, Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge confirmed that an ongoing dialogue is underway with the UCI and Tour de France owners ASO, but hinted it was over larger talking points, and did not provide specifics.

“The whole system of cycling should change,” Plugge told reporters. “Our competitor is not the other teams, or ASO, or the Giro d’Italia. It’s the other sports. It’s football, it’s rugby. We, as cycling, should work together.

“I have really good relationships with the UCI, with ASO’s Yann Le Moenner, to try to build a better way for cycling in the coming years.”

Plugge did not provide specifics, and his comments did not suggest that any sort of breakaway league or new financial system was in discussion.

Plugge told reporters that cycling needs to adapt to the changing marketplace and update its offering to compete with a modern audience.

Plugge, whose Jumbo-Visma team recently stepped back from a possible merger with Soudal Quick-Step, said cycling needs to urgently plan for the future.

“We maybe have to change drastically the way we look at cycling to make sure we can maintain this way of racing in the future,” said Plugge, who is also president of the team’s association. “It’s also getting more difficult for organizers to organize a race. We should all embrace each other and make a new future.

“That’s why I called David Lappartient and [ASO president] Yann Le Moenner, and said, ‘How can we work together?’ Hopefully, we can do that in the future.

“It is necessary that we adapt to the future,” Plugge said. “In France, with all the speed bumps, the traffic circles, all the poles in the middle of the road, we have to think, is this still possible in five years’ time? … In cycling, we should find ways how we can still be attractive in 10 years from now.”

It’s no secret that cycling’s current financial model works for a few, not for the many.

Teams are largely dependent on title sponsors to fund the majority of their operating budgets. Squads can collapse within weeks when a title sponsor walks away.

Team owners and managers have long complained that profits generated by cycling’s biggest races often remain in the hands of the race organizers, generated primarily through TV rights.

Others have argued that team licenses should be permanent to allow team owners to create equity and not be solely dependent on singular sponsorships.

The latest chatter is not the first time stakeholders have tried to reshuffle the cycling deck.

Previous efforts to rewire professional cycling’s financial structure have largely failed to make significant changes.

The current system, which dates back more than a century, is a collection of ever-changing races and teams organized under calendars sanctioned by the UCI.

ASO, which owns such races as the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, Vuelta a España, and a host of other one-day and one-week stage races, remains the top player in terms of parlaying TV rights and sponsor partnerships.

RCS Sport, owners of the Giro d’Italia and is backing the new-look Giro d’Italia Women, is a secondary player that in the past has indicated it would be willing to work with teams.

Flanders Classics, which includes an expanding portfolio of one-day races, is leading the pack when it comes to creating new revenue streams through VIP viewing areas.